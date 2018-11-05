IntelligenceBank Announces Record Quarterly Results

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IntelligenceBank, the leading marketing operations platform, announced record results for the July-October quarter with 68% YOY sales growth, an influx of 26 new enterprise customers, and the opening of an additional US office.

The 26 new customers included; ANZ Bank, Minor Hotels, AVB, T2, and Wyndham Hotels. Customer retention was 140%, due to continued expansion in the existing customer base, and this contributed to the company’s excellent result.

According to Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank, “To support our consistent rapid growth, we have expanded our sales, support and service team in the US with a new office in South Florida, led by Digital Asset Management industry veteran, Todd Eckler. We have also doubled our customer success and engineering teams in Melbourne, Australia. At IntelligenceBank, we are dedicated to providing our clients with ‘six star service’ as well as continually innovating our platform.”

In the quarter, IntelligenceBank released several new features to help marketers streamline content compliance processes. These included; content risk score automation, side by side file version comparison, smart links (for ‘on the fly’ content transformations) and advances in conditional workflows for creative content approvals. This helps marketing departments better streamline various operations initiatives.

IntelligenceBank continues to work with leading technology platforms to seamlessly integrate multi-media files managed within the software, into third-party apps. Recently, a partnership was announced with Microsoft Office document template provider, Templafy, as well as an integration with Micro Focus’ Content Manager to assist Government departments and major corporations with content archiving once the IntelligenceBank process management is finalized. Also, IntelligenceBank announced ‘instant’ file upload integrations with a range of providers, including; Google Drive, DropBox, OneDrive, Box, Amazon Drive, Flickr and more.

Contact

Rob Weisz, VP of Marketing, IntelligenceBank, +61 3 8618 7800

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading marketing operations platform, helping content marketers better and more seamlessly, manage digital assets, creative content approvals and compliance, and creative project management. IntelligenceBank’s beautifully designed platform is used by over 400 brands with 250,000+ users in 55 countries. For more information, visit https://www.intelligencebank.com.