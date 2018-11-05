05/11/2018 22:23:06

OpGen Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) today announced that the Company will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business progress.

Dial-in Information

U.S. Dial-In Number: (888) 883-4599           

International Dial-In Number: (484) 653-6821         

Conference ID: 9163687

Replay Dial-in Information

U.S. Dial-In Number: (855) 859-2056  

International Dial-In Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 9163687

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 19, 2018. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.ir.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital, and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen Contact:

Michael Farmer

Vice President, Marketing

(240) 813-1284

mfarmer@opgen.com

InvestorRelations@opgen.com

Investor Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

or

Bruce Voss

(310) 691-7100

bvoss@lhai.com

Media Contact

Matt Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
31 Oct
 
Det er lige kommet frem i Sverige at Nordnet har indrømmet at aktionærers depoter i Nordnet udlånes ..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
23
31 Oct
DANSKE
Danske Bank har STADIG IKKE begået hvidvask !!!!! Fat det dog !!!! Danske Bank har været for passiv..
23
30 Oct
I:DAX
Hejsa   Lige et indspark herfra.    Det burde "bare" være en korrektion på aktierne, en lidt senere ..
20
30 Oct
OMXC25
Igennem 3-5 år har danske virksomheder tjent mange penge. I forhold til aktiemarkedet - slet ikke no..
20
31 Oct
GEN
For Genmab er MAIA historisk set det vigtigste studie nogensinde - det er det studie der åbner op fo..
19
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
30 Oct
VWS
The 336 MW Dundonnell project is Tilt’s biggest development yet, comprising 80 Vestas 4.2 MW turbine..
18
08:54
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
New Study Suggests Zika Virus Eradication in the Americas May Become Impossible, Making the Need for a Vaccine Even More Critical
2
Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia
3
LeddarTech’s President & COO to Present Disruptive Market Forces in Autonomous Driving at TowerJazz 2018 Symposium
4
HEINEKEN and China Resources sign definitive agreements to join forces in China
5
Global Lyme Alliance Partners with Manus Bio to Develop Environmentally-Friendly Tick Repellent

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:23
OpGen Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
22:19
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2018 Third-Quarter Financial and Operating Results
22:17
Mueller Water Products Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
22:15
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
22:14
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of USAT, JT and DY
22:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:10
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CPB, CHGG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:08
Element Reports Solid Third Quarter Results and Strong Early Progress on Customer-Focused Transformation
22:06
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Fresno

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 November 2018 22:49:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-05 23:49:30 - 2018-11-05 22:49:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY