Syneos Health Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights

  • GAAP total revenue of $1.11 billion and $3.24 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. Combined Company ASC 606 adjusted service revenue of $1.12 billion and $3.26 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Combined Company ASC 605 net new business awards of $920.2 million and $2.85 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.17x and 1.21x, respectively.

    • Clinical Solutions segment net awards of $676.0 million and $2.08 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, resulting in three-, nine-, and trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratios of 1.24x, 1.27x, and 1.24x, respectively.

    • Commercial Solutions segment net awards of $244.2 million and $772.4 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.00x and 1.08x, respectively.

  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.10 and $0.21 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Combined Company ASC 606 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.75 and $1.92 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Completed acquisition of Kinapse, a provider of advisory and operational solutions to the global life sciences industry.

  • Updating full year 2018 guidance.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following the merger with inVentiv Health in August 2017 (the "Merger") and to aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability of results for the merged business, this press release includes certain "Combined Company" metrics that represent combined financial information of INC Research and inVentiv Health as if the Merger had taken place on January 1, 2017. Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release and accompanying tables for important disclosures about non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure.

“We had a solid third quarter across the business, including the return of our Commercial Solutions Segment to year-over-year growth,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Additionally, we continued to bolster our end-to-end offering with the recent Kinapse acquisition, a leading advisory and operational solutions provider, further enhancing our integrated model with differentiating capabilities. With our Merger integration efforts progressing ahead of schedule in all phases of operations and delivery, we believe we are well-positioned to create a strong foundation for 2019 and beyond."

Impact of the Adoption of ASC 606

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”) on January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective method for all contracts not completed as of the date of adoption. The prior periods were not revised under this guidance and remain as previously reported. As a result of adopting the standard, the Company is no longer permitted to present service revenue and revenue associated with reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses (reimbursable revenue) separately in the statements of operations. The adoption of ASC 606 lowered the Company’s total revenue and income from operations compared to the treatment under ASC 605, and such delayed revenue recognition is expected to continue until the portfolio of contracts mature.

The following schedule includes a comparison of the third quarter and year-to-date 2018 financial results as reported compared to results presented as if the previous accounting guidance (ASC 605) had been in effect. The adoption of ASC 606 lowered the Company's total revenue and income from operations, and had no impact on its cash flows from operations.       

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017

 

ASC 606

As Reported

 

ASC 605

As Adjusted

 

ASC 605

As Reported

 (unaudited, in thousands)
Service revenue$1,114,918  $787,502  $592,207 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses  332,853  230,121 
Total revenue1,114,918  1,120,355  822,328 
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)539,570  539,239  405,798 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses332,644  332,853  230,121 
Selling, general, and administrative96,943  97,737  88,855 
Restructuring and other costs19,349  19,349  6,670 
Transaction and integration-related expenses18,561  18,561  84,340 
Asset impairment charges    30,000 
Depreciation17,639  17,639  14,049 
Amortization50,395  50,395  51,383 
Total operating expenses1,075,101  1,075,773  911,216 
Income (loss) from operations$39,817  $44,582  $(88,888)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017

 

ASC 606

As Reported

 

ASC 605

As Adjusted

 

ASC 605

As Reported

 (unaudited, in thousands)
Service revenue$3,244,644  $2,344,021  $1,102,372 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses  942,396  493,009 
Total revenue3,244,644  3,286,417  1,595,381 
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)1,619,620  1,624,249  722,643 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses940,882  942,396  493,009 
Selling, general, and administrative296,420  298,266  176,320 
Restructuring and other costs41,647  41,647  12,626 
Transaction and integration-related expenses61,804  61,804  108,081 
Asset impairment charges    30,000 
Depreciation53,224  53,224  26,279 
Amortization150,333  150,333  70,309 
Total operating expenses3,163,930  3,171,919  1,639,267 
Income (loss) from operations$80,714  $114,498  $(43,886)

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Results

GAAP service revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $1.11 billion, an increase of $522.7 million, or 88.3%, compared to $592.2 million in the same period of 2017. GAAP service revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.24 billion, an increase of $2.14 billion, or 194.3%, compared to $1.10 billion in the same period of 2017. Excluding reimbursable revenue of $332.6 million and $940.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, the service revenue increase was primarily due to the Merger with inVentiv Health in August 2017.

