Quin Arts presents Slim Aarons winter exhibition co-curated with DK Johnston and Getty Images Gallery

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Ave., will mark the fifth anniversary of the hotel’s popular Quin Arts program with a memorable season finale in November. The Quin will present an exhibition featuring the works of renowned photographer Slim Aarons.

Co-curated by DK Johnston and Getty Images Gallery, the exhibition highlights Aarons’ legendary portraits of A-list socialites and Hollywood stars in glamorous settings from around the world. The exhibition of nearly 20 Slim Aarons works will open to the public in the hotel’s lobby and drawing room on Nov. 8 and will be on view to January 2019. The exhibition will also feature a specially created display of the photographer’s winter scenes with a 13-screen video art wall installation. All gallery-quality prints will be available for purchase for the duration of the show.

Aarons’ first brush with fame came following his role as a combat photographer in World War II, when he began photographing stars of the Italian film scene, while working for Life magazine. He moved back to the U.S. in the early 1950s, transitioning to shooting color features for the leading magazines of the day. Alongside his reportage, Aarons kept up with celebrities and socialites, traveling to the French Riviera, the Italian islands, Mustique, Bermuda, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Verbier and more.

Aarons contributed to publications including Harper's Bazaar, Life, Holiday, Town & Country, Travel & Leisure and Venture. His portraits of stars ranged from Truman Capote and Gore Vidal to Louis Armstrong and President Kennedy, and almost all the Hollywood greats of his period including Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. As a testament to his immersion in the Hollywood movie scene, Aarons even appeared in two films in the 1960s. James Stewart's character as a photographer in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller, Rear Window, was reportedly based on Aarons, with the set a replica of his apartment.

Aarons’ works have been published in collections including, A Wonderful Time: an Intimate Portrait of the Good Life (1974), Once Upon a Time (2003); A Place in the Sun (2005), Poolside With Slim Aarons (2007); Slim Aarons: La Dolce Vita (2012); and Slim Aarons: Women (2016), among others. Getty Images Gallery is the home to the Slim Aarons archive.

With a physical presence in London and a digital platform bringing the world closer to photographic art, Getty Images Gallery has unique access to the world’s largest privately owned photographic archive.

For more information on Quin Arts, visit www.thequinhotel.com

About The Quin

The Quin, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or https://www.theQuinhotel.com .

About Getty Images Gallery

The Getty Images Gallery brings you closer to the images that have illuminated modern history, the faces that have defined the times, and the art that inspires, alongside the moments that only the camera can capture. A gallery in London which operates as the city’s largest independent photographic gallery, and an online service with unique access to one of the world’s largest privately-owned collections, the Getty Images Gallery both showcases and curates world-class exhibitions. With archives holding millions of negatives, prints and transparencies from the 1850s to the present day, and vast contemporary libraries featuring the most creative photographers of the moment, our aim is to make this incomparable collection accessible to all. https://www.gettyimagesgallery.com

About Highgate:

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate’s portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry’s most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

