06/11/2018 20:30:00

Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

Related content
26 Oct - 
PHOTO RELEASE--Two HII Executives Among Mississippi’s T..
20 Oct - 
VIDEO RELEASE--Newport News Shipbuilding Division Chris..
19 Oct - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Teleflex, ..

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $197 million modification to a previously awarded contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

The advance procurement funds will be used to purchase major components and commodity material and to begin advance construction on Columbia (SSBN 826). Newport News is a major subcontractor for the construction of the new class of ballistic-missile submarines, which are being designed to replace the Ohio-class submarines.

“This contract modification is critical in engaging the submarine industrial base as we continue our efforts to support starting full construction in Fiscal Year 2021,” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president for Columbia-class construction.

Construction of the 12-submarine Columbia class is expected to begin in Fiscal Year 2021 with the first delivery to the Navy in 2028.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:30 HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
26 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Two HII Executives Among Mississippi’s Top 25 Most Influential African-Americans for 2018
20 Oct HII
VIDEO RELEASE--Newport News Shipbuilding Division Christens Virginia-Class Submarine Delaware (SSN 791)
19 Oct MSCI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Teleflex, Loral Space and Communications, MSCI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Korea Electric Power — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
16 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Starts Fabrication of Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (LHA 8)
12 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Thirteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference
11 Oct HII
VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Paves The Way For NAVSEA Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding
11 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Garry Schwartz President of Its Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Group
11 Oct HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Nov. 8
06 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Christens Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Ocumension Therapeutics Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Durasert™ Three-Year Treatment for Posterior Segment Uveitis in the Greater China Region
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Honeywell International, Inc. and Certain Officers – HON
4
VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote
5
Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Related stock quotes

Huntington Ingalls Indus.. 227.38 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:35
Intellitronix Exhibiting at SEMA Show in Las Vegas – New Products Win Award
20:31
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:30
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
20:30
HTHT ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
20:27
CHOOSE TALLAHASSEE LEADS NATION WITH APPROACH TO BABY BOOMER RECRUITMENT
20:25
IGCC LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc.; Important Deadline – IGC, IGCC
20:15
Houston Wire & Cable Company Elects Sandford Rothe to Board of Directors
20:12
PPDF NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against PPDAI Group Inc. – PPDF
20:00
SMART High Reliability Solutions to Showcase and Present at the International Telemetry Conference (ITC) in Glendale, AZ

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 November 2018 20:53:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-06 21:53:48 - 2018-11-06 20:53:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY