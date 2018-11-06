06/11/2018 03:06:11

IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ" NASDAQ:IIJI, TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 ("1H18" from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H18

Revenues JPY91.0 billion (up 9.6% YoY2)
Gross Margin JPY14.1 billion (up 8.2% YoY)
Operating Income JPY2.9 billion (up 25.8% YoY)
Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3 JPY2.9 billion (up 25.2% YoY)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3 JPY1.7 billion (up 22.7% YoY)

Overview of 1H18 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Overall demands for network services and systems integration by Japanese enterprises have been favorable. We continued to meet their IT demands by leveraging our accumulated business assets of technology, system infrastructure, and blue-chip customer base as well as competitive various network services including cloud, security and mobile. This effort has been translated to strong 1H18 revenue and operating income growth of 9.6% and 25.8% YoY respectively, mainly led by our recurring revenue growth of 11.0% YoY. The operating income grew with gross margin expansion which absorbed an increase in operating costs such as full-MVNO related fixed-type cost,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

“This fiscal year, we’re focusing on enhancing our existing network services by adding various value-added features, rather than developing entirely new businesses and/or services, to gain further return from our already invested business assets. With regards to security services, we launched “IIJ Secure Endpoint Service”4 to include endpoint security solution to our wide range of gateway type security services. Also, we started to provide inexpensive SOC services5 with basic function to respond wider range of enterprises’ demands. Our flagship “IIJ Omnibus Services” were updated to incorporate cloud routing and SD-LAN, which make effective traffic optimization. We also launched solutions of live migration for enterprises’ on-premise systems to our cloud services “IIJ GIO.”6 We believe these efforts should contribute to stronger recurring revenue accumulation and income growth,” said Katsu.

“As for our mobile services under MVNO scheme, 2Q18-end total mobile subscription increased by 24.2% YoY to over 2.5 million and 1H18 total mobile revenue increased by 21.8% YoY to JPY20.4 billion. One of full-MVNO functions of “SIM life cycle,” which allows users to switch status of SIMs from/to activated and suspended remotely, has been attracting IoT-related projects including surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, sensor devices, cognitive factory, vending machines, traceability and agriculture-related. We anticipate that having more IoT type traffic, generally uplink, should make our mobile network utilization improve as majority of current traffic flow is downlink with consumers,” continued Katsu.

“Revenue accumulation of enterprise network services during the first half was quite fine; stronger than planned and exceeded our disclosed financial targets. While our disclosed full year operating income target for this year isn’t a large increase, which is due to an increase in fixed-type additional cost of approximately JPY0.1 billion per month along with full-MVNO service launch, we’d like to further enhance our value-added services and solutions to strengthen our strong recurring revenue accumulation to have large income growth next fiscal year,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 “Adjusted income before income tax expense” and “adjusted net income attributable to IIJ” exclude gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed due to revision of U.S. GAAP.

4 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ to Launch "IIJ Secure Endpoint Service Defending against External Threats and Deters/Visualizes Internal Information Leaks as a Cloud-Based Service" published in September 2018 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2018/0919.html

5 Security Operation Center (SOC) is an organization in charge of monitoring network and equipment to detect and analyze network attacks and suspicious activities and implement counter attacks.

6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ to Launch the IIJ GIO Migration Solution: Smooth Migration from On-Premise Networks to a Cloud Environment” published in October 2018 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2018/1022.html

1H18 Financial Results Summary

Operating Results Summary

 1H17

1H18

YoY Change
 JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total revenues

82,988

90,963

9.6 

Network services

52,285

58,118

11.2 

Systems integration (SI)

26,999

28,631

6.0 

Equipment sales

1,660

2,143

29.1 

ATM operation business

2,044

2,071

1.3 

Total costs

69,962

76,874

9.9 

Network services

43,036

48,519

12.7 

Systems integration (SI)

24,221

25,261

4.3 

Equipment sales

1,505

1,927

28.0 

ATM operation business

1,200

1,167

(2.7)

Total gross margin

13,026

14,089

8.2 

Network services

9,249

9,599

3.8 

Systems integration (SI)

2,778

3,370

21.3 

Equipment sales

155

216

39.5 

ATM operation business

844

904

7.1 

SG&A expenses and R&D

10,710

11,177

4.4 

Operating income

2,316

2,912

25.8 

Income before income tax expense

2,469

3,317

34.4 

Net income attributable to IIJ

1,488

1,982

33.2 

Segment Results Summary

 1H171H18
 JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

82,988 

90,963

 

Network services and SI business

81,121 

89,088

 

ATM operation business

2,044 

2,071

 

Elimination

(177)

(196

)

Operating income

2,316 

2,912

 

Network service and SI business

1,640 

2,220

 

ATM operation business

764 

806

 

Elimination

(88)

(114

)

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1H18 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY90,963 million, up 9.6% YoY (JPY82,988 million for 1H17).

Network services revenue

was JPY58,118 million, up 11.2% YoY (JPY52,285 million for 1H17).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY15,944 million, up 20.2% YoY from JPY13,266 million for 1H17, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,585 million, up 1.9% YoY from JPY12,352 million for 1H17. The revenue growth mainly due to “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIMs, offset revenue decrease due to divesture of a former subsidiary, hi-ho in December 2017.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY15,471 million, up 9.9% YoY compared to JPY14,083 million for 1H17, mainly due to the revenue growth along with order accumulation.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY14,118 million, up 12.2% YoY from JPY12,584 million for 1H17, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown (*)

 1H17

1H18

YoY

Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total network services

52,285

58,118

11.2

 

 

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

13,266

15,944

20.2

 

 

 

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

4,996

5,201

4.1

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile services

6,649

9,162

37.8

 

 

 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service

4,919

6,927

40.8

 

 

 

Others

1,621

1,581

(2.4

)

 

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

12,352

12,585

1.9

 

 

 

IIJ

11,458

12,585

9.8

 

 

 

 

IIJmio Mobile Service

10,087

11,216

11.2

 

 

 

hi-ho

894

-

(100.0

)

 

WAN services

14,083

15,471

9.9

 

 

Outsourcing services

12,584

14,118

12.2

 

(*) From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1,*2

 

As of

September 30, 2017

As of

September 30, 2018

YoY

Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

1,095,677

1,561,977

466,300 
 

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity)

698

735

37 
 

IP service (less than 1Gbps)

1,254

1,302

48 
 

IIJ Mobile Services

1,021,327

1,483,479

462,152 
 

 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service

682,512

936,067

253,555 
 

Others

72,398

76,461

4,063 

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,419,329

1,395,648

(23,681)
 

IIJ

1,290,735

1,395,648

104,913 
 

 

IIJmio Mobile Service

972,284

1,048,136

75,852 
 

hi-ho

128,594

-

(128,594)

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)*3

2,932.5

3,547.4

614.9 

*1) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions.

*2) From 1Q18, following changes are made to the breakdown of “Internet connectivity services (enterprise).”

         i.   “Data center connectivity services” is added to “IP services (1Gbps-)” and labeled it as “IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity services).”

        ii.   “IP services (100Mbps-999Mbps)” and “IP services (-99Mbps)” are now combined and labeled as “IP services (less than 1Gbps).”

       iii.   “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” is added to “Others.”

*3) Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise), excluding mobile services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues

were JPY28,631 million, up 6.0% YoY (JPY26,999 million for 1H17).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY8,499 million, down 3.5% YoY (JPY8,808 million for 1H17). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY20,132 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY18,191 million for 1H17), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY34,706 million, up 7.6% YoY (JPY32,246 million for 1H17); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY14,616 million, up 7.9% YoY (JPY13,543 million for 1H17) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY20,090 million, up 7.4% YoY (JPY18,703 million for 1H17).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2018 amounted to JPY50,520 million, up 12.0% YoY (JPY45,088 million as of September 30, 2017); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,964 million, up 6.9% YoY (JPY10,254 million as of September 30, 2017) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY39,556 million, up 13.6% YoY (JPY34,834 million as of September 30, 2017).

Equipment sales revenues

were JPY2,143 million, up 29.1% YoY (JPY1,660 million for 1H17) mainly due to the increase in sales of mobile devices.

ATM operation business revenues

were JPY2,071 million, up 1.3% YoY (JPY2,044 million for 1H17). As of September 30, 2018, 1,126 ATMs have been placed.

Cost and expense

Total cost of revenues was JPY76,874 million, up 9.9% YoY (JPY69,962 million for 1H17).

Cost of network services revenue

was JPY48,519 million, up 12.7% YoY (JPY43,036 million for 1H17). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase as well as full-MVNO related fixed-type costs along with the service launch, an increase in network operation-related costs, and an increase in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue increase. Gross margin was JPY9,599 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY9,249 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 16.5% (17.7% for 1H17).

Cost of SI revenues

was JPY25,261 million, up 4.3% YoY (JPY24,221 million for 1H17). There were an increase in license fees along with increase in cloud-related revenues and network operation-related costs, and decreases in outsourcing-related costs along with decrease in our systems construction revenue. Gross margin was JPY3,370 million, up 21.3% YoY (JPY2,778 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 11.8% (10.3% for 1H17).

Cost of equipment sales revenues

was JPY1,927 million, up 28.0% YoY (JPY1,505 million for 1H17). There was an increase in purchasing costs of mobile devices. Gross margin was JPY216 million (JPY155 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 10.1% (9.3% for 1H17).

