06/11/2018 16:00:00

Lakeshore Recycling Systems Awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Prestigious 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics

LRS is the first waste services company to ever receive the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in the 21 years of the award’s existence.

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has been awarded a Better Business Bureau 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics for companies with 500 to 7,500 employees. LRS is the first waste services company to be recognized in the award’s 21-year existence.

“The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business," said Steve J. Bernas, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Torch Award winners demonstrate the highest ethical standards and trust with customers, business partners, shareholders and the communities in which they do business. Being a recipient of this award indicates the company not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices."

Of the over 700 BBB Torch Award applicants, only five Illinois companies were recognized as stand out recipients for the Torch Award based on the nominated company’s employee size.

“We are humbled, grateful and honored to be named a Torch Award winner by the Better Business Bureau, easily considered to be the standard bearer and authority in business ethics,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “LRS, through our more than 850 employees, takes pride in operating each day at the highest levels of personal and professional integrity. On behalf of our employees, customers, partners and communities we serve, I’d like to personally thank the BBB for this tremendous distinction.”

LRS has held accreditation and an A+ ranking with the BBB since 2015. Over the past year, LRS has received the Overall Safety Award from the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the Illinois Sustainability Award from the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center, the Daily Herald Business Ledger Award for excellence in business innovation, and numerous industry accolades and citations.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. LRS specializes in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, Northern Illinois and South Western Wisconsin. Operating from 13 locations throughout the Midwest, LRS owns and operates 15 Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and is fueled by the passion of its more than 850 committed full-time employees. LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.4 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill, diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider, and is focused on delivering safe, innovative, sustainability-focused services through a scalable business model. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

