IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

TOKYO, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ" NASDAQ:IIJI, TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (“1H18” from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H18

Revenues JPY91.0 billion (up 9.6% YoY2) Gross Margin JPY14.1 billion (up 8.2% YoY) Operating Income JPY2.9 billion (up 25.8% YoY) Adjusted Income before Income Tax Expense3 JPY2.9 billion (up 25.2% YoY) Adjusted Net Income attributable to IIJ3 JPY1.7 billion (up 22.7% YoY)

Overview of 1H18 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Overall demands for network services and systems integration by Japanese enterprises have been favorable. We continued to meet their IT demands by leveraging our accumulated business assets of technology, system infrastructure, and blue-chip customer base as well as competitive various network services including cloud, security and mobile. This effort has been translated to strong 1H18 revenue and operating income growth of 9.6% and 25.8% YoY respectively, mainly led by our recurring revenue growth of 11.0% YoY. The operating income grew with gross margin expansion which absorbed an increase in operating costs such as full-MVNO related fixed-type cost,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

“This fiscal year, we’re focusing on enhancing our existing network services by adding various value-added features, rather than developing entirely new businesses and/or services, to gain further return from our already invested business assets. With regards to security services, we launched “IIJ Secure Endpoint Service”4 to include endpoint security solution to our wide range of gateway type security services. Also, we started to provide inexpensive SOC services5 with basic function to respond wider range of enterprises’ demands. Our flagship “IIJ Omnibus Services” were updated to incorporate cloud routing and SD-LAN, which make effective traffic optimization. We also launched solutions of live migration for enterprises’ on-premise systems to our cloud services “IIJ GIO.”6 We believe these efforts should contribute to stronger recurring revenue accumulation and income growth,” said Katsu.

“As for our mobile services under MVNO scheme, 2Q18-end total mobile subscription increased by 24.2% YoY to over 2.5 million and 1H18 total mobile revenue increased by 21.8% YoY to JPY20.4 billion. One of full-MVNO functions of “SIM life cycle,” which allows users to switch status of SIMs from/to activated and suspended remotely, has been attracting IoT-related projects including surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, sensor devices, cognitive factory, vending machines, traceability and agriculture-related. We anticipate that having more IoT type traffic, generally uplink, should make our mobile network utilization improve as majority of current traffic flow is downlink with consumers,” continued Katsu.

“Revenue accumulation of enterprise network services during the first half was quite fine; stronger than planned and exceeded our disclosed financial targets. While our disclosed full year operating income target for this year isn’t a large increase, which is due to an increase in fixed-type additional cost of approximately JPY0.1 billion per month along with full-MVNO service launch, we’d like to further enhance our value-added services and solutions to strengthen our strong recurring revenue accumulation to have large income growth next fiscal year,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO and Chairman of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 “Adjusted income before income tax expense” and “adjusted net income attributable to IIJ” exclude gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed due to revision of U.S. GAAP.

4 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ to Launch "IIJ Secure Endpoint Service Defending against External Threats and Deters/Visualizes Internal Information Leaks as a Cloud-Based Service" published in September 2018 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2018/0919.html 5 Security Operation Center (SOC) is an organization in charge of monitoring network and equipment to detect and analyze network attacks and suspicious activities and implement counter attacks.

6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ to Launch the IIJ GIO Migration Solution: Smooth Migration from On-Premise Networks to a Cloud Environment” published in October 2018 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2018/1022.html

1H18 Financial Results Summary

Operating Results Summary

1H17 1H18 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 82,988 90,963 9.6 Network services 52,285 58,118 11.2 Systems integration (SI) 26,999 28,631 6.0 Equipment sales 1,660 2,143 29.1 ATM operation business 2,044 2,071 1.3 Total costs 69,962 76,874 9.9 Network services 43,036 48,519 12.7 Systems integration (SI) 24,221 25,261 4.3 Equipment sales 1,505 1,927 28.0 ATM operation business 1,200 1,167 (2.7 ) Total gross margin 13,026 14,089 8.2 Network services 9,249 9,599 3.8 Systems integration (SI) 2,778 3,370 21.3 Equipment sales 155 216 39.5 ATM operation business 844 904 7.1 SG&A expenses and R&D 10,710 11,177 4.4 Operating income 2,316 2,912 25.8 Income before income tax expense 2,469 3,317 34.4 Net income attributable to IIJ 1,488 1,982 33.2

Segment Results Summary

1H17 1H18 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 82,988 90,963 Network services and SI business 81,121 89,088 ATM operation business 2,044 2,071 Elimination (177 ) (196 ) Operating income 2,316 2,912 Network service and SI business 1,640 2,220 ATM operation business 764 806 Elimination (88 ) (114 )

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1H18 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY90,963 million, up 9.6% YoY (JPY82,988 million for 1H17).

Network services revenue was JPY58,118 million, up 11.2% YoY (JPY52,285 million for 1H17).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY15,944 million, up 20.2% YoY from JPY13,266 million for 1H17, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,585 million, up 1.9% YoY from JPY12,352 million for 1H17. The revenue growth mainly due to “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIMs, offset revenue decrease due to divesture of a former subsidiary, hi-ho in December 2017.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY15,471 million, up 9.9% YoY compared to JPY14,083 million for 1H17, mainly due to the revenue growth along with order accumulation.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY14,118 million, up 12.2% YoY from JPY12,584 million for 1H17, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown (*)

1H17 1H18 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 52,285 58,118 11.2 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 13,266 15,944 20.2 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 4,996 5,201 4.1 IIJ Mobile services 6,649 9,162 37.8 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 4,919 6,927 40.8 Others 1,621 1,581 (2.4 ) Internet connectivity services (consumer) 12,352 12,585 1.9 IIJ 11,458 12,585 9.8 IIJmio Mobile Service 10,087 11,216 11.2 hi-ho 894 - (100.0 ) WAN services 14,083 15,471 9.9 Outsourcing services 12,584 14,118 12.2

(*) From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1,*2

As of September 30, 2017 As of September 30, 2018 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,095,677 1,561,977 466,300 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity) 698 735 37 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,254 1,302 48 IIJ Mobile Services 1,021,327 1,483,479 462,152 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 682,512 936,067 253,555 Others 72,398 76,461 4,063 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,419,329 1,395,648 (23,681 ) IIJ 1,290,735 1,395,648 104,913 IIJmio Mobile Service 972,284 1,048,136 75,852 hi-ho 128,594 - (128,594 ) Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)*3 2,932.5 3,547.4 614.9

*1) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions.

*2) From 1Q18, following changes are made to the breakdown of “Internet connectivity services (enterprise).”

i. “Data center connectivity services” is added to “IP services (1Gbps-)” and labeled it as “IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps, including data center connectivity services).”

ii. “IP services (100Mbps-999Mbps)” and “IP services (-99Mbps)” are now combined and labeled as “IP services (less than 1Gbps).”

iii. “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” is added to “Others.”

*3) Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise), excluding mobile services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues were JPY28,631 million, up 6.0% YoY (JPY26,999 million for 1H17).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY8,499 million, down 3.5% YoY (JPY8,808 million for 1H17). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY20,132 million, up 10.7% YoY (JPY18,191 million for 1H17), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY34,706 million, up 7.6% YoY (JPY32,246 million for 1H17); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY14,616 million, up 7.9% YoY (JPY13,543 million for 1H17) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY20,090 million, up 7.4% YoY (JPY18,703 million for 1H17).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2018 amounted to JPY50,520 million, up 12.0% YoY (JPY45,088 million as of September 30, 2017); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,964 million, up 6.9% YoY (JPY10,254 million as of September 30, 2017) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY39,556 million, up 13.6% YoY (JPY34,834 million as of September 30, 2017).

Equipment sales revenues were JPY2,143 million, up 29.1% YoY (JPY1,660 million for 1H17) mainly due to the increase in sales of mobile devices.

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,071 million, up 1.3% YoY (JPY2,044 million for 1H17). As of September 30, 2018, 1,126 ATMs have been placed.

Cost and expense

Total cost of revenues was JPY76,874 million, up 9.9% YoY (JPY69,962 million for 1H17).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY48,519 million, up 12.7% YoY (JPY43,036 million for 1H17). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase as well as full-MVNO related fixed-type costs along with the service launch, an increase in network operation-related costs, and an increase in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue increase. Gross margin was JPY9,599 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY9,249 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 16.5% (17.7% for 1H17).

Cost of SI revenues was JPY25,261 million, up 4.3% YoY (JPY24,221 million for 1H17). There were an increase in license fees along with increase in cloud-related revenues and network operation-related costs, and decreases in outsourcing-related costs along with decrease in our systems construction revenue. Gross margin was JPY3,370 million, up 21.3% YoY (JPY2,778 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 11.8% (10.3% for 1H17).

Cost of equipment sales revenues was JPY1,927 million, up 28.0% YoY (JPY1,505 million for 1H17). There was an increase in purchasing costs of mobile devices. Gross margin was JPY216 million (JPY155 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 10.1% (9.3% for 1H17).

Cost of

ATM

o

peration

b

usiness

revenues was JPY1,167 million, down 2.7% YoY (JPY1,200 million for 1H17). Gross margin was JPY904 million (JPY844 million for 1H17) and gross margin ratio was 43.7% (41.3% for 1H17).

SG&A and R&D expenses

SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY11,177 million, up 4.4% YoY (JPY10,710 million for 1H17).

Sales and marketing expenses were JPY6,489 million, up 2.6% YoY (JPY6,327 million for 1H17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and outsourcing expenses.

General and administrative expenses were JPY4,465 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY4,132 million for 1H17) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were JPY223 million, down 11.3% YoY (JPY251 million for 1H17).

Operating income

Operating income was JPY2,912 million, up 25.8% YoY (JPY2,316 million for 1H17).

Other income (expenses)

Other income (expenses) was an income of JPY405 million (an income of JPY153 million for 1H17). It includes realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY378 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY122 million for 1H17 included in other-net, miscellaneous income of JPY109 million (expenses of JPY16 million for 1H17), dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY197 million for 1H17), and interest expense of JPY197 million (JPY184 million for 1H17).

Income before income tax expense

Income before income tax expense was JPY3,317 million, up 34.4% YoY (JPY2,469 million for 1H17). When excludes realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY378 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to realized gain of JPY122 million for 1H17, adjusted income before income tax expense was JPY2,939 million, up 25.2% YoY (JPY2,347 million for 1H17).

Net income

Income tax expense was JPY1,226 million (JPY970 million for 1H17).

Equity in net loss of equity method investees was JPY23 million (an income of JPY78 million for 1H17) mainly due to equity in net loss of JPY148 million in DeCurret Inc.

As a result of the above, net income was JPY2,068 million, up 31.2% YoY (JPY1,577 million for 1H17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY259 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY83 million for 1H17, adjusted net income was JPY1,809 million, up 21.2% YoY (JPY1,493 million for 1H17).

Net income attributable to IIJ

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY86 million (JPY89 million for 1H17) related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,982 million, up 33.2% YoY (JPY1,488 million for 1H17). When excludes net of tax amount of realized and unrealized gain on other investments of JPY259 million, to which accounting policies were changed under the revised U.S. GAAP effective from April 1, 2018, compared to net of tax amount of realized gain of JPY83 million for 1H17, adjusted net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,723 million, up 22.7% YoY (JPY1,405 million for 1H17).

Regarding the change in accounting methods on other investments

Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, gains/losses on other investments due to fluctuations of fair value of holding marketable equity securities and funds are recorded as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” on our consolidated statements of income (“P/L”).

For 1H18, we recorded JPY378 million of “realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net,” of which unrealized gain on our holding marketable equity securities was JPY133 million.

Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of March 31, 2018 JPY9,175 million Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of September 30, 2018 JPY9,308 million Difference: 1H18 unrealized gain on P/L JPY133 million Acquisition cost of holding available-for-sale equity securities JPY1,650 million Fair value of holding marketable equity securities as of September 30, 2018 JPY9,308 million Difference: Unrealized gain included in “other investments” on B/S as of September 30, 2018 JPY7,658 million

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to holding marketable equity securities.

As of March 31, 2018, we had unrealized gains on holding marketable equity securities of JPY7,525 million. The net of tax amount of the unrealized gains, JPY5,079 million, was recorded as “accumulated other comprehensive income” on our consolidated balance sheet (“B/S”) as of March 31, 2018. Until the last fiscal year, unrealized gains/losses of holding marketable equity securities had been recorded as the fluctuation of “accumulated other comprehensive income” on B/S without being recognized as profit on P/L.

On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, the net of tax amount of the unrealized gains of JPY5,079 million as of March 31, 2018 was reclassified to “retained earnings.” The gains were never recognized as profit on P/L.

After the above mentioned reclassification, gains/losses due to fluctuations of stock prices are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

For 1H18, we recorded JPY245 million of realized and unrealized gain on investments other than marketable equity securities, such as funds that were available to be measured at fair value.

Please see below for detailed explanation on revision of U.S. GAAP related to funds that are available to be measured at fair value.

As of March 31, 2018, value of such funds was recorded as assets in “other investments” under cost method. Its unrealized gain of JPY963 million was not recognized.

On B/S at the beginning of this fiscal year, “other investments” was increased by JPY963 million and “retained earnings” was increased by JPY660 million which is the net of tax amount of the above mentioned unrealized gain. The gain was never recognized as profit of P/L.

From 1H18, fluctuation of fair values of such funds are recognized as “realized and unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net” in “other income (expenses)” in every quarter.

1H18 Balance Sheets

Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of total assets was JPY161,694 million, increased by JPY8,245 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY153,449 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of current assets was JPY75,153 million, increased by JPY7,968 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY67,185 million. The major breakdown of current assets was: a decrease in accounts receivables by JPY2,086 million to JPY29,745 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY2,177 million to JPY10,620 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY6,648 million to JPY28,051 million. As of September 30, 2018, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY86,541 million, increased by JPY277 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY86,264 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was: property and equipment of JPY46,089 million, decreased by JPY326 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 and prepaid expenses-noncurrent of JPY8,351 million, increased by JPY386 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation in other investments was: an increase by JPY963 million, which was the amount of unrealized gains on funds as of March 31, 2018 that recognized due to revision of U.S. GAAP at the beginning of FY2018, an increase in marketable equity securities and funds that are available to be measured at fair value by JPY310 million due to fluctuation of fair value for 1H18 and a decrease by JPY313 million due to benefit distribution from funds. As a result, other investments as of September 30, 2018 amounted to JPY12,456 million, up JPY1,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,082 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,493 million, decreased by JPY178 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY2,671 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the balance of current liabilities was JPY47,711 million, increased by JPY5,566 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY42,145 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was: a decrease of income taxes payable by JPY638 million to JPY1,290 million, an increase in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY3,428 million to JPY19,828 million, and an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY405 million to JPY6,061 million. As of September 30, 2018, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY37,599 million, increased by JPY284 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY37,315 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was: an increase in deferred income—noncurrent by JPY410 million to JPY4,362 million, an increase in deferred tax liabilities—noncurrent by JPY308 million to JPY997 million, an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY283 million to JPY11,204 million and a decrease in long-term borrowings by JPY750 million, which was the amount transferred to current liabilities, to JPY14,750 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the major breakdown of IIJ shareholders’ equity was as follows. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was a loss of JPY91 million as it decreased by JPY5,165 million (an income of JPY5,075 million as of March 31, 2018) mainly because of reclassification at the beginning of FY2018 to retained earnings by JPY5,079 million by revision of U.S. GAAP related to marketable equity securities; retained earnings was JPY15,899 million, increased by JPY7,495 million from March 31, 2018, mainly due to an increase by net income attributable to IIJ of JPY1,982 million, a decrease by dividend paid of JPY608 million and an increase at the beginning of FY2018 by JPY6,121 million due to revision of U.S. GAAP related to revenue recognition and other investments. As a result, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2018 was JPY75,628 million, increased by JPY2,358 million from the balance as of March 31, 2018 of JPY73,270 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of September 30, 2018 was 46.8%.

1H18 Cash Flows

Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2018 were JPY28,051 million (JPY19,871 million as of September 30, 2017).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H18 was JPY12,855 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY6,102 million for 1H17). There were net income of JPY2,068 million and depreciation and amortization of JPY6,751 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY4,220 million (net cash out of JPY1,512 million for 1H17), mainly due to an increase in accounts payable and proceeds from customers, which resulted in a decrease in accounts receivable and an increase in deferred revenue, while the cash out increased due to an increase in prepaid expenses (including prepaid expense-noncurrent) in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities and an increase in inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H18 was JPY2,324 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,499 million for 1H17), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY4,446 million (JPY6,423 million for 1H17) and proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY1,767 million (JPY2,384 million for 1H17).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H18 was JPY3,913 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY3,673 million for 1H17), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY3,145 million (JPY2,764 million for 1H17) and FY2017 year-end dividends payments of JPY608 million (JPY608 million for 1H17).

