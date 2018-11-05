OpGen Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) today announced that the Company will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business progress.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital, and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.