Cost of

ATM

o

peration

b

usiness

revenues

was JPY1,167 million, down 2.7% YoY (JPY1,200 million for 1H17). Gross margin was JPY904 million (JPY844 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 43.7% (41.3% for 1H17).

SG&A and R&D expenses

SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY11,177 million, up 4.4% YoY (JPY10,710 million for 1H17).

Sales and marketing expenses

were JPY6,489 million, up 2.6% YoY (JPY6,327 million for 1H17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and outsourcing expenses.

General and administrative expenses

were JPY4,465 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY4,132 million for 1H17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses

were JPY223 million, down 11.3% YoY (JPY251 million for 1H17).

Operating income

Operating income was JPY2,912 million, up 25.8% YoY (JPY2,316 million for 1H17).

Other income (expenses)

Other income (expenses) was an income of JPY405 million (an income of JPY153 million for 1H17). It includes realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY378 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY122 million for 1H17 included in other-net, miscellaneous income of JPY109 million (expenses of JPY16 million for 1H17), dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY197 million for 1H17), and interest expense of JPY197 million (JPY184 million for 1H17).

Income before income tax expense

Income before income tax expense was JPY3,317 million, up 34.4% YoY (JPY2,469 million for 1H17). When excludes realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY378 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY122 million for 1H17, adjusted income before income tax expense was JPY2,939 million, up 25.2% YoY (JPY2,347 million for 1H17).

Net income

Income tax expense

was JPY1,226 million (JPY970 million for 1H17).

Equity in net loss of equity method investees

was JPY23 million (an income of JPY78 million for 1H17) mainly due to equity in net loss of JPY148 million in DeCurret Inc.

As a result of the above, net income was JPY2,068 million, up 31.2% YoY (JPY1,577 million for 1H17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY259 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY83 million for 1H17, adjusted net income was JPY1,809 million, up 21.2% YoY (JPY1,493 million for 1H17).

Net income attributable to IIJ

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

was JPY86 million (JPY89 million for 1H17) related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Net income attributable to IIJ

was JPY1,982 million, up 33.2% YoY (JPY1,488 million for 1H17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY259 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY83 million for 1H17, adjusted net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,723 million, up 22.7% YoY (JPY1,405 million for 1H17).

Regarding the change in accounting methods on other investments

Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, gains/losses on other investments due to fluctuations of fair value of holding marketable equity securities and funds are recorded as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income (“P/L”).

For 1H18, we recorded JPY378 million of “realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net,” of which unrealized gain on our holding marketable equity securities was JPY133 million.

Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of March 31, 2018JPY9,175 million
Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of September 30, 2018JPY9,308 million
Difference: 1H18 unrealized gain on P/LJPY133 million
  
Acquisition cost of holding available-for-sale equity securitiesJPY1,650 million
Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of September 30, 2018JPY9,308 million
Difference: Unrealized gain included in “other investments” on B/S as of September 30, 2018JPY7,658 million

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to holding marketable equity securities.

  • As of March 31, 2018, we had unrealized gains on holding marketable equity securities of JPY7,525 million. The net of tax amount of the unrealized gains, JPY5,079 million, was recorded as “accumulated other comprehensive income” on our consolidated balance sheet (“B/S”) as of March 31, 2018. Until the last fiscal year, unrealized gains/losses of holding marketable equity securities had been recorded as the fluctuation of “accumulated other comprehensive income” on B/S without being recognized as profit on P/L.

  • On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, the net of tax amount of the unrealized gains of JPY5,079 million as of March 31, 2018 was reclassified to “retained earnings.” The gains were never recognized as profit on P/L.

  • After the above mentioned reclassification, gains/losses due to fluctuations of stock prices are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

For 1H18, we recorded JPY245 million of realized and unrealized gain on investments other than marketable equity securities, such as funds that were available to be measured at fair value.

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to funds that are available to be measured at fair value.

  • As of March 31, 2018, value of such funds was recorded as assets in “other investments” under cost method. Its unrealized gain of JPY963 million was not recognized.

  • On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, “other investments” was increased by JPY963 million and “retained earnings” was increased by JPY660 million which is the net of tax amount of the above mentioned unrealized gain. The gain was never recognized as profit of P/L.

  • From 1H18, fluctuation of fair values of such funds are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

1H18 Balance Sheets

Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of total assets was JPY161,694 million, increased by JPY8,245 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY153,449 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of current assets was JPY75,153 million, increased by JPY7,968 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY67,185 million. The major breakdown of current assets was: a decrease in accounts receivables by JPY2,086 million to JPY29,745 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY2,177 million to JPY10,620 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY6,648 million to JPY28,051 million. As of September 30, 2018, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY86,541 million, increased by JPY277 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY86,264 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was: property and equipment of JPY46,089 million, decreased by JPY326 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 and prepaid expenses-noncurrent of JPY8,351 million, increased by JPY386 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation in other investments was: an increase by JPY963 million, which was the amount of unrealized gains on funds as of March 31, 2018 that recognized due to revision of U.S. GAAP at the beginning of FY2018, an increase in marketable equity securities and funds that are available to be measured at fair value by JPY310 million due to fluctuation of fair value for 1H18 and a decrease by JPY313 million due to benefit distribution from funds. As a result, other investments as of September 30, 2018 amounted to JPY12,456 million, up JPY1,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,082 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,493 million, decreased by JPY178 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY2,671 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of current liabilities was JPY47,711 million, increased by JPY5,566 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY42,145 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was: a decrease of income taxes payable by JPY638 million to JPY1,290 million, an increase in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY3,428 million to JPY19,828 million, and an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY405 million to JPY6,061 million. As of September 30, 2018, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY37,599 million, increased by JPY284 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY37,315 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was: an increase in deferred income—noncurrent by JPY410 million to JPY4,362 million, an increase in deferred tax liabilities—noncurrent by JPY308 million to JPY997 million, an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY283 million to JPY11,204 million and a decrease in long-term borrowings by JPY750 million, which was the amount transferred to current liabilities, to JPY14,750 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the major breakdown of IIJ shareholders’ equity was as follows. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was a loss of JPY91 million as it decreased by JPY5,165 million (an income of JPY5,075 million as of March 31, 2018) mainly because of reclassification at the beginning of FY2018 to retained earnings by JPY5,079 million by revision of U.S. GAAP related to marketable equity securities; retained earnings was JPY15,899 million, increased by JPY7,495 million from March 31, 2018, mainly due to an increase by net income attributable to IIJ of JPY1,982 million, a decrease by dividend paid of JPY608 million and an increase at the beginning of FY2018 by JPY6,121 million due to revision of U.S. GAAP related to revenue recognition and other investments. As a result, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2018 was JPY75,628 million, increased by JPY2,358 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY73,270 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of September 30, 2018 was 46.8%.

1H18 Cash Flows

Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2018 were JPY28,051 million (JPY19,871 million as of September 30, 2017).

Net cash provided by operating activities

for 1H18 was JPY12,855 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY6,102 million for 1H17). There were net income of JPY2,068 million and depreciation and amortization of JPY6,751 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY4,220 million (net cash out of JPY1,512 million for 1H17), mainly due to an increase in accounts payable and proceeds from customers, which resulted in a decrease in accounts receivable and an increase in deferred revenue, while the cash out increased due to an increase in prepaid expenses (including prepaid expense-noncurrent) in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities and an increase in inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities

for 1H18 was JPY2,324 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,499 million for 1H17), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY4,446 million (JPY6,423 million for 1H17) and proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY1,767 million (JPY2,384 million for 1H17).

Net cash used in financing activities

for 1H18 was JPY3,913 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY3,673 million for 1H17), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY3,145 million (JPY2,764 million for 1H17) and FY2017 year-end dividends payments of JPY608 million (JPY608 million for 1H17).

FY2018 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be small in first quarter and large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. Although 1H18 total revenue and operating income exceeded our initial expectation, because our fourth quarter contribution to the full year results is large, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (FY2018) announced on May 15, 2018 remain unchanged.

FY2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

 1H17

1H18

 JPY millions

JPY millions

Adjusted EBITDA

8,338 

9,663

 

Depreciation and Amortization

(6,022)

(6,751

)

Operating Income

2,316 

2,912

 

Other Income (expenses)

153 

405

 

Income Tax Expense

970 

1,226

 

Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees

78 

(23

)

Net income

1,577 

2,068

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(89)

(86

)

Net Income attributable to IIJ

1,488 

1,982

 

CAPEX

 1H17

1H18

 JPY millions

JPY millions

CAPEX, including capital leases

9,346

7,880

Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases

4,407

3,835

Purchase of Property and Equipment

4,939

4,045

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 6, 2018.

