06/11/2018 10:41:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Smithson Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 6

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as at the close of business on 05 November 2018, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1002.43p

