06/11/2018 20:31:15

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
05 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
05 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP TGTX HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SF..
05 Nov - 
IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tribune Media Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune Media Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: USA Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USA Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:31 USAT
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP TGTX HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX HON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Nov MCHP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Microchip Technology Inc. Investors
05 Nov MCHP
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, MCHP, ABBV, ALNY and CHGG
03 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP
02 Nov USAT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cronos, USA Technologies and Microchip Technology and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Nov SKX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SKX QRTEA MCHP TGTX ALNY HAS CPB TRVN HTHT NKTR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
31 Oct KIM
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Costamare, Kimco Realty, Aramark, Avnet, Microchip Technology, and Canadian National Railway — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Ocumension Therapeutics Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Durasert™ Three-Year Treatment for Posterior Segment Uveitis in the Greater China Region
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Honeywell International, Inc. and Certain Officers – HON
4
VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote
5
Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Related stock quotes

USA Technologies Inc 5.835 -1.3% Stock price decreasing
Microchip Technology Inc.. 69.75 0.6% Stock price increasing
Tribune Media Company Cl.. 38.37 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:35
Intellitronix Exhibiting at SEMA Show in Las Vegas – New Products Win Award
20:31
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:30
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
20:30
HTHT ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
20:27
CHOOSE TALLAHASSEE LEADS NATION WITH APPROACH TO BABY BOOMER RECRUITMENT
20:25
IGCC LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc.; Important Deadline – IGC, IGCC
20:15
Houston Wire & Cable Company Elects Sandford Rothe to Board of Directors
20:12
PPDF NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. – PPDF
20:00
SMART High Reliability Solutions to Showcase and Present at the International Telemetry Conference (ITC) in Glendale, AZ

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 November 2018 20:53:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-06 21:53:41 - 2018-11-06 20:53:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY