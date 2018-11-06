Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Encourages ALGN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) securities between July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 4, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) that the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Align securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Align lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/algn/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

