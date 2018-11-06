LGI Homes, Inc. Reports October 2018 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 468 homes closed in October 2018, compared to 531 home closings in October 2017. The Company ended the first ten months of 2018 with 5,128 home closings, a 13.2% increase over 4,532 home closings during the first ten months of 2017.

As of the end of October 2018, the Company had 83 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 27,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