FY2018 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be small in first quarter and large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. Although 1H18 total revenue and operating income exceeded our initial expectation, because our fourth quarter contribution to the full year results is large, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (FY2018) announced on May 15, 2018 remain unchanged.

FY2018 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

1H17 1H18 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 8,338 9,663 Depreciation and Amortization (6,022 ) (6,751 ) Operating Income 2,316 2,912 Other Income (expenses) 153 405 Income Tax Expense 970 1,226 Equity in Net Income (loss) of Equity Method Investees 78 (23 ) Net income 1,577 2,068 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (89 ) (86 ) Net Income attributable to IIJ 1,488 1,982

CAPEX

1H17 1H18 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 9,346 7,880 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 4,407 3,835 Purchase of Property and Equipment 4,939 4,045

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (As of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018) As of March 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 21,402,892 28,050,992 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 123,453 thousand and JPY 126,770 thousand at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 31,830,882 29,744,657 Inventories 1,714,547 3,560,161 Prepaid expenses—current 8,442,981 10,619,903 Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 720 thousand at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 3,793,449 3,177,222 Total current assets 67,184,751 75,152,935 INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 5,246,313 5,143,082 OTHER INVESTMENTS 11,374,442 12,455,896 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of JPY 55,470,955 thousand and JPY 59,670,254 thousand at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 46,414,250 46,088,514 GOODWILL 6,082,472 6,082,472 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 2,704,668 2,525,720 GUARANTEE DEPOSITS 3,422,443 3,384,852 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent 183,808 144,667 NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent 1,545,293 1,269,199 Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent 7,965,889 8,351,428 OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 60,929 thousand and JPY 63,828 thousand at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 1,324,490 1,095,496 TOTAL 153,448,819 161,694,261 As of March 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowings 9,250,000 9,250,000 Long-term borrowings—current portion - 750,000 Capital lease obligations—current portion 5,655,875 6,060,613 Accounts payable—trade 14,950,920 18,688,097 Accounts payable—other 1,448,423 1,139,443 Income taxes payable 1,928,037 1,289,691 Accrued expenses 3,111,385 3,175,125 Deferred income—current 4,237,676 5,838,007 Other current liabilities 1,562,717 1,520,501 Total current liabilities 42,145,033 47,711,477 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 15,500,000 14,750,000 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent 10,920,726 11,203,864 ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent 3,724,634 3,905,516 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent 688,787 996,887 DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent 3,952,279 4,362,257 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 2,528,803 2,380,443 Total Liabilities 79,460,262 85,310,444 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,713,800 and 46,721,400 shares at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 25,511,804 25,518,712 Additional paid-in capital 36,175,937 36,197,447 Retained earnings 8,404,228 15,899,122 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,074,872 (90,587 ) Treasury stock—1,650,909 shares held by the company at March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively (1,896,784 ) (1,896,784 ) Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders' equity 73,270,057 75,627,910 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 718,500 755,907 Total equity 73,988,557 76,383,817 TOTAL 153,448,819 161,694,261

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (For the six months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 13,265,963 15,943,638 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 12,351,654 12,585,190 WAN services 14,083,378 15,471,039 Outsourcing services 12,584,446 14,117,829 Total 52,285,441 58,117,696 Systems integration: Systems construction 8,807,948 8,498,811 Systems operation and maintenance 18,191,065 20,132,026 Total 26,999,013 28,630,837 Equipment sales 1,659,919 2,143,107 ATM operation business 2,043,912 2,071,290 Total revenues 82,988,285 90,962,930 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 43,036,356 48,518,870 Cost of systems integration 24,221,215 25,260,577 Cost of equipment sales 1,505,161 1,927,184 Cost of ATM operation business 1,199,748 1,167,007 Total costs 69,962,480 76,873,638 Sales and marketing 6,327,165 6,489,491 General and administrative 4,131,984 4,464,901 Research and development 251,127 222,764 Total costs and expenses 80,672,756 88,050,794 OPERATING INCOME 2,315,529 2,912,136 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Dividend income 197,063 75,096 Interest income 15,776 12,623 Interest expense (184,365 ) (196,922 ) Foreign exchange gain, net 18,708 27,188 Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net - 378,295 Other —net 106,088 108,943 Other income (expenses) —net 153,270 405,223 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 2,468,799 3,317,359 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 969,527 1,225,769 EQUITY IN NET INCOME (LOSS) OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 77,339 (23,234 ) NET INCOME 1,576,611 2,068,356 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (88,642 ) (85,957 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,487,969 1,982,399 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,062,865 45,070,449 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,207,332 45,240,779 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,125,730 90,140,898 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,414,664 90,481,558 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 33.02 43.98 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 32.91 43.82 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 16.51 21.99 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 16.46 21.91 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY NET INCOME 1,576,611 2,068,356 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments (55,208 ) (79,486 ) Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 1,176,581 (5,767 ) Defined benefit pension plans 1,688 (845 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,699,672 1,982,258 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (88,642 ) (85,957 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 2,611,030 1,896,301

