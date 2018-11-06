MediXall.com Launches New Prescription Discount Program, MediXallRx

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. , (OTCQB: MDXL), is pleased to announce that MediXall.com users now have access to the MediXallRX Discount program . By signing up for a MediXall.com account, the consumer can utilize drug price look-up and comparison technology that provides accurate drug prices from national pharmacy chains as well as regional and local drug stores across the nation. The MediXallRx program benefits underinsured consumers that have gaps in prescription coverage, high co-pays, and/or high deductibles as well as the uninsured.

With the launch of the MediXallRx Discount Program, MediXall.com provides a powerful, free tool to search and compare prescription drug prices, which can differ greatly between competing pharmacies, and receive immediate savings using the MediXallRx Saving Card at the register on both generic and brand prescription medications. Consumers simply enter the name of a prescription drug and their zip code. MediXallRx will immediately display both a list and a map of prices for both the brand name and generic versions of the drug from local pharmacies.

By leveraging our partner’s national pharmacy network, the MediXallRx Savings Card is now accepted nationwide at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS, Target, Walmart, and other national chains as well as regional and local drug stores. Savings of up to 80 percent can be applied to prescription medications for the entire family – even pets.

This new program allows MediXall to provide their membership with convenient, free access to prescription savings in their area while enabling more support for consumers to direct their own care and ensuring that they have the tools necessary to make informed choices. The MediXallRx Discount Program was designed to benefit a wide range of consumers, including the following:

Consumers that do not have health insurance can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any brand name or generic prescriptions they or any of their household members pay for out-of-pocket.

can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any brand name or generic prescriptions they or any of their household members pay for out-of-pocket. Consumers with health insurance coverage can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any prescriptions that are not covered by their insurance plan or for family members not covered by insurance.

can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any prescriptions that are not covered by their insurance plan or for family members not covered by insurance. Consumers that have Medicare and are enrolled in a Medicare Part D plan can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any prescriptions that are excluded by Medicare Part D law.

can use the MediXallRx Savings Card for any prescriptions that are excluded by Medicare Part D law. Consumers that have Medicare and decide not to enroll in Medicare Part D can save money instantly with a MediXallRx Savings Card. There are no age or income restrictions.

can save money instantly with a MediXallRx Savings Card. There are no age or income restrictions. Consumers that have Medicaid can save money instantly with a MediXallRx Savings Card on any prescriptions not covered. There are no age or income restrictions.

(Note: The card cannot be used in combination with any third-party payor program including but not limited to Medicare and Medicaid.)

“It is our goal at MediXall to make the healthcare process more consumer-focused and cost-effective through transparency, personalization, and simplicity,” said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall. “With the launch of imaging services, and now the MediXallRx Discount Program, MediXall.com empowers consumers, doctors, and health care providers to make educated decisions about which drugs and procedures to prescribe and where to fill them. This technology not only saves money but also encourages consumers to fill the prescriptions they need to stay healthy.”

About MediXall.com

Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc

.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

