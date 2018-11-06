06/11/2018 16:09:06

SPO GLOBAL PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND RELEASE OF WEBSITE

WOBURN, MA, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SPO GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: SPOM), (“SPO” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update to Shareholders from its CEO, Stuart Barton.

Dear SPO Global Shareholders:

The immediate goal I had was to create a holding company model, streamline our business operations and to evaluate the most effective way to grow the company and increase shareholder value.   I am pleased to announce the initiatives that we have completed:

  • The Company released its website today at www.wineontap.net  

     

  • The Company completed negotiations with existing debt holders to amend certain convertible notes.   Investors have agreed to reduce the annual interest rate on all notes from a range of 8-23% to 3% per annum from the date the Notes were issued.  This interest expense savings on an annual basis is over $ 160,000 and the accrued interest savings is in excess of $ 550,000.

     

  • On October 3, 2018, Wine on Tap, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPO, acquired specific assets of Wine Stream Inc., including key personnel and intellectual property, licensing and franchise rights. The acquisition included all operations in Sarasota County Florida but excluded the Wine Stream Tampa operation and facility.

     

  • The Company is in discussions with several groups interested in establishing joint venture partnerships for specific territories.

According to the Wine Institute, in 2016, 949 million gallons of Wine were consumed in the United States.   We see the asset acquisition and the entry into the kegged wine industry as both an economic and environmentally solid business opportunity.  Offering wine in a keg ensures fresh wine throughout, prevents spoilage, waste and eliminates the glass and trash footprint from traditional bottle usage.   In addition, a single keg eliminates 28 bottles, 28 corks and 56 labels – you only pay for the wine!

We believe these initiatives position Wine on Tap to become a preeminent player on the kegged wine industry and could build significant shareholder value. We greatly appreciate your continued support as we work to create a valuable, long-term enterprise for our shareholders.

Regards,

Stuart Barton

Chief Executive Officer

SPO Global, Inc.

                                                                     

About SPO Global

SPO Global, Inc. (“SPO Global” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: SPOM) is a diversified holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in young businesses, and provide financing, advice and guidance to assist them in realizing their potential.  A company subsidiary, Wine on Tap, Inc., acquired specific assets of Wine Stream Inc. including key personnel and intellectual property, licensing and franchise rights.  The Company will be able to utilize the strategic partnerships and relationships already in place to offer the same high quality products already offered in Florida by Wine Stream. Another subsidiary, Reflective Solutions, LTD, sells its software and consultancy across worldwide markets. SPO Global is focusing on increasing the revenue from Reflective Solutions with expansion in the North American markets. The principal software products of Reflective Solutions are "Stress Tester" a robust performance stress testing solution for large enterprise applications and the product "Sentinel" that is providing enterprise customers an intelligent monitoring solution 24 / 7 software as a service (SAS).  For additional information please email stuartbradbarton@gmail.com or sbarton@wineontap.net.

Company Disclaimers:  As a "penny stock" company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, Incumaker, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
31 Oct
 
Det er lige kommet frem i Sverige at Nordnet har indrømmet at aktionærers depoter i Nordnet udlånes ..
26
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
23
31 Oct
DANSKE
Danske Bank har STADIG IKKE begået hvidvask !!!!! Fat det dog !!!! Danske Bank har været for passiv..
23
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
31 Oct
GEN
For Genmab er MAIA historisk set det vigtigste studie nogensinde - det er det studie der åbner op fo..
19
11:03
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
18
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
30 Oct
VWS
The 336 MW Dundonnell project is Tilt’s biggest development yet, comprising 80 Vestas 4.2 MW turbine..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Ocumension Therapeutics Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Durasert™ Three-Year Treatment for Posterior Segment Uveitis in the Greater China Region
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Honeywell International, Inc. and Certain Officers – HON
3
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Continued Exploration Success in Northern Territory, New Mineralization Identified at Union Reefs
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN
5
Hill International Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:31
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Costco Wholesale Corporation Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 7, 2019
16:30
Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for California Probation Departments
16:25
Issue of Equity
16:09
SPO GLOBAL PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND RELEASE OF WEBSITE
16:02
Beachhead Solutions Enhances SimplySecure PC Premium to Provide MSPs With Even More Comprehensive Tools for Securing Their Clients’ Devices and Data
16:00
Lakeshore Recycling Systems Awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Prestigious 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics
16:00
Deltek Insight 2018 to Provide Support for International Medical Corps Relief Efforts
15:53
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s CEO Talks Personalized Breast Cancer Treatment Technology with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
15:38
MediXall.com Launches New Prescription Discount Program, MediXallRx

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 November 2018 16:51:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-06 17:51:11 - 2018-11-06 16:51:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY