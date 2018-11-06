Deltek Insight 2018 to Provide Support for International Medical Corps Relief Efforts

Dallas, TX., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today at Deltek Insight 2018 that it will be supporting International Medical Corps’ philanthropic mission during its annual user conference, being held November 5–8 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Each year, Deltek partners with organizations as a way to give back to the community. This year, Deltek has partnered with one of its non-profit customer organizations—International Medical Corps.

International Medical Corps responds to disasters around the world—from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia, to hurricanes in the US, to the latest Ebola outbreak in Africa, to hunger crises in Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan.

“Support from corporate partners like Deltek is crucial to our mission,” said Lydia Nandakumaran, Senior Resource Development Officer at International Medical Corps. “The kits assembled during the conference will help us more effectively serve those touched by disaster here in the U.S. and abroad, and is a great way of connecting people around the world.”

During a reception at the Insight Expo on Tuesday, November 6, attendees will assemble Wound Care Kits that include supplies including Adhesive plastic bandages, gauze dressing pads, trauma pads, conforming gauze roll bandages, ibuprofen packs, antiseptic towelettes, first aid tape rolls, cotton tipped applicators and scissors. The kits containing critical first-aid items are crucial to prevent the spread of infectious disease in the wake of a disaster. Wound Care Kits are sent to communities displaced by disaster to ensure good health in the aftermath of crisis. During Deltek Insight, the goal is to create 500 kits.

In addition to providing support with Wound Care Kits, Deltek also welcomed several executives from International Medical Corps to showcase their use of Deltek in furthering their company’s mission.

Nancy Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps, spoke to an all-executive audience during the Executive Symposium event on Monday morning, sharing with other business leaders how the humanitarian aid organization embraces technology, innovation, globalization and leadership.

In addition, David Alarcon, Vice President of Finance at International Medical Corps, joined Deltek during the Costpoint Product Kickoff session on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to be part of Deltek Insight this year and to share our story with thousands of attendees from around the globe,” he said. “Deltek Costpoint has helped us streamline the management of programs, supplies, time, and expenses—enabling us to focus on our mission of providing vital healthcare services anywhere on Earth. Most importantly, with Deltek, our doctors can be doctors and not spend time chasing documents or time sheets—that is now taken care of through our Deltek solution.”

To find out more about International Medical Corps and to give a donation, visit them online at InternationalMedicalCorps.org.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

###

Lauran Cacciatori

Deltek

LauranCacciatori@Deltek.com