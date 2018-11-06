06/11/2018 20:00:37

SMART High Reliability Solutions to Showcase and Present at the International Telemetry Conference (ITC) in Glendale, AZ

SMART HRS’ Director of Engineering will deliver two NVMe-related presentations

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART High Reliability Solutions, LLC (“SMART HRS” or “SHRS”), a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a provider of current and next-generation solid state storage solutions specializing in ruggedized, high-performance and high-capacity solid state drives (“SSDs”) for defense, aerospace and industrial markets, will be exhibiting its full line of SSDs at the International Telemetry Conference (ITC) being held at the Renaissance Hotel and Conference Center in Glendale, AZ. The tradeshow exhibit portion runs from November 6 through November 8. SMART HRS will be located in booth #403.

On Thursday, November 8, SHRS’ Director of Engineering, Chris Budd, will be delivering two presentations at the conference related to the integration of Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) in telemetry applications. At 9:00 AM, Mr. Budd will address ruggedization and customization options, and whether NVMe is suitable for telemetry applications in his presentation “Is NVMe Storage Right for Telemetry Applications?”  In this talk Mr. Budd will discuss the movement to NVMe, its effect on other interfaces and future improvements to NVMe overall. This presentation is listed as session 18-23-01 in the conference program and will be held in Aurora D conference room.

Later, at 9:40 AM, also being held in Aurora D conference room, Mr. Budd will present “Proposed U.2 Storage Pin Out for Telemetry Applications” as is listed as session 18-23-03 in the conference program. Mr. Budd will elaborate on how NVMe is gaining in popularity, but many vendors do not provide the features needed for telemetry applications. He will discuss how several vendors have collaborated on a pin out standardization that will provide features such as write protection, data elimination, encryption, security, and authentication in the 2.5” U.2 form factor.

For additional information and more from SMART High Reliability Solutions, please visit www.smartH.com.

Find and follow SMART HRS on Twitter under the handle @milssd or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/smart-high-reliability-solutions.

About SMART High Reliability Solutions

SMART High Reliability Solutions (SHRS) is a market pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs) and continues to be a technology leader, employing current and next-generation defense-focused designs. Utilizing Flash technology backed with proven world-class support, SHRS designs and manufactures high performance military and industrial SSDs with additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features.  SHRS understands and solves customers’ key requirements, leveraging its long heritage of established, generational and robust SSD design. SMART High Reliability Solutions is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. See www.smartH.com for more information.

