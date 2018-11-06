06/11/2018 05:01:00

LeddarTech Increases Expertise in Automotive and Semiconductor Technology with the Appointment of Two Senior Executives

Adrian Pierce joins LeddarTech as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development and Michael Poulin is nominated Vice President of Product Management.

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of two key executives to build upon the company's increasing momentum in solid-state LiDAR technology and further drive its automotive and semiconductor expertise towards global adoption.

Adrian Pierce was appointed as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Mr. Pierce is a results-driven leader with over 25 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry and automotive customer interface. He is an accomplished negotiator with a passion for customer service and a very strong technical understanding of the market needs of automotive customers. Mr. Pierce’s experience includes being Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Americas, for NXP Semiconductors. Prior to the merger with NXP in December 2015, he was Vice President for Americas Sales and Marketing for Freescale.

Michael Poulin, Eng., was promoted to Vice President of Product Management. Mr. Poulin, joined LeddarTech in 2010 and held the position of General Manager of Automotive prior to his promotion to Vice President. Mr. Poulin is responsible for the leadership of the company’s product management division, which also includes the application engineering and system specialist teams. These teams are devoted to delivering a LiDAR platform that enables our automotive customers to develop their own optimized LiDAR solutions. Over the course of his career, Mr. Poulin has acquired extensive experience managing teams that have successfully delivered a wide range of LiDAR and other advanced technological products, such as implantable neurosensing and neurostimulation medical devices and motorized prosthetics.

“I am delighted to have Mr. Pierce and Mr. Poulin as part of LeddarTech’s Executive team,” stated Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO at LeddarTech. “Mr. Pierce’s vast experience in the automotive and semiconductor industry and Mr. Poulin’s expertise in automotive LiDAR technology further strengthens our expertise. They have earned their reputations as industry leaders, and their superior management skills and extensive experience will play a key role in growing LeddarTech’s LiDAR automotive development platform to become the most widely deployed in mobility applications,” he concluded.

“LeddarTech is deeply committed to delivering the most versatile, flexible and architecturally scalable LiDAR development platform in the industry to our customers and I am confident that with the addition of these two leaders, combined with the other recent investments in senior management and technical personnel, LeddarTech will enhance our already accelerated time to market,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO at LeddarTech. He added, “We will continue to intensify our efforts to attract the best talent to the organization both from a technical and leadership standpoint. I anticipate a significant increase of our entire workforce over the next six to nine months—with the addition of 80 new positions that will focus on supporting our customers with our automotive LiDAR development platform.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade and functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP software. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications. Automotive active safety, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more, are being enhanced using patented LeddarTech technologies.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com 

logo_leddartech-noir-seul.png