Combined Company adjusted service revenue under ASC 605 increased during the three months ended September 30, 2018 by $21.1 million, or 2.8%, to $787.7 million from $766.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017. Combined Company adjusted service revenue under ASC 605 increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 by $15.2 million, or 0.7%, to $2.35 billion from $2.33 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase during three months ended September 30, 2018 was driven by revenue growth in both segments, as discussed below, partially offset by a foreign currency exchange loss of $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was driven by revenue growth in the Clinical Solutions segment and a foreign currency exchange benefit of $13.9 million, which was largely offset by a revenue decline in the Commercial Solutions segment, as discussed below.

GAAP Clinical Solutions service revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $819.2 million and $2.39 billion, respectively. Under ASC 605, the Combined Company Clinical Solutions segment generated $543.6 million of adjusted service revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2018, representing an increase of $10.2 million or 1.9%, compared to $533.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017. Under ASC 605, the Combined Company Clinical Solutions segment generated $1.63 billion of adjusted service revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, representing an increase of $53.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to $1.58 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. These increases were primarily due to revenue from strong net awards in the previous 12 months, partially offset by delays in the startup of awards, along with an unfavorable revenue mix during the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP Commercial Solutions service revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $295.7 million and $854.7 million, respectively. Adjusted service revenue from the Company's Commercial Solutions segment increased for the second sequential quarter. The Combined Company Commercial Solutions segment generated $244.1 million of adjusted service revenue under ASC 605 during the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $10.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to $233.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017. The Combined Company Commercial Solutions segment generated $714.6 million of adjusted service revenue under ASC 605 during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $38.3 million, or 5.1%, compared to $752.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to project cancellations and customer downsizing during 2017 impacting revenue from the Company's selling solutions and communications service offerings, along with lower new business awards in 2017 that reduced 2018 revenue during the first half of 2018.

Combined Company adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 under ASC 605 increased to $160.5 million and $450.2 million, or 20.4% and 19.2%, respectively, of adjusted service revenue, compared to $138.9 million and $424.5 million, or 18.1% and 18.2%, respectively, of adjusted service revenue during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. This resulted in growth in the Combined Company adjusted EBITDA of 15.6% and 6.1%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to the same periods in prior year. These increases were a result of realized synergies, revenue growth, and other cost management initiatives during 2018, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable revenue mix in our Clinical Solutions segment during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates resulted in a positive impact on Combined Company adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a negative impact of $5.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.4 million resulting in diluted loss per share of $0.10, compared to net loss of $148.0 million resulting in diluted loss per share of $1.70 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $21.4 million, or a $0.21 diluted loss per share, compared to net loss of $123.4 million, or a $1.90 diluted loss per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Combined Company adjusted net income under ASC 605 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $80.3 million and $219.5 million resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.77 and $2.10, respectively, compared to $56.5 million and $164.2 million resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.54 and $1.56, respectively, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. This resulted in growth of 42.6% and 34.6% in the Combined Company adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in prior year. These increases in the Combined Company adjusted net income were primarily due to growth in adjusted EBITDA, lower interest expense, the reduction of the Company's non-GAAP tax rate to 27.5%, and share repurchases during the first half of 2018.

Under ASC 605, net new business awards were $920.2 million and $2.85 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.17x and 1.21x, respectively. Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions net new business awards for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $676.0 million and $244.2 million, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.24x and 1.00x, respectively. Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions net new business awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $2.08 billion and $772.4 million, representing book-to-bill ratios of 1.27x and 1.08x, respectively. Clinical Solutions Combined Company net new business awards have maintained a trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.24x. As of September 30, 2018, ending backlog under ASC 605 for Clinical Solutions and the selling solutions offering within Commercial Solutions was $4.22 billion and $460.3 million, respectively.

Capital Management Update

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company borrowed $183.6 million under its accounts receivable financing agreement and used the proceeds to reduce the principal balance on its Term Loan B as the borrowings under the financing agreement bear a lower interest rate than the term loans. The Company also repaid an additional $36.7 million to reduce its term loan debt balances during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Since the closing of the Merger, the Company has reduced its total outstanding debt by $186.2 million, resulting in expected annual interest expense savings of $9.7 million.

Full Year 2018 Business Outlook

The Company's guidance takes into account a number of factors, including existing backlog, current sales pipeline, trends in cancellations and delays, and estimated Merger synergies, net of reinvestments. Furthermore, the below guidance is based on current foreign currency exchange rates, current interest rates, and expected tax rate. The guidance is based upon the Company's estimated diluted share count, excluding any share repurchases subsequent to the third quarter of 2018. The Company's guidance for the full year of 2018 is outlined below and has been prepared under the revenue recognition requirements of ASC 606:

 

ASC 606

Guidance Issued:

 

August 2, 2018

 

November 6, 2018

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 (in millions, except per share data)
Adjusted service revenue$4,400  $4,550  $4,375  $4,435 
Clinical Solutions adjusted service revenue3,250  3,350  3,200  3,240 
Commercial Solutions adjusted service revenue1,150  1,200  1,175  1,195 
Adjusted EBITDA580  620  585  605 
Adjusted net income268  297  279  293 
        
Adjusted diluted EPS$2.55  $2.83  $2.66  $2.80 

The Company anticipates that its 2018 effective tax rate will be between 27.0% and 28.0%, which takes into account the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"). The Company continues to expect to pay minimal cash taxes in the United States for 2018 due to the utilization of its net operating loss carryforwards.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, including Combined Company non-GAAP measures related to adjusted service revenue, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures.”

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Syneos Health will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2018, to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via phone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference ID for the call is 6789942.

An archived replay of the conference call is expected to be available online at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2018. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The audio replay ID is 6789942.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – Syneos Health brings together more than 23,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies, and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: reliance on key personnel; general and international economic, political, and other risks, including currency and stock market fluctuations and the uncertain economic environment; the Company's ability to adequately price its contracts and not overrun cost estimates; any adverse effects from the Company's customer or therapeutic area concentration; the Company's ability to maintain or generate new business awards; the Company's ability to increase its market share, grow its business, and execute its growth strategies; the Company's backlog not being indicative of future revenues and its ability to realize the anticipated future revenue reflected in its backlog; risks associated with the integration of the Company's business with the business of inVentiv Health and its operation of the combined business following the closing of the Merger; the impact of adoption of the new accounting standard of recognizing revenue from customers; the impact of the Tax Act; the Company's ability to adequately price its contracts and not overrun cost estimates; fluctuations in the Company's financial results; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the Company's website at investor.syneoshealth.com. Syneos Health assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain Combined Company and Combined Segment non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted service revenue, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as current year metrics as if ASC 605 was still in effect. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of operations, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company. To aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the merged business, the Company has included "Combined Company" financial information that combines certain stand-alone INC Research and inVentiv Health financial information as if the Merger had taken place on January 1, 2017.

The Company defines Combined Company adjusted service revenue as the stand-alone INC Research and inVentiv Health service revenue as if the Merger had taken place on January 1, 2017 and adjusted to include revenue eliminated as a result of purchase accounting.

The Company defines Combined Company adjusted income from operations as income from operations excluding expenses and transactions that the Company believes are not representative of its core operations, namely: acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments; acquisition-related amortization; restructuring and other costs; transaction and integration-related expenses; asset impairment charges; share-based compensation expense; discretionary bonus accrual reversals; R&D tax credit adjustments; monitoring and advisory fees; and acquisition-related revaluation adjustments. The Company defines Combined Company adjusted operating margin as adjusted income from operations as a percentage of adjusted service revenue.

The Company defines Combined Company adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share) as net income (including diluted earnings per share) excluding the items excluded from adjusted income from operations mentioned previously, loss on extinguishment of debt, bridge financing fees, and other expense (income), net. After giving effect to these items, the Company has also included an adjustment to its income tax rate to reflect the expected long-term income tax rate and estimated impact of the enactment of the Tax Act.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted to exclude expenses and transactions that the Company believes are not representative of its core operations, namely: acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments; restructuring and other costs; transaction and integration-related expenses; asset impairment charges; share-based compensation expense; discretionary bonus accrual reversals; R&D tax credit adjustments; monitoring and advisory fees; acquisition-related revaluation adjustments; other expense, net; and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it believes they are useful metrics for investors as they are commonly used by investors, analysts and debt holders to measure the Company's ability to fund capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements.

Each of the non-GAAP measures noted above are used by management and the Board to evaluate the Company's core operating results because they exclude certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the core operations of the business. Adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted net income (including adjusted diluted earnings per share) are used by management and the Board to assess the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, other companies might calculate these measures differently. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables.