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (For the six months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 1,576,611 2,068,356 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,021,880 6,750,884 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 126,779 179,652 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 45,236 32,859 Loss (gain) on sales of property and equipment (14,504 ) 3,652 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 37,154 26,638 Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net - (378,295 ) Foreign exchange gain, net (8,458 ) (40,165 ) Equity in net loss (gain) of equity method investees, less dividends received (26,148 ) 90,976 Deferred income tax expense (135,948 ) (130,367 ) Other (8,029 ) 31,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 1,101,059 2,019,680 Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 388,590 276,094 Increase in inventories (1,363,001 ) (1,851,015 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (1,147,128 ) (2,077,023 ) Decrease (increase) in other current and noncurrent assets (1,064,686 ) 428,042 Increase in accounts payable 212,392 3,721,802 Decrease in income taxes payable (62,145 ) (637,477 ) Increase in accrued expenses 224,914 67,428 Increase in deferred income—current 425,608 1,740,635 Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent (211,511 ) 629,418 Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities (16,384 ) (97,713 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,102,281 12,855,089 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (6,423,288 ) (4,445,936 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,383,761 1,767,490 Purchase of other investments (57,489 ) - Investment in equity method investees (174,808 ) - Proceeds from sales of other investments 33,456 358,251 Payments of guarantee deposits (294,033 ) (8,169 ) Refund of guarantee deposits 15,276 42,660 Payments for refundable insurance policies (28,181 ) (28,181 ) Proceeds from subsidies 48,976 - Other (3,000 ) (9,698 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,499,330 ) (2,323,583 ) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months 2,500,000 - Net decrease in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months (2,500,000 ) - Principal payments under capital leases (2,764,221 ) (3,145,203 ) Proceeds from long-term accounts payable - 256,608 Payments of long-term accounts payable (203,272 ) (367,110 ) Dividends paid (608,317 ) (608,349 ) Other (97,660 ) (48,556 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,673,470 ) (3,912,610 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,041 ) 29,204 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,087,560 ) 6,648,100 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 21,958,591 21,402,892 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,871,031 28,050,992 ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid 180,466 195,093 Income taxes paid 1,115,207 1,997,661 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases 4,407,216 3,835,069 Facilities purchase liabilities 1,892,484 1,139,443 Asset retirement obligation - 24,385

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Segment Information (Unaudited) Business Segments: Revenues: Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 81,120,647 89,087,839 Customers 80,944,373 88,891,640 Intersegment 176,274 196,199 ATM operation business 2,043,912 2,071,290 Customers 2,043,912 2,071,290 Intersegment - - Elimination (176,274 ) (196,199 ) Consolidated total 82,988,285 90,962,930 Segment profit or loss: Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 1,640,053 2,219,756 ATM operation business 763,799 806,493 Elimination (88,323 ) (114,113 ) Consolidated operating income 2,315,529 2,912,136 Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations. Subsequent Events (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported.

Second Quarter FY2018 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)

The following tables are highlight data of 2nd Quarter FY2018 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended September 30, 2018).

