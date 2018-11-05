05/11/2018 22:06:09

Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Fresno

Restaurant to Provide Fresno Community with Free Pizzas on Friday, November 9.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Fresno a reason to celebrate. This Thursday, November 8, the leading fast casual brand will open a beautiful 2,000 square foot open kitchen restaurant with interior seating for 62, and an exterior patio, is located in the River Park Shopping Center directly across from the Edwards 22 Cinemas. This is Blaze Pizza’s second restaurant in the Fresno area, with the first located on Herndon Avenue in Clovis.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto.  Each of these elements have assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

To celebrate the opening of the company’s newest locally-owned and operated Fresno restaurant, anyone who visits Blaze’s new location on Friday, November 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a FREE build your own pizza! Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, ice-cold beer, or s’more pie dessert on your way out.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza.  “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.  It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food.  Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the Fresno restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The restaurant's stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.

Blaze Pizza is looking forward to building strong roots within the Fresno community. The local restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Fresno restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.

Martha Olmos, Blaze Pizza Franchisee said, “We are excited to open our second restaurant in the Fresno market and we are pleased to be a part of the wonderful community culture of Fresno."

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country.  Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8.  The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.  For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country.  The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt, Press Relations

Josh.Levitt@blazepizza.com

949-215-1438

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f594ff-bddc-4d8e-ae98-c08c9b467b26

 

BlazeLogoHorizontalHigh-Res.jpg