Presentation materials are also available in these file archives:

https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ab79fc9-c3c4-4948-9ffe-facd8d3596d4

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations　Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: IIJ’s ability to maintain and increase revenues from higher-margin services such as outsourcing services; the possibility that revenues from connectivity services may decline substantially as a result of competition and other factors; the ability to compete in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in costs such as backbone costs and subcontractor costs; the impact on IIJ's profits of fluctuations in the price of available-for-sale equity securities; fluctuations of equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees; the impact of technological changes in its industry; IIJ’s ability to raise additional capital to cover its indebtedness; the possibility that NTT, IIJ’s largest shareholder, may decide to exercise substantial influence over IIJ; and other risks referred to from time to time in IIJ’s filings on Form 20-F of its annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(As of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018)

   
 As of March 31, 2018As of September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

ASSETS 

 

CURRENT ASSETS: 

 

Cash and cash equivalents21,402,892 28,050,992 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

  JPY 123,453 thousand and JPY 126,770 thousand

  at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

31,830,882 29,744,657 
Inventories1,714,547 3,560,161 
Prepaid expenses—current8,442,981 10,619,903 
Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

  JPY 720 thousand at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

3,793,449 3,177,222 
Total current assets67,184,751 75,152,935 
INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES5,246,313 5,143,082 
OTHER INVESTMENTS11,374,442 12,455,896 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and

  amortization of JPY 55,470,955 thousand and JPY 59,670,254 thousand

  at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

46,414,250 46,088,514 
GOODWILL6,082,472 6,082,472 
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net2,704,668 2,525,720 
GUARANTEE DEPOSITS3,422,443 3,384,852 
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent183,808 144,667 
NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent1,545,293 1,269,199 
Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent7,965,889 8,351,428 
OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

  JPY 60,929 thousand and JPY 63,828 thousand

  at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

1,324,490 1,095,496 
TOTAL153,448,819 161,694,261 
   
   
 As of March 31, 2018As of September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:  
Short-term borrowings9,250,000 9,250,000 
Long-term borrowings—current portion- 750,000 
Capital lease obligations—current portion5,655,875 6,060,613 
Accounts payable—trade14,950,920 18,688,097 
Accounts payable—other1,448,423 1,139,443 
Income taxes payable1,928,037 1,289,691 
Accrued expenses3,111,385 3,175,125 
Deferred income—current4,237,676 5,838,007 
Other current liabilities1,562,717 1,520,501 
Total current liabilities42,145,033 47,711,477 
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS15,500,000 14,750,000 
CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent10,920,726 11,203,864 
ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent3,724,634 3,905,516 
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent688,787 996,887 
DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent3,952,279 4,362,257 
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES2,528,803 2,380,443 
Total Liabilities79,460,262 85,310,444 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES  
   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:  
Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,713,800 and 46,721,400 shares at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively25,511,804 25,518,712 
Additional paid-in capital36,175,937 36,197,447 
Retained earnings8,404,228 15,899,122 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)5,074,872 (90,587)
Treasury stock—1,650,909 shares held by the company at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively(1,896,784)(1,896,784)
Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders' equity73,270,057 75,627,910 
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS718,500 755,907 
Total equity73,988,557 76,383,817 
TOTAL153,448,819 161,694,261 
   
   

 

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(For the six months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018)

   
   
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

REVENUES:  
Network services:  
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)13,265,963 15,943,638 
Internet connectivity services (consumer)12,351,654 12,585,190 
WAN services14,083,378 15,471,039 
Outsourcing services12,584,446 14,117,829 
Total52,285,441 58,117,696 
Systems integration:  
Systems construction8,807,948 8,498,811 
Systems operation and maintenance18,191,065 20,132,026 
Total26,999,013 28,630,837 
Equipment sales1,659,919 2,143,107 
ATM operation business2,043,912 2,071,290 
Total revenues82,988,285 90,962,930 
COSTS AND EXPENSES:  
Cost of network services43,036,356 48,518,870 
Cost of systems integration24,221,215 25,260,577 
Cost of equipment sales1,505,161 1,927,184 
Cost of ATM operation business1,199,748 1,167,007 
Total costs69,962,480 76,873,638 
Sales and marketing6,327,165 6,489,491 
General and administrative4,131,984 4,464,901 
Research and development251,127 222,764 
Total costs and expenses80,672,756 88,050,794 
OPERATING INCOME2,315,529 2,912,136 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):  
Dividend income197,063 75,096 
Interest income15,776 12,623 
Interest expense(184,365)(196,922)
Foreign exchange gain, net18,708 27,188 
Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net- 378,295 
Other —net106,088 108,943 
Other income (expenses) —net153,270 405,223 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

  AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES

2,468,799 3,317,359 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 969,527 1,225,769 
EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES77,339 (23,234)
NET INCOME1,576,611 2,068,356 
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(88,642)(85,957)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET

  INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

1,487,969 1,982,399 
   
   
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
NET INCOME PER SHARE  
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,062,865 45,070,449 
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares)45,207,332 45,240,779 
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF

  ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)

90,125,730 90,140,898 
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER  OF

  ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)

90,414,664 90,481,558 
BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)33.02 43.98 
DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)32.91 43.82 
BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY)16.51 21.99 
DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY)16.46 21.91 
   
 