Operating Results Summary

2Q17 2Q18 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total Revenues: 42,024 46,258 10.1 Network Services 26,600 29,455 10.7 Systems Integration (SI) 13,399 14,826 10.6 Equipment Sales 984 901 (8.4 ) ATM Operation Business 1,041 1,076 3.4 Cost of Revenues: 35,528 38,951 9.6 Network Services 21,970 24,674 12.3 Systems Integration (SI) 12,058 12,902 7.0 Equipment Sales 901 791 (12.3 ) ATM Operation Business 599 584 (2.5 ) SG&A Expenses and R&D 5,305 5,575 5.1 Operating Income 1,191 1,732 45.4 Income before Income Tax Expense 1,306 2,833 116.9 Net Income attributable to IIJ 782 1,732 121.5

Network Service Revenue Breakdown

2Q17 2Q18 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise) 6,742 8,154 20.9 IP Service*1 2,506 2,662 6.2 IIJ Mobile Service 3,424 4,694 37.1 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 2,560 3,544 38.4 Others*2 812 798 (1.7 ) Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer) 6,197 6,435 3.8 IIJ 5,761 6,435 11.7 IIJmio Mobile Service 5,074 5,754 13.4 hi-ho 436 - (100.0 ) WAN Services 7,113 7,744 8.9 Outsourcing Services 6,548 7,122 8.8 Network Services Revenues 26,600 29,455 10.7

*1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

*2 From 1Q18, “IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F” which was formerly classified under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” is now added to “Others.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(2nd Quarter FY2018 (3 months))

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

2Q17 2Q18 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 4,234 5,186 Depreciation and Amortization (3,043 ) (3,454 ) Operating Income 1,191 1,732 Other Income (Expense) 115 1,101 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 518 1,063 Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees 41 7 Net income 829 1,777 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (47 ) (45 ) Net Income attributable to IIJ 782 1,732

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CAPEX

2Q17 2Q18 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 4,006 3,699 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 2,139 2,139 Purchase of Property and Equipment 1,867 1,560

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Three Months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 6,742,117 8,153,715 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,196,941 6,434,894 WAN services 7,113,474 7,743,768 Outsourcing services 6,547,225 7,122,189 Total 26,599,757 29,454,566 Systems integration: Systems construction 4,367,954 4,853,346 Systems operation and maintenance 9,031,752 9,973,048 Total 13,399,706 14,826,394 Equipment sales 983,997 900,962 ATM operation business 1,040,920 1,076,090 Total revenues 42,024,380 46,258,012 COST AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 21,970,060 24,673,715 Cost of systems integration 12,058,378 12,902,806 Cost of equipment sales 901,185 790,690 Cost of ATM operation business 599,106 584,102 Total costs 35,528,729 38,951,313 Sales and marketing 3,178,455 3,247,156 General and administrative 2,002,202 2,222,964 Research and development 123,856 104,310 Total costs and expenses 40,833,242 44,525,743 OPERATING INCOME 1,191,138 1,732,269 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Dividend income 124,791 23,047 Interest income 7,798 6,413 Interest expense (95,433 ) (99,737 ) Foreign exchange gain, net 13,621 17,950 Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net - 1,124,998 Other—net 64,277 27,954 Other income —net 115,054 1,100,625 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 1,306,192 2,832,894 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 518,886 1,062,860 EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 41,480 7,379 NET INCOME 828,786 1,777,413 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (46,861 ) (45,396 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 781,925 1,732,017 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,062,891 45,070,491 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,212,382 45,247,533 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,125,782 90,140,982 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 90,424,764 90,495,066 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 17.35 38.43 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 17.29 38.28 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 8.68 19.21 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 8.65 19.14 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY NET INCOME 828,786 1,777,413 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments 20,501 53,347 Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 567,208 (1,284 ) Defined benefit pension plans 810 (423 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,417,305 1,829,053 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (46,861 ) (45,396 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,370,444 1,783,657

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Three Months ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 828,786 1,777,413 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,042,538 3,454,179 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 64,476 135,419 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 21,575 13,810 Loss on sales of property and equipment (635 ) (28 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 15,515 14,262 Realized and unrealized gain on other investments, net - (1,124,998 ) Foreign exchange gain, net (5,869 ) (18,358 ) Equity in net loss of equity method investees, less dividends received (41,480 ) (7,379 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (244,864 ) 131,061 Other 7,080 13,159 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from divestitures of a company : Increase in accounts receivable (2,187,027 ) (1,623,903 ) Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 186,802 132,336 Increase in inventories (1,042,227 ) (1,049,194 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses 966,103 819,079 Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (617,509 ) (274,392 ) Increase in accounts payable 1,931,313 3,634,690 Increase in income taxes payable 695,340 897,247 Increase in accrued expenses 264,588 74,220 Increase (decrease) in deferred income—current (289,109 ) 626,159 Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent (35,655 ) 134,102 Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities (694,845 ) (1,244,162 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,864,896 6,514,722 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (2,583,973 ) (1,857,768 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,107,995 1,418,439 Purchase of other investments (29,833 ) - Investment in an equity method investee (131,808 ) - Proceeds from sales of other investments 257 358,251 Payments of guarantee deposits (281,474 ) (4,513 ) Refund of guarantee deposits 5,199 3,720 Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,090 ) (14,090 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,927,727 ) (95,961 ) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments under capital leases (1,429,267 ) (1,618,048 ) Proceeds from long-term accounts payable - 256,608 Payments of long-term accounts payable (95,137 ) (190,956 ) Other (50,863 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,575,267 ) (1,552,396 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 904 58,438 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (637,194 ) 4,924,803 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 20,508,225 23,126,189 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,871,031 28,050,992

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the six months ended September 30, 2018 (“1H18”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2018 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP")]

November 6, 2018

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2018

Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 7, 2018

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change)

Total revenues Operating income Income before income tax expense*3 Net income attributable to IIJ*3 JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Six months ended September 30, 2018 90,963 9.6 2,912 25.8 3,317 34.4 1,982 33.2 Six months ended September 30, 2017 82,988 12.0 2,316 18.9 2,469 17.3 1,488 34.3

(Note1) Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ

For the six months ended September 30, 2018: JPY1,896 million (down 27.4% YoY)

For the six months ended September 30, 2017: JPY2,611 million (up 125.9% YoY)

(Note2) Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ's consolidated financial statements.

(Note3) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1H18 income before income tax expense was JPY2,939 million (up 25.2%) and net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,723 million (up 22.7%).

Basic net income attributable to IIJ per share* Diluted net income attributable to IIJ per share* JPY JPY Six months ended September 30, 2018 43.98 43.82 Six months ended September 30, 2017 33.02 32.91

(Note) Following the revision of U.S. GAAP, from 1Q18, accounting policies related to gains/losses on equity securities and funds were changed. When excludes gains/losses on equity securities and funds to which accounting policies were changed, our 1H18 basic net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY38.23 and diluted net income attributable to IIJ per share was JPY38.09.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total IIJ shareholders' equity Total IIJ shareholders' equity to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of September 30, 2018 161,694 76,384 75,628 46.8 As of March 31, 2018 153,449 73,989 73,270 47.7

2. Dividends

Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018 - 13.50 - 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 - 13.50 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (forecast) - 13.50 27.00

(Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (% shown is YoY change)

Total Revenues Operating Income JPY millions % JPY millions % Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 190,000 7.9 7,000 3.5

(Note1) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No

(Note2) For details, please refer to “FY2018 Financial Targets” written on page 9 of this earnings release.

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2018

(Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2018 which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Application of simplified or exceptional accounting for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in significant accounting and reporting policies for the consolidated financial statements

1) Changes due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes

In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018, using the “modified retrospective method” and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY381,678 thousand. The adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on IIJ’s consolidated financial position or consolidated results of operations.

In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-01, "Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities," which amends the guidance in U.S. GAAP on the classification and measurement of financial instruments. Changes to the guidance primarily affected the accounting for equity investments, financial liabilities under the fair value option, and the presentation and disclosure requirements for financial instruments. This ASU requires equity investments (except those that are in consolidated subsidiaries or in equity method investees) to be measured principally at fair value and with changes in fair value recognized in net income. IIJ adopted this ASU in the first quarter beginning April 1, 2018 and recognized in beginning retained earnings an adjustment for the cumulative effect of the change. The adoption of this ASU resulted in the increase in beginning retained earnings of JPY5,739,166 thousand, net of tax amount of unrealized gains on holding investments.

2) Others: No

(4) Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock)

1) The number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of September 30, 2018: 46,721,400 shares

As of March 31, 2018: 46,713,800 shares

2) The number of treasury stock:

As of September 30, 2018: 1,650,909 shares

As of March 31, 2018: 1,650,909 shares

3) The weighted average number of shares outstanding:

For the Six months ended September 30, 2018: 45,070,449 shares

For the Six months ended September 30, 2017: 45,062,865 shares