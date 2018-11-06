06/11/2018 11:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 6

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

78.76p  Capital only

79.79p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018, the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

342.98p  Capital only (undiluted)

342.98p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

343.07p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

343.07p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

400.75p  Capital only (undiluted)

411.37p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018, the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

531.29p  Capital only

539.33p  Including current year income

531.29p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

539.33p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

423.51c  per share (US cents) – Capital only

325.26p  per share (pence sterling) – Capital only

435.24c  per share (US cents) – Including current year income

334.26p  per share (pence sterling) – Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

4.      As announced on 17 August 2018, the Company intends to put forward proposals which will result in the liquidation of the Company’s assets.  Effective 17 August 2018 the daily valuation includes an accrual in respect of expected costs associated with the liquidation.  This accrual accounts for costs directly attributable to the liquidation. It is expected disposal costs will also be encountered while selling down the portfolio however such costs cannot be reliably estimated until the sale is executed. Consequently disposal costs have not been accrued in the valuation at this point."

 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

172.97p  Capital only

174.52p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

693.39c per share (US cents) - Capital only

693.39c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD

532.52p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

532.52p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

189.54p  Capital only (undiluted)

194.24p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 41,500 ordinary shares on 08 October 2018, the Company has 24,059,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,874,264 shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors’ valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct.   The portfolio’s holding in Patisserie Valerie at 05 November 2018 represents 0.15% of the Company’s total portfolio following this revaluation

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 5 November 2018 were:

1418.84p  Capital only and including debt at par value

1412.31p  Capital only and including debt at fair value

1444.85p  Including current year income and debt at par value

1438.31p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares 

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 05 November 2018 were:

166.06c  Capital only USD (cents)

127.54p  Capital only Sterling (pence)

173.25c  Including current year income USD (cents)

133.05p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.   Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 16th October 2018, the Company has 203,491,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
31 Oct
 
Det er lige kommet frem i Sverige at Nordnet har indrømmet at aktionærers depoter i Nordnet udlånes ..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
23
31 Oct
DANSKE
Danske Bank har STADIG IKKE begået hvidvask !!!!! Fat det dog !!!! Danske Bank har været for passiv..
23
30 Oct
I:DAX
Hejsa   Lige et indspark herfra.    Det burde "bare" være en korrektion på aktierne, en lidt senere ..
20
30 Oct
OMXC25
Igennem 3-5 år har danske virksomheder tjent mange penge. I forhold til aktiemarkedet - slet ikke no..
20
31 Oct
GEN
For Genmab er MAIA historisk set det vigtigste studie nogensinde - det er det studie der åbner op fo..
19
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
18
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
30 Oct
VWS
The 336 MW Dundonnell project is Tilt’s biggest development yet, comprising 80 Vestas 4.2 MW turbine..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
New Study Suggests Zika Virus Eradication in the Americas May Become Impossible, Making the Need for a Vaccine Even More Critical
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Ocumension Therapeutics Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Durasert™ Three-Year Treatment for Posterior Segment Uveitis in the Greater China Region
3
Onconova Announces Four Presentations from Rigosertib Clinical Trials in Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition
4
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Continued Exploration Success in Northern Territory, New Mineralization Identified at Union Reefs
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:25
Net Asset Value(s)
11:20
Syneos Health Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
11:16
Net Asset Value(s)
11:14
Net Asset Value(s)
11:07
Net Asset Value(s)
11:05
PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
10:46
Record Q3 ILS issuance as trigger preferences evolve
10:45
Trent Marchuk Joins CopperPoint as Assistant Vice President, Strategic Programs Office
10:41
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 November 2018 11:43:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-06 12:43:54 - 2018-11-06 11:43:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY