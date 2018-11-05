05/11/2018 22:05:16

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP TGTX HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX HON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about TGTX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.6768 -4.7% Stock price decreasing
Microchip Technology Inc.. 69.33 -0.6% Stock price decreasing
TG Therapeutics Inc 5.090 0.4% Stock price increasing
Hasbro Inc 97.87 -0.4% Stock price decreasing
Honeywell International .. 147.18 1.2% Stock price increasing
Adient PLC Ordinary Shar.. 30.12 -6.6% Stock price decreasing

