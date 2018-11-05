05/11/2018 14:00:26

FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by 90% Growth in Lease Originations and 27% Revenue Growth

Company Provides 2019 Guidance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, highlighted by record third quarter revenue and lease originations.

Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 vs. Three Months Ended September 30, 2017:

  • Total revenues increased 27.3% from $16.5 million to $21.0 million

  • Gross lease originations increased from $6.5 million to $12.4 million, or 90%

  • Net loss increased to $2.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million

  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $3.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017:

  • Total revenues increased 18.6% from $50.6 million to $60.0 million

  • Gross lease originations increased from $20.9 million to $30.8 million, or 47.3%

  • Net loss increased to $7.0 million compared to a net loss of $4.3 million

  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $8.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $6.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share

  • Adjusted Gross Profit¹ increased 19.1% from $10.7 million to $12.8 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ was ($2.3) million compared to ($1.5) million

¹Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the definitions and reconciliations of these measures under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Other Highlights and Recent Developments

  • In the third quarter of 2018, our average cost to acquire a new customer was at its lowest ever at $133 compared to $249 for the same quarter last year. This decrease is the result of continued optimization of our marketing and underwriting strategies combined with increased lease originations through retail partners. While marketing expense increased compared to the same period last year, our investments in marketing at targeted acquisition costs drives revenues and gross profits in future periods and are within the Company’s budget.

  • Initiated cost reduction plan with up to $1.4 million in annualized cash savings. This includes personnel reductions made in October. The cost reductions and continued lease origination growth are part of the Company’s proactive plan to become EBITDA positive and profitable.

  • Strong increase in lease originations continued through October. October gross lease originations were $5.0 million, an increase of 82.6% from $2.7 million during the same period in 2017. Cumulative gross lease originations for the ten months ended October 31, 2018 were $35.8 million representing a 51.4% increase from $23.6 million in the same period in 2017.

  • Company launched its largest retail rollout to 730 retail stores, accelerating its B2B2C business. This rollout successfully demonstrated our “integrationless” mobile application technology, which provides a quick and seamless process for retailers and consumers to transact on an LTO basis. Our technology does not require integration into the retailer’s point of sale and enables retailers to get paid instantly at the point of sale.

  • Received a Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for a system that enables e-commerce servers to complete LTO transactions through their e-commerce websites.

Brad Bernstein, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of continued revenue and lease origination growth. In the third quarter, the combination of well-executed underwriting and marketing initiatives and increased retail lease originations resulted in our lowest customer acquisition costs ever. With our recent $10 million growth capital raise and continued strong momentum through October, we are ready to execute for the holiday season, during which we typically originate up to 35% of our annual lease originations.  We are excited, as our record lease originations are expected to translate into revenues and gross profits in future periods and give us the confidence to provide financial guidance for 2019.”

Financial Outlook – FY 2018 and FY2019 Guidance

 

 Current Guidance
Gross Lease Originations > $52 million (FY 2018)
Gross Revenue > $105 million (FY 2019)
Adjusted Gross Profit > $24 million (FY 2019)
Adjusted EBITDA > $3 million (FY 2019)

  

The Company's guidance for Gross Lease Originations, Gross Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the Company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this press release. Additionally, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the definitions of these measures under "Non-GAAP Measures," but note that information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Date:   Monday, November 5, 2018

Time:   10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:    (877) 407-3944

International callers:   (412) 902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/27326/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

  For the three months ended

September 30,

  For the nine months ended

September 30,

 
  2018  2017  2018  2017 
             

Revenues:

            
Lease revenues and fees $20,514,492  $16,144,184  $58,439,865  $49,458,109 
Lease merchandise sold  490,208   359,656   1,592,556   1,174,608 
Total revenues  21,004,700   16,503,840   60,032,421   50,632,717 
                 

Costs and expenses:

                
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  10,289,709   8,146,293   29,684,867   24,733,915 
Cost of lease merchandise sold  349,209   280,130   1,007,677   816,058 
Provision for doubtful accounts  5,905,083   4,681,832   16,563,888   14,357,461 
Marketing  1,596,322   994,576   4,025,509   2,625,367 
Salaries and benefits  2,186,835   1,900,925   6,397,999   5,567,082 
Operating expenses  2,206,496   1,723,309   6,163,680   5,266,278 

Total costs and expenses

  22,533,654   17,727,065   63,843,620   53,366,161 
                 

Operating loss

  (1,528,954)  (1,223,225)  (3,811,199)  (2,733,444)
                 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  126,622   -   126,622   - 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  1,061,827   504,392   3,040,832   1,611,687 

Net loss

  (2,717,403)  (1,727,617)  (6,978,653)  (4,345,131)
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  609,168   603,680   1,817,672   1,712,716 

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

 $(3,326,571) $(2,331,297) $(8,796,325) $(6,057,847)
                 

Basic and diluted (loss) per common share:

                
Net loss $(0.56) $(0.44) $(1.59) $(1.14)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic and diluted  5,950,161   5,292,281   5,539,815   5,290,077 
                 
                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2018  2017 
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $7,282,103  $4,968,915 
Accounts receivable, net  4,815,676   4,259,468 
Prepaid expenses  182,189   321,035 
Lease merchandise, net  18,326,430   21,415,322 
Total current assets  30,606,398   30,964,740 
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net  3,313,109   2,948,164 
         
