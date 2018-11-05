05/11/2018 13:58:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 5

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 November 2018 was 262.22p (ex income) 265.48p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 November 2018

