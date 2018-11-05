FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by 90% Growth in Lease Originations and 27% Revenue Growth

Company Provides 2019 Guidance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, highlighted by record third quarter revenue and lease originations.

Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 vs. Three Months Ended September 30, 2017:

Total revenues increased 27.3% from $16.5 million to $21.0 million

Gross lease originations increased from $6.5 million to $12.4 million, or 90%

Net loss increased to $2.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million

Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $3.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017:

Total revenues increased 18.6% from $50.6 million to $60.0 million

Gross lease originations increased from $20.9 million to $30.8 million, or 47.3%

Net loss increased to $7.0 million compared to a net loss of $4.3 million

Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $8.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share

Adjusted Gross Profit¹ increased 19.1% from $10.7 million to $12.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA¹ was ($2.3) million compared to ($1.5) million

¹Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the definitions and reconciliations of these measures under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Other Highlights and Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2018, our average cost to acquire a new customer was at its lowest ever at $133 compared to $249 for the same quarter last year. This decrease is the result of continued optimization of our marketing and underwriting strategies combined with increased lease originations through retail partners. While marketing expense increased compared to the same period last year, our investments in marketing at targeted acquisition costs drives revenues and gross profits in future periods and are within the Company’s budget.

Initiated cost reduction plan with up to $1.4 million in annualized cash savings . This includes personnel reductions made in October. The cost reductions and continued lease origination growth are part of the Company’s proactive plan to become EBITDA positive and profitable.

Strong increase in lease originations continued through October. October gross lease originations were $5.0 million, an increase of 82.6% from $2.7 million during the same period in 2017. Cumulative gross lease originations for the ten months ended October 31, 2018 were $35.8 million representing a 51.4% increase from $23.6 million in the same period in 2017.

Company launched its largest retail rollout to 730 retail stores, accelerating its B2B2C business . This rollout successfully demonstrated our “integrationless” mobile application technology, which provides a quick and seamless process for retailers and consumers to transact on an LTO basis. Our technology does not require integration into the retailer’s point of sale and enables retailers to get paid instantly at the point of sale.

Received a Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for a system that enables e-commerce servers to complete LTO transactions through their e-commerce websites.

Brad Bernstein, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of continued revenue and lease origination growth. In the third quarter, the combination of well-executed underwriting and marketing initiatives and increased retail lease originations resulted in our lowest customer acquisition costs ever. With our recent $10 million growth capital raise and continued strong momentum through October, we are ready to execute for the holiday season, during which we typically originate up to 35% of our annual lease originations. We are excited, as our record lease originations are expected to translate into revenues and gross profits in future periods and give us the confidence to provide financial guidance for 2019.”

Financial Outlook – FY 2018 and FY2019 Guidance

Current Guidance Gross Lease Originations > $52 million (FY 2018) Gross Revenue > $105 million (FY 2019) Adjusted Gross Profit > $24 million (FY 2019) Adjusted EBITDA > $3 million (FY 2019)

The Company's guidance for Gross Lease Originations, Gross Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the Company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this press release. Additionally, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the definitions of these measures under "Non-GAAP Measures," but note that information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees $ 20,514,492 $ 16,144,184 $ 58,439,865 $ 49,458,109 Lease merchandise sold 490,208 359,656 1,592,556 1,174,608 Total revenues 21,004,700 16,503,840 60,032,421 50,632,717 Costs and expenses: Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 10,289,709 8,146,293 29,684,867 24,733,915 Cost of lease merchandise sold 349,209 280,130 1,007,677 816,058 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,905,083 4,681,832 16,563,888 14,357,461 Marketing 1,596,322 994,576 4,025,509 2,625,367 Salaries and benefits 2,186,835 1,900,925 6,397,999 5,567,082 Operating expenses 2,206,496 1,723,309 6,163,680 5,266,278 Total costs and expenses 22,533,654 17,727,065 63,843,620 53,366,161 Operating loss (1,528,954 ) (1,223,225 ) (3,811,199 ) (2,733,444 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 126,622 - 126,622 - Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs 1,061,827 504,392 3,040,832 1,611,687 Net loss (2,717,403 ) (1,727,617 ) (6,978,653 ) (4,345,131 ) Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares 609,168 603,680 1,817,672 1,712,716 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,326,571 ) $ (2,331,297 ) $ (8,796,325 ) $ (6,057,847 ) Basic and diluted (loss) per common share: Net loss $ (0.56 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (1.14 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic and diluted 5,950,161 5,292,281 5,539,815 5,290,077