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

Service revenue$1,114,918  $592,207  $3,244,644  $1,102,372 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses  230,121    493,009 
Total revenue1,114,918  822,328  3,244,644  1,595,381 
        

Costs and operating expenses:

       
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)539,570  405,798  1,619,620  722,643 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses332,644  230,121  940,882  493,009 
Selling, general, and administrative96,943  88,855  296,420  176,320 
Restructuring and other costs19,349  6,670  41,647  12,626 
Transaction and integration-related expenses18,561  84,340  61,804  108,081 
Asset impairment charges  30,000    30,000 
Depreciation17,639  14,049  53,224  26,279 
Amortization50,395  51,383  150,333  70,309 
Total operating expenses1,075,101  911,216  3,163,930  1,639,267 
Income (loss) from operations39,817  (88,888) 80,714  (43,886)
        

Other expense, net:

       
Interest income1,004  501  3,498  765 
Interest expense(33,097) (27,432) (97,727) (33,818)
Loss on extinguishment of debt(1,789) (102) (3,914) (102)
Other (expense) income, net(4,346) (5,953) 15,101  (16,164)
Total other expense, net(38,228) (32,986) (83,042) (49,319)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes1,589  (121,874) (2,328) (93,205)
Income tax expense(11,983) (26,124) (19,058) (30,217)
Net loss$(10,394) $(147,998) $(21,386) $(123,422)
        
Loss per share:       
Basic$(0.10) $(1.70) $(0.21) $(1.90)
Diluted$(0.10) $(1.70) $(0.21) $(1.90)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic103,012  87,152  103,453  65,097 
Diluted103,012  87,152  103,453  65,097 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

September 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

ASSETS

   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$132,402  $321,262 
Restricted cash2,202  714 
Accounts receivable billed, net656,682  642,985 
Accounts receivable unbilled347,894  373,003 
Contract assets136,824   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets80,418  84,215 
Total current assets1,356,422  1,422,179 
Property and equipment, net175,128  180,412 
Goodwill4,352,825  4,292,571 
Intangible assets, net1,189,665  1,286,050 
Deferred income tax assets32,702  20,159 
Other long-term assets102,951  84,496 
Total assets$7,209,693  $7,285,867 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$82,204  $58,575 
Accrued liabilities527,225  500,303 
Contract liabilities709,027  559,270 
Current portion of capital lease obligations16,603  16,414 
Current portion of long-term debt62,050  25,000 
Total current liabilities1,397,109  1,159,562 
Capital lease obligations, non-current21,568  20,376 
Long-term debt, non-current2,775,631  2,945,934 
Deferred income tax liabilities58,612  37,807 
Other long-term liabilities123,745  99,609 
Total liabilities4,376,665  4,263,288 
    

Commitments and contingencies

   
    

Shareholders' equity:

   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively   
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 103,223,093 and 104,435,501 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively1,032  1,044 
Additional paid-in capital3,390,734  3,414,389 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(53,735) (22,385)
Accumulated deficit(505,003) (370,469)
Total shareholders' equity2,833,028  3,022,579 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,209,693  $7,285,867 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 
 

Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

 

2018

 

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

   
Net loss$(21,386) $(123,422)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization203,557  96,588 
Amortization of capitalized loan fees and original issue discount, net of Senior Notes premium85  759 
Share-based compensation26,045  50,928 
(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts(3,453) 1,477 
(Benefit from) provision for deferred income taxes(721) 12,733 
Foreign currency transaction adjustments(14,927) 6,264 
Asset impairment charges  30,000 
Fair value adjustment of contingent tax-sharing obligation3,582   
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,914  102 
Other non-cash items3,084  1,404 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations:   
Accounts receivable, unbilled services, and advanced billings(48,802) 39,618 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses5,371  (10,132)
Other assets and liabilities34,651  3,427 
Net cash provided by operating activities191,000  109,746 

Cash flows from investing activities:

   
Payments associated with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired(90,890) (1,678,381)
Purchases of property and equipment(42,963) (28,153)
Other, net  107 
Net cash used in investing activities(133,853) (1,706,427)

Cash flows from financing activities:

   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount  2,598,000 
Payments of debt financing costs(3,062) (25,476)
Repayments of long-term debt(354,396) (475,097)
Proceeds from accounts receivable financing agreement183,600   
Proceeds from revolving line of credit  15,000 
Repayments of revolving line of credit  (40,000)
Redemption of Senior Notes and associated breakage fees  (290,250)
Payments of capital leases(12,664) (3,586)
Payments for repurchase of common stock(74,985)  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options18,042  17,048 
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation(3,212) (5,391)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(246,677) 1,790,248 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

