INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Formerly BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (“Cocrystal” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) and of Cocrystal’s predecessor, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioZone) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 19, 2018.                       

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The SEC filed a lawsuit on September 7, 2018, against former officers of Cocrystal’s predecessor company, BioZone, amongst other individuals and corporations. The SEC alleges that the defendants were participating in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” involving three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth, investors suffered losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