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 7,282,103 $ 4,968,915 Accounts receivable, net 4,815,676 4,259,468 Prepaid expenses 182,189 321,035 Lease merchandise, net 18,326,430 21,415,322 Total current assets 30,606,398 30,964,740 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 3,313,109 2,948,164 OTHER ASSETS, net 91,390 95,722 $ 34,010,897 $ 34,008,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $89,180 at 2018 and $118,404 at 2017 of unamortized issuance costs $ 3,580,330 $ 14,094,096 Accounts payable 5,928,893 7,702,145 Accrued payroll and related taxes 225,081 404,346 Promissory notes 1,750,000 - Accrued expenses 858,863 786,095 Total current liabilities 12,343,167 22,986,682 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $264,633 at 2018 and $39,468 at 2017 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion 10,624,240 4,698,032 Total liabilities 22,967,407 27,684,714 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value- authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 239,405 shares at $5.00 stated value 1,197,025 1,197,025 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value- authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,579,870 shares at 2018 and 5,294,501 at 2017 1,758 529 Additional paid in capital 34,142,693 22,445,691 Accumulated deficit (46,249,986 ) (39,271,333 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,043,490 6,323,912 $ 34,010,897 $ 34,008,626

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(unaudited)

2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,978,653 ) $ (4,345,131 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 29,684,866 24,733,916 Other depreciation and amortization 1,850,452 1,536,491 Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options 101,025 64,896 Provision for doubtful accounts 16,563,888 14,357,461 Loss on debt extinguishment 126,622 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,120,096 ) (15,570,400 ) Prepaid expenses and other 141,126 13,255 Lease merchandise (26,595,974 ) (17,315,091 ) Security deposits 2,025 (10,207 ) Accounts payable (1,560,609 ) (1,188,200 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes (179,265 ) (147,388 ) Accrued expenses 128,766 44,386 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,835,827 ) 2,173,988 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (1,752,095 ) (1,487,441 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,752,095 ) (1,487,441 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 15,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,750 - Proceeds from public offering 10,007,500 - Equity issuance related costs (862,810 ) - Proceeds from promissory notes 3,465,000 - Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 5,185,000 - Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement (9,786,487 ) (2,288,207 ) Repayment of installment loan (8,405 ) - Debt issuance related costs (100,438 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,901,110 (2,273,207 ) INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH 2,313,188 (1,586,660 ) CASH, beginning of period 4,968,915 5,412,495 CASH, end of period $ 7,282,103 $ 3,825,835 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,104,110 $ 1,179,826 Non-cash Issuance of common stock and warrants to extinguishment debt and accrued interest $ 2,089,266 - Accrued equity issuance costs $ 160,000 - Accrued equity issuance costs $ 523,250 -

Non-GAAP Measures We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Adjusted Gross Profit: Lease revenues and fees $ 20,514,492 $ 16,144,184 $ 4,370,308 27.1 Lease merchandise sold 490,208 359,656 130,552 36.3 Cost of merchandise sold (349,209 ) (280,130 ) (69,079 ) 24.7 Provision for doubtful accounts (5,905,083 ) (4,681,832 ) (1,223,251 ) 26.1 Net revenues 14,750,408 11,541,878 3,208,530 27.8 Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (10,289,709 ) (8,146,293 ) (2,143,416 ) 26.3 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 4,460,699 $ 3,395,585 $ 1,065,114 31.4 Gross profit margin 30 % 29 % Net revenues as a percentage of cost of lease revenue 143 % 140 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Adjusted Gross Profit: Lease revenues and fees $ 58,439,865 $ 49,458,109 $ 8,981,756 18.2 Lease merchandise sold 1,592,556 1,174,608 417,948 35.6 Cost of merchandise sold (1,007,677 ) (816,058 ) (191,619 ) 23.5 Provision for doubtful accounts (16,563,888 ) (14,357,461 ) (2,206,427 ) 15.4 Net revenues 42,460,856 35,459,198 7,001,658 19.7 Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (29,684,867 ) (24,733,915 ) (4,950,952 ) 20.0 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12,775,989 $ 10,725,283 $ 2,050,706 19.1 Gross profit margin 30 % 30 % Net revenues as a percentage of cost of lease revenue 143 % 142 %

Three months ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (2,717,403 ) $ (1,727,617 ) $ (989,786 ) 57.3 Amortization of debt costs 167,689 118,404 49,285 41.6 Other amortization and depreciation 491,252 415,443 75,809 18.2 Loss on debt extinguishment 126,622 - 126,622 - Interest expense 894,138 385,989 508,149 131.6 Stock compensation 28,544 22,685 5,859 25.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,009,158 )* $ (785,096 )* $ (224,062 ) 28.5

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (6,978,653 ) $ (4,345,131 ) $ (2,633,522 ) 60.6 Amortization of debt costs 460,996 355,212 105,784 29.8 Other amortization and depreciation 1,389,456 1,181,279 208,177 17.6 Loss on debt extinguishment 126,622 - 126,622 - Interest expense 2,579,836 1,256,475 1,323,361 105.3 Stock compensation 101,025 64,896 36,129 55.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,320,718 )* $ (1,487,269 )* $ (833,449 ) 56.0

We refer to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA in the above tables as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry in assessing performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit represents GAAP revenue less the provision for doubtful accounts and cost of leased inventory and inventory sold. Adjusted Gross Profit provides us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. ( FPAY ), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

