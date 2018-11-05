Net Asset Value(s)

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2018 was 765.35p (ex income) 765.62p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 November 2018