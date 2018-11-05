05/11/2018 02:01:18

Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia

Related content
02 Nov - 
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
01 Nov - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
30 Oct - 
Nokia introduces WaveSuite open applications to jump-st..

Press Release

  • Nokia AVA provides an advanced analytics solution that helped Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase spectral efficiency by 17%

  • The solution enables more efficient use of finite network resources without need for additional hardware, spectrum or cell sites

5 November 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is helping Hutchison 3 Indonesia increase network efficiency on the operator's LTE network and boost the customer experience. Using Nokia's Spectral Performance Management solution has led to a 17% increase in Hutchison 3's spectral efficiency, meaning more mobile broadband for more subscribers, with faster data speeds and a more reliable service.

Hutchison 3 Indonesia wants to provide the best quality service, especially for younger subscribers who are using bandwidth-hungry applications such as video and mobile gaming. Due to high growth in subscribers and traffic, the operator must make the most out of its LTE radio network resources without adding hardware, spectrum or cell sites.

Nokia's spectral performance management technology has enabled Hutchison 3 Indonesia to proactively identify and resolve network performance issues and provide the best quality service for its growing subscriber base. Nokia AVA's cloud-based analytics generates automated recommendations that improve spectral efficiency and help prioritize investment in additional capacity.

Nokia AVA collects, stores and analyzes data from multiple sources, including Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) data. A 3GPP feature, MDT enables the collection of performance data from Nokia and other vendors' networks, tapping into billions of anonymized measurement reports sent by ordinary mobile phones.

Machine Learning algorithms, developed by Nokia's services experts in partnership with Nokia Bell Labs, analyze the data and identify patterns of usage and network behavior to provide highly granular, sub-cell level insights about subscriber density, application throughput and radio signal performance.

This forensic level of analysis helps network engineers understand where capacity is running out and how data throughout can be increased while predicting future demand from subscribers. These granular insights allow Hutchison 3 Indonesia to plan more accurately and increase the return on network investments including, future-proofing its evolution to 5G.

Desmond Cheung, CTO of Hutchison 3 Indonesia, said: "We provide high quality 4G data services with particular focus on the millennial across Indonesia. We are very pleased that Nokia and their Spectral Performance Management solution, using the latest innovations in AI and machine learning, help us to reduce the latency and increase capacity so that our customers can respond to their mobile games much quicker and enjoy superior video quality."

John Byrne, Service Director for Global Telecom Technology and Software at research firm GlobalData, said: "Mobile operators of all stripes face the same reality: network demand continues to increase, but available spectrum generally stays the same. As a result, they must do everything they can to squeeze more capacity and performance out of the same pipe. Analytics-informed artificial intelligence plays a vital role in ensuring strong network performance and maximizing spectral efficiency." 

Dennis Lorenzin, Head of the Network Cognitive Service unit at Nokia, said: "Spectrum is a finite resource, so making the most out of it is the smart thing for any operator to do. Hutchison 3 Indonesia is addressing head-on the challenge posed by growing subscriber numbers and new bandwidth-hungry apps such as video and gaming. With the help of Nokia AVA, they can improve network efficiency and boost the experience for their subscribers."

Resources:

  • Webpage: AVA cognitive services platform

    • About Hutchison 3 Indonesia

    PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3I) is the management of  3 (Read: Tri) mobile telecommunication provider,  operates a network of national licensed 2G and 4G LTE GSM at 1800 Mhz, 3G/WCDMA at 2100 Mhz. H3I is part of Hutchison Asia Telecom, a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holding Limited located in Hong Kong.

    Since its first operation in 2007, H3I, has grown significantly into a leading telecommunications service provider. Under the brand of "3" (Tri), H3I has developed a mobile broadband network, powered by  55.100 units of BTS and 14.000 Km of fiber optic. H3I's 4G LTE network covers 7.919 villages in 281 cities and regencies, in Sumatera, Jawa, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Bali and Lombok.

    Almost 80% of Tri's customers come from digital savvy millennials. The success of H3I is established by its commitment to provide innovation, leading mobile technology and service, with a vision of making Indonesia become the leading digital country.

    About Nokia

    We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing. 

    We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

    Media Inquiries:

    Hutchison 3 Indonesia

    Arum K. Prasodjo

    Phone +62 898 978 9789

    Email: publicrelations@three.co.id

    Nokia

    Communications

    Phone: +358 10 448 4900

    Email: press.services@nokia.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    Ingen indlæg

    Regulatory news

    02:01 NOK
    Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia
    02 Nov NOK
    Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    01 Nov NOK
    Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BP p.l.c, Nokia, Xcel Energy, Employers, Utah Medical Products, and Tractor Supply — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
    30 Oct NOK
    Nokia introduces WaveSuite open applications to jump-start optical network digital transformation
    29 Oct NOK
    Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
    26 Oct NOK
    BSNL selects Nokia for smart pole deployment across India
    25 Oct NOK
    Nokia and Samsung extend their patent license agreement
    25 Oct NOK
    Nokia announces plans to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus, and maintain long-term cost leadership
    25 Oct NOK
    Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q3 and January-September 2018
    23 Oct NOK
    Hotwire and Nokia deploy XGS-PON fiber technology to bring new ultra-broadband services to customers in Florida and North Carolina

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    01 Nov - Total voting rights
    25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
    17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR
    2
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    3
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG
    4
    Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks
    5
    Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment

    Related stock quotes

    Nokia Corporation Sponso.. 5.800 0.3% Stock price increasing

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    02:01
    Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia
    01:09
    IntelligenceBank Announces Record Quarterly Results
    04 Nov
    HEINEKEN and China Resources sign definitive agreements to join forces in China
    04 Nov
    Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Explosion Proof Fluorescent Fixture
    04 Nov
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, TRVN and OZK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    04 Nov
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ADNT, HTHT and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    04 Nov
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    04 Nov
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH
    04 Nov
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    05 November 2018 04:38:41
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181031.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-05 05:38:41 - 2018-11-05 04:38:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY