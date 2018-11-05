ELEVATE Awards Winners Take Center Stage in Austin

Outstanding Employee Performance and Exceptional Business Achievements Rewarded at ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is pleased to announce the latest winners of their annual ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The awards were presented during the conclusion of the company’s ELEVATE Conference, with this year’s event being hosted at The Fairmont in Austin, Texas.
“The most crucial strategy for success is the ability to manage changes that occur within an organization and a willingness to re-engineer processes for maintaining, supporting and adapting their technology and people,” said Charity Newsome, Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “These awards are to honor our industry heroes who can embrace change because they understand that the world is continuously evolving and in order to overcome pervasive challenges, they have to be trailblazers.”
The Excellence Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.
Excellence Awards
Recipients:
Excellence in Apex: Great Lake Aggregates
Excellence in BuildIt: Ferrovial
Excellence in MOBILEsales: Capital Companies
Excellence in OnBase: Quality Concrete, Steven Group of Companies
Excellence in Optimization: Prairie Material
Excellence in supplyCONNECT: Trimac Transportation
Excellence in TrackIt: Concrete Supply
Trendsetter Award – COMMANDassurance: Permian Basin
Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitization: Bestway Burnco
Best of the Year Awards
Recipients:
Back Office of the Year: Tanya Shaw – Charley’s Concrete
Batch Operator of the Year: Chris Korn – Texas Concrete
Contracted Hauler of the Year: Keith Wetsell – Razorback Concrete
Dispatcher of the Year: Rich Greeley – New Enterprise Stone and Lime
Congratulations to all of the winners. It’s an honor to partner with individuals who go above and beyond to move the industry forward and enhance the world by building amazing.
ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.
