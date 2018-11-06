06/11/2018 20:27:31

CHOOSE TALLAHASSEE LEADS NATION WITH APPROACH TO BABY BOOMER RECRUITMENT

Tallahassee, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Tallahassee, Fla] Choose Tallahassee, a nonprofit representing the North Florida city of Tallahassee, is working to target Baby Boomers in search of their perfect retirement destination. The city’s outstanding healthcare options, top-notch living facilities and variety of local events, ensures that Florida’s state capital is well on its way to becoming a popular spot. Local businesses have also recognized the potential of this untapped market and are partnering with the nonprofit to sponsor their recruitment efforts – creating the only public-private partnership of its kind that is actively targeting retired folks. 

For private businesses, the benefit of bringing the Baby Boomer generation to Tallahassee is clear: positive economic impact. According to a study conducted by U.S. News & World Report, the Baby Boomer generation controls 70 percent of all disposable income and accounts for 55 percent of packaged goods purchased. Additionally, Merrill Lynch predicts that retirees will donate $1.4 trillion in volunteer services over the next 20 years. These statistics, combined with the fact that Boomers are more likely than millennials to start a business, make this generation an attractive target for any city looking to grow. 

“Baby Boomers have tremendous potential to make an impact on our communities and economies,” said Tom Barron, President of Capital City Bank. “Understanding the financial power that the Boomers possess makes supporting any effort to bring more of them to Tallahassee a natural choice for private businesses.”  

Across the nation, few chambers of commerce have programs designed to attract Boomers. However, Tallahassee is the only city to utilize private companies as partners to help accomplish this goal. Choose Tallahassee has hired Gregg Patterson as Executive Director to spearhead the effort to build the organization’s network. Current partners of this nonprofit include Prime Meridian Bank, Capital Health Plan, Premier Fine Homes, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Hartung and Noblin Realtors as well as Tallahassee’s colleges and universities to name a few.

  

 “Tallahassee is an incredible community, and we have a wealth of organizations who benefit from having Baby Boomers move here,” said Michelle Bono, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Choose Tallahassee. “Our sponsors and volunteers believe in what the city has to offer, and they are stepping up to help us recruit these prospective residents because they understand the value Boomers will bring not only to Tallahassee but to their individual businesses.”  

In addition to marketing directly to the Baby Boomer generation, Choose Tallahassee is providing tools that local Tallahassee residents can use to help share the good news about our community. Anyone interested in inviting friends or family to the Tallahassee area are encouraged to visit ChooseTallahassee.com/Recruit.  

For more information about Choose Tallahassee or to learn how to get involved, please visit ChooseTallahassee.com or call at (850) 402-0302

 