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

NET INCOME1,576,611 2,068,356 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:  
  Foreign currency translation adjustments(55,208)(79,486)
  Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities1,176,581 (5,767)
  Defined benefit pension plans1,688 (845)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,699,672 1,982,258 
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(88,642)(85,957)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

2,611,030 1,896,301 
   

 

     

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(For the six months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018)

     
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 
 Thousands of

JPY

 Thousands of

JPY

 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income1,576,611  2,068,356  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization6,021,880  6,750,884  
Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments126,779  179,652  
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts45,236  32,859  
Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment(14,504) 3,652  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment37,154  26,638  
Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net-  (378,295) 
Foreign exchange gain, net(8,458) (40,165) 
Equity in net loss (gain) of equity method investees, less dividends received(26,148) 90,976  
Deferred income tax expense(135,948) (130,367) 
Other(8,029) 31,028  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Decrease in accounts receivable1,101,059  2,019,680  
Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent388,590  276,094  
Increase in inventories(1,363,001) (1,851,015) 
Increase in prepaid expenses(1,147,128) (2,077,023) 
Decrease (increase) in other current and noncurrent assets(1,064,686) 428,042  
Increase in accounts payable212,392  3,721,802  
Decrease in income taxes payable(62,145) (637,477) 
Increase in accrued expenses224,914  67,428  
Increase in deferred income—current425,608  1,740,635  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent(211,511) 629,418  
Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities(16,384) (97,713) 
Net cash provided by operating activities6,102,281  12,855,089  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchase of property and equipment(6,423,288) (4,445,936) 
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment2,383,761  1,767,490  
Purchase of other investments(57,489) -  
Investment in equity method investees(174,808) -  
Proceeds from sales of other investments33,456  358,251  
Payments of guarantee deposits(294,033) (8,169) 
Refund of guarantee deposits15,276  42,660  
Payments for refundable insurance policies(28,181) (28,181) 
Proceeds from subsidies48,976  -  
Other(3,000) (9,698) 
Net cash used in investing activities(4,499,330) (2,323,583) 
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 
 Thousands of

JPY

 Thousands of

JPY

 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months2,500,000  -  
Net decrease in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months(2,500,000) -  
Principal payments under capital leases(2,764,221) (3,145,203) 
Proceeds from long-term accounts payable-  256,608  
Payments of long-term accounts payable(203,272) (367,110) 
Dividends paid(608,317) (608,349) 
Other(97,660) (48,556) 
Net cash used in financing activities(3,673,470) (3,912,610) 
     
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(17,041) 29,204  
     
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(2,087,560) 6,648,100  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD21,958,591  21,402,892  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD19,871,031  28,050,992  
     
ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:    
Interest paid180,466  195,093  
Income taxes paid1,115,207  1,997,661  
     
NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases4,407,216  3,835,069  
Facilities purchase liabilities1,892,484  1,139,443  
Asset retirement obligation-  24,385  
     
     

 

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)

  
  Nothing to be reported.  
        

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

 

(Unaudited)

 
  Nothing to be reported.
        

Segment Information (Unaudited)

  
  

Business Segments:

  
   

Revenues:

  
    Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
      September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
      Thousands of JPYThousands of JPY
   Network service and systems integration business81,120,647 89,087,839 
    Customers80,944,373 88,891,640 
    Intersegment176,274 196,199 
   ATM operation business2,043,912 2,071,290 
    Customers 2,043,912 2,071,290 
    Intersegment- - 
   Elimination(176,274)(196,199)
   Consolidated total82,988,285 90,962,930 
   

Segment profit or loss:

  
    Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
      September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
      Thousands of JPYThousands of JPY
   Network service and systems integration business1,640,053 2,219,756 
   ATM operation business763,799 806,493 
   Elimination(88,323)(114,113)
   Consolidated operating income2,315,529 2,912,136 
        
   Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.
        

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

  
  Nothing to be reported.  
        

Second Quarter FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)

The following tables are highlight data of 2nd Quarter FY2018 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended September 30, 2018).

Operating Results Summary

 2Q17

2Q18

YoY

Change

 JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total Revenues:

42,024

46,258

10.1 

Network Services

26,600

29,455

10.7 

Systems Integration (SI)

13,399

14,826

10.6 

Equipment Sales

984

901

(8.4)

ATM Operation Business

1,041

1,076

3.4 

Cost of Revenues:

35,528

38,951

9.6 

Network Services

21,970

24,674

12.3 

Systems Integration (SI)

12,058

12,902

7.0 

Equipment Sales

901

791

(12.3)

ATM Operation Business

599

584

(2.5)

