Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after the close of the stock market.  Raouf Ghali, Hill's Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Wolf, Hill's Interim Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 511-3236 (Domestic) or (786) 815-8670 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and asking to be connected to the Hill International conference call. To listen to the live call online, please go to the webcast link at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s3ksdi6z.  Please go to the webcast at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.  If you are unable to participate in the live call, the conference call will be archived on Hill's website for approximately 90 days. To access the script, visit www.hillintl.com, click on the "Investors" tab, select "Financial Information" on the left navigation panel, and then choose "Conferences and Calls."

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,800 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, our expenses may be higher than anticipated, and the review of the Company's accounting, accounting policies and internal control over financial reporting, and the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated or additional restatement adjustments may be identified.  We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

Hill International, Inc.

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, 17th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel:  215-309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

Hill International, Inc.

Greg Wolf

Interim Vice President & Interim Chief Financial Officer

(215) 309-7776

gregwolf@hillintl.com

InvestorCom

John Glenn Grau

President

(203) 295-7841

jgrau@investor-com.com

(HIL-G)

