FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2018 was 759.91p (ex income) 761.28p ex dividend (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 November 2018