OTHER ASSETS, net  91,390   95,722 
  $34,010,897  $34,008,626 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $89,180 at 2018 and $118,404 at 2017 of unamortized issuance costs $3,580,330  $14,094,096 
Accounts payable  5,928,893   7,702,145 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  225,081   404,346 
Promissory notes  1,750,000   - 
Accrued expenses  858,863   786,095 
Total current liabilities  12,343,167   22,986,682 
         
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $264,633 at 2018 and $39,468 at 2017 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion  10,624,240   4,698,032 
Total liabilities  22,967,407   27,684,714 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value- authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 239,405 shares at $5.00 stated value  1,197,025   1,197,025 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value- authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,579,870 shares at 2018 and 5,294,501 at 2017  1,758   529 
Additional paid in capital  34,142,693   22,445,691 
Accumulated deficit  (46,249,986)  (39,271,333)
Total stockholders’ equity  11,043,490   6,323,912 
  $34,010,897  $34,008,626 
         
         

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(unaudited)

  2018  2017 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(6,978,653) $(4,345,131)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  29,684,866   24,733,916 
Other depreciation and amortization  1,850,452   1,536,491 
Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options  101,025   64,896 
Provision for doubtful accounts  16,563,888   14,357,461 
Loss on debt extinguishment  126,622   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (17,120,096)  (15,570,400)
Prepaid expenses and other  141,126   13,255 
Lease merchandise  (26,595,974)  (17,315,091)
Security deposits  2,025   (10,207)
Accounts payable  (1,560,609)  (1,188,200)
Accrued payroll and related taxes  (179,265)  (147,388)
Accrued expenses  128,766   44,386 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (3,835,827)  2,173,988 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (1,752,095)  (1,487,441)
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (1,752,095)  (1,487,441)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   15,000 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  1,750   - 
Proceeds from public offering  10,007,500   - 
Equity issuance related costs  (862,810)  - 
Proceeds from promissory notes  3,465,000   - 
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  5,185,000   - 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  (9,786,487)  (2,288,207)
Repayment of installment loan  (8,405)  - 
Debt issuance related costs  (100,438)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  7,901,110   (2,273,207)
         
INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH  2,313,188   (1,586,660)
         
CASH, beginning of period  4,968,915   5,412,495 
         
CASH, end of period $7,282,103  $3,825,835 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Interest paid $2,104,110  $1,179,826 
Non-cash        
Issuance of common stock and warrants to extinguishment debt and accrued interest $2,089,266   - 
Accrued equity issuance costs $160,000   - 
Accrued equity issuance costs $523,250   - 
         
         

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

  Three months ended

September 30,

      
  2018  2017  $ Change  % Change
Adjusted Gross Profit:           
Lease revenues and fees $20,514,492  $16,144,184  $4,370,308   27.1
Lease merchandise sold  490,208   359,656   130,552   36.3
Cost of merchandise sold  (349,209)  (280,130)  (69,079)  24.7
Provision for doubtful accounts  (5,905,083)  (4,681,832)  (1,223,251)  26.1
Net revenues  14,750,408   11,541,878   3,208,530   27.8
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (10,289,709)  (8,146,293)  (2,143,416)  26.3
Adjusted Gross Profit $4,460,699  $3,395,585  $1,065,114   31.4
Gross profit margin  30%  29%       
Net revenues as a percentage of cost of lease revenue  143%  140%       
                

  Nine months ended

September 30,

       
  2018  2017  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted Gross Profit:            
Lease revenues and fees $58,439,865  $49,458,109  $8,981,756    18.2 
Lease merchandise sold  1,592,556   1,174,608   417,948    35.6 
Cost of merchandise sold  (1,007,677)  (816,058)  (191,619   23.5 
Provision for doubtful accounts  (16,563,888)  (14,357,461)  (2,206,427)   15.4 
Net revenues  42,460,856   35,459,198   7,001,658    19.7 
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (29,684,867)  (24,733,915)  (4,950,952)   20.0 
Adjusted Gross Profit $12,775,989  $10,725,283  $2,050,706    19.1 
Gross profit margin  30%  30%        
Net revenues as a percentage of cost of lease revenue  143%  142%        
                 

  Three months ended

September 30,

       
  2018   2017  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net loss $(2,717,403)  $(1,727,617) $(989,786)  57.3 
Amortization of debt costs  167,689    118,404   49,285   41.6 
Other amortization and depreciation  491,252    415,443   75,809   18.2 
Loss on debt extinguishment  126,622    -   126,622   - 
Interest expense  894,138    385,989   508,149   131.6 
Stock compensation  28,544    22,685   5,859   25.8 
Adjusted EBITDA $(1,009,158)*  $(785,096)* $(224,062)  28.5 
                  

  Nine months ended

September 30,

       
  2018  2017  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net loss $(6,978,653) $(4,345,131) $(2,633,522)  60.6 
Amortization of debt costs  460,996   355,212   105,784   29.8 
Other amortization and depreciation  1,389,456   1,181,279   208,177   17.6 
Loss on debt extinguishment  126,622   -   126,622   - 
Interest expense  2,579,836   1,256,475   1,323,361   105.3 
Stock compensation  101,025   64,896   36,129   55.7 
Adjusted EBITDA $(2,320,718)* $(1,487,269)* $(833,449)  56.0 
                 

We refer to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA in the above tables as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry in assessing performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit represents GAAP revenue less the provision for doubtful accounts and cost of leased inventory and inventory sold. Adjusted Gross Profit provides us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law. 

Contact:

Jeremy Hellman

Senior Associate

The Equity Group

212-836-9626

jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.

FlexShopper-logo.gif