SG&A Expenses and R&D

5,305

5,575

5.1 

Operating Income

1,191

1,732

45.4 

Income before Income Tax Expense

1,306

2,833

116.9 

Net Income attributable to IIJ

782

1,732

121.5 

Network Service Revenue Breakdown

 2Q17

2Q18

YoY

Change

 JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise)

6,742

8,154

20.9 

  IP Service*1

2,506

2,662

6.2 

  IIJ Mobile Service

3,424

4,694

37.1 

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service

2,560

3,544

38.4 

Others*2

812

798

(1.7)

Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer)

6,197

6,435

3.8 

IIJ

5,761

6,435

11.7 

IIJmio Mobile Service

5,074

5,754

13.4 

hi-ho

436

-

(100.0)

WAN Services

7,113

7,744

8.9 

Outsourcing Services

6,548

7,122

8.8 

Network Services Revenues

26,600

29,455

10.7 

*1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

*2 From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(2nd Quarter FY2018 (3 months))

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

 2Q17

2Q18

 JPY millions

JPY millions

Adjusted EBITDA

4,234 

5,186

 

Depreciation and Amortization

(3,043)

(3,454

)

Operating Income

1,191 

1,732

 

Other Income (Expense)

115 

1,101

 

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

518 

1,063

 

Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees

41 

7

 

Net income

829 

1,777

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(47)

(45

)

Net Income attributable to IIJ

782 

1,732

 

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CAPEX

 2Q17

2Q18

 JPY millions

JPY millions

CAPEX, including capital leases

4,006

3,699

Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases

2,139

2,139

Purchase of Property and Equipment

1,867

1,560

 

   

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(Three Months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018)

   
 Three Months EndedThree Months Ended
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

REVENUES:  
Network services:  
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)6,742,117 8,153,715 
Internet connectivity services (consumer)6,196,941 6,434,894 
WAN services7,113,474 7,743,768 
Outsourcing services6,547,225 7,122,189 
Total26,599,757 29,454,566 
Systems integration:  
Systems construction4,367,954 4,853,346 
Systems operation and maintenance9,031,752 9,973,048 
Total13,399,706 14,826,394 
Equipment sales983,997 900,962 
ATM operation business1,040,920 1,076,090 
Total revenues42,024,380 46,258,012 
COST AND EXPENSES:  
Cost of network services21,970,060 24,673,715 
Cost of systems integration12,058,378 12,902,806 
Cost of equipment sales901,185 790,690 
Cost of ATM operation business599,106 584,102 
Total costs35,528,729 38,951,313 
Sales and marketing3,178,455 3,247,156 
General and administrative2,002,202 2,222,964 
Research and development123,856 104,310 
Total costs and expenses40,833,242 44,525,743 
OPERATING INCOME1,191,138 1,732,269 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):  
Dividend income124,791 23,047 
Interest income7,798 6,413 
Interest expense(95,433)(99,737)
Foreign exchange gain, net13,621 17,950 
Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net- 1,124,998 
Other—net64,277 27,954 
Other income —net115,054 1,100,625 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME

  TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME

  OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES

1,306,192 2,832,894 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE518,886 1,062,860 
EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY

  METHOD INVESTEES

41,480 7,379 
NET INCOME828,786 1,777,413 
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(46,861)(45,396)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

781,925 1,732,017 
   
 Three Months EndedThree Months Ended
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
NET INCOME PER SHARE  
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF

  SHARES (shares)

45,062,891 45,070,491 
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER

  OF SHARES (shares)

45,212,382 45,247,533 
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF

  ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)

90,125,782 90,140,982 
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER

  OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs)

90,424,764 90,495,066 
BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)17.35 38.43 
DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY)17.29 38.28 
BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS

  EQUIVALENT (JPY)

8.68 19.21 
DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS

  EQUIVALENT (JPY)

8.65 19.14 
   
   

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

 
 Three Months EndedThree Months Ended
 September 30, 2017September 30, 2018
 Thousands of

JPY

Thousands of

JPY

NET INCOME828,786 1,777,413 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:  
  Foreign currency translation adjustments20,501 53,347 
  Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities567,208 (1,284)
  Defined benefit pension plans810 (423)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,417,305 1,829,053 
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(46,861)(45,396)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

1,370,444 1,783,657 

 

     

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Three Months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018)

     
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended  
 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 
 Thousands of

JPY

 Thousands of

JPY

 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income828,786  1,777,413  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

  provided by operating activities:

    
Depreciation and amortization3,042,538  3,454,179  
Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments64,476  135,419  
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts21,575  13,810  
Loss on sales of property and equipment(635) (28) 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment15,515  14,262  
Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net -   (1,124,998) 
Foreign exchange gain, net(5,869) (18,358) 
Equity in net loss of equity method investees, less dividends received(41,480) (7,379) 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)(244,864) 131,061  
Other7,080  13,159  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from divestitures of a company :    
Increase in accounts receivable(2,187,027) (1,623,903) 
Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent186,802  132,336  
Increase in inventories(1,042,227) (1,049,194) 
Decrease in prepaid expenses966,103  819,079  
Increase in other current and noncurrent assets(617,509) (274,392) 
Increase in accounts payable1,931,313  3,634,690  
Increase in income taxes payable695,340  897,247  
Increase in accrued expenses264,588  74,220  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income—current(289,109) 626,159  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent(35,655) 134,102  
Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities(694,845) (1,244,162) 
Net cash provided by operating activities2,864,896  6,514,722  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchase of property and equipment(2,583,973) (1,857,768) 
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment1,107,995  1,418,439  
Purchase of other investments(29,833) -  
Investment in an equity method investee(131,808) -  
Proceeds from sales of other investments257  358,251  
Payments of guarantee deposits(281,474) (4,513) 
Refund of guarantee deposits5,199  3,720  
Payments for refundable insurance policies(14,090) (14,090) 
Net cash used in investing activities(1,927,727) (95,961) 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended  
 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 
 Thousands of

JPY

 Thousands of

JPY

 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Principal payments under capital leases(1,429,267) (1,618,048) 
Proceeds from long-term accounts payable-  256,608  
Payments of long-term accounts payable(95,137) (190,956) 
Other(50,863) -  
Net cash used in financing activities(1,575,267) (1,552,396) 
     
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON

  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

904  58,438  
     
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(637,194) 4,924,803  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD20,508,225  23,126,189  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD19,871,031  28,050,992  
     

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the six months ended September 30, 2018 (“1H18”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2018

[Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP")]

November 6, 2018

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2018

Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 7, 2018

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations                                                                                    (% shown is YoY change)

 Total revenuesOperating incomeIncome before

income tax expense*3

Net income

attributable to IIJ*3

 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%
Six months ended September 30, 201890,9639.62,91225.83,31734.41,98233.2
Six months ended September 30, 201782,98812.02,31618.92,46917.31,48834.3

(Note1) Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ             

      For the six months ended September 30, 2018: JPY1,896 million (down 27.4% YoY)

      For the six months ended September 30, 2017: JPY2,611 million (up 125.9% YoY)

(Note2) Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ's consolidated financial statements.

(Note3) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1H18 income before income tax expense was JPY2,939 million (up 25.2%) and net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,723 million (up 22.7%).

 Basic net income attributable to IIJ per share*Diluted net income

attributable to IIJ per share*

 JPYJPY
Six months ended September 30, 201843.9843.82
Six months ended September 30, 201733.0232.91

(Note) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1H18 basic net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY38.23 and diluted net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY38.09.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 

Total assetsTotal equityTotal IIJ shareholders' equityTotal IIJ shareholders' equity to total assets
 JPY millionsJPY millionsJPY millions%
As of September 30, 2018161,69476,38475,62846.8
As of March 31, 2018153,44973,98973,27047.7

2. Dividends

 Dividend per Shares
1Q-end2Q-end3Q-endYear-endTotal
 JPYJPYJPYJPYJPY
Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2018

-13.50-13.5027.00
Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019

-13.50   
Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 (forecast)

  -13.5027.00

(Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)                                                                           (% shown is YoY change)

 Total

Revenues

Operating

Income

 JPY millions　%　JPY millions　%　
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019190,0007.97,0003.5

(Note1) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No

(Note2) For details, please refer to “FY2018 Financial Targets” written on page 9 of this earnings release.

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2018

(Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2018 which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Application of simplified or exceptional accounting for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in significant accounting and reporting policies for the consolidated financial statements

      1) Changes due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes

            In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018, using the “modified retrospective method” and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY381,678 thousand. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on IIJ’s consolidated financial position or consolidated results of operations.

            In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-01, "Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities," which amends the guidance in U.S. GAAP on the classification and measurement of financial instruments. Changes to the guidance primarily affected the accounting for equity investments, financial liabilities under the fair value option, and the presentation and disclosure requirements for financial instruments. This ASU requires equity investments (except those that are in consolidated subsidiaries or in equity method investees) to be measured principally at fair value and with changes in fair value recognized in net income. IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018 and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY5,739,166 thousand, net of tax amount of unrealized gains on holding investments.

      2) Others: No

(4) Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock)

      1) The number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock):

            As of September 30, 2018: 46,721,400 shares

            As of March 31, 2018:    46,713,800 shares

      2) The number of treasury stock:

            As of September 30, 2018: 1,650,909 shares

            As of March 31, 2018:    1,650,909 shares

3) The weighted average number of shares outstanding:

            For the Six months ended September 30, 2018:            45,070,449 shares

            For the Six months ended September 30, 2017:            45,062,865 shares

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Logo