2,158  8,883 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(187,372) 202,450 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

321,976  103,078 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

$134,604  $305,528 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company adjusted service revenue:

       
Service revenue, as reported$1,114,918  $(327,416) $787,502  $592,207 
Pre-merger inVentiv service revenue      161,168 
Combined Company service revenue, before adjustments1,114,918  (327,416) 787,502  753,375 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)2,937  (2,739) 198  13,198 
Combined Company adjusted service revenue1,117,855  (330,155) 787,700  766,573 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  332,853  332,853  230,121 
Pre-merger inVentiv reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      42,446 
Combined Company adjusted total revenue$1,117,855  $2,698  $1,120,553  $1,039,140 
        

Combined Company segment adjusted service revenue:

       
Clinical Solutions service revenue, as reported$819,203  $(275,766) $543,437  $432,780 
Pre-merger inVentiv Clinical Solutions service revenue      88,558 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions service revenue, before adjustments819,203  (275,766) 543,437  521,338 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)2,937  (2,739) 198  12,051 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions adjusted service revenue822,140  (278,505) 543,635  533,389 
Clinical Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  281,209  281,209  202,269 
Pre-merger inVentiv Clinical Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      30,453 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions total revenue$822,140  $2,704  $824,844  $766,111 
        
Commercial Solutions service revenue, as reported$295,715  $(51,650) $244,065  $159,427 
Pre-merger inVentiv Commercial Solutions service revenue      72,610 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions service revenue, before adjustments295,715  (51,650) 244,065  232,037 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)      1,147 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions adjusted service revenue295,715  $(51,650) $244,065  $233,184 
Commercial Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  51,644  51,644  27,852 
Pre-merger inVentiv Commercial Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      11,993 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions total revenue$295,715  $(6) $295,709  $273,029 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company adjusted service revenue:

       
Service revenue, as reported$3,244,644  $(900,623) $2,344,021  $1,102,372 
Pre-merger inVentiv service revenue      1,202,170 
Combined Company service revenue, before adjustments3,244,644  (900,623) 2,344,021  2,304,542 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)10,543  (7,825) 2,718  27,014 
Combined Company adjusted service revenue3,255,187  (908,448) 2,346,739  2,331,556 
Reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  942,396  942,396  493,009 
Pre-merger inVentiv reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      347,702 
Combined Company adjusted total revenue$3,255,187  $33,948  $3,289,135  $3,172,267 
        

Combined Company segment adjusted service revenue:

       
Clinical Solutions service revenue, as reported$2,389,955  $(759,711) $1,630,244  $937,781 
Pre-merger inVentiv Clinical Solutions service revenue      616,594 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions service revenue, before adjustments2,389,955  (759,711) 1,630,244  1,554,375 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)9,729  (7,825) 1,904  24,328 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions adjusted service revenue2,399,684  (767,536) 1,632,148  1,578,703 
Clinical Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  794,604  794,604  465,157 
Pre-merger inVentiv Clinical Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      223,121 
Combined Company Clinical Solutions total revenue$2,399,684  $27,068  $2,426,752  $2,266,981 
        
Commercial Solutions service revenue, as reported$854,689  $(140,912) $713,777  $164,591 
Pre-merger inVentiv Commercial Solutions service revenue      585,576 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions service revenue, before adjustments854,689  (140,912) 713,777  750,167 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)814    814  2,686 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions adjusted service revenue855,503  $(140,912) $714,591  $752,853 
Commercial Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses, as reported  147,792  147,792  27,852 
Pre-merger inVentiv Commercial Solutions reimbursable out-of-pocket expenses      124,581 
Combined Company Commercial Solutions total revenue$855,503  $6,880  $862,383  $905,286 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

       
Net (loss) income, as reported$(10,394) $8,619  $(1,775) $(147,998)
Pre-merger inVentiv net loss      (26,070)
Combined Company net (loss) income, before adjustments(10,394) 8,619  (1,775) (174,068)
Interest expense, net32,093    32,093  39,431 
Income tax expense (benefit)11,983  (3,854) 8,129  8,813 
Depreciation17,639    17,639  18,285 
Amortization (b)50,395    50,395  71,039 
EBITDA101,716  4,765  106,481  (36,500)
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)2,937  (2,739) 198  13,198 
Restructuring and other costs (c)19,349    19,349  12,159 
Transaction and integration-related expenses (d)18,561    18,561  100,871 
Asset impairment charges (e)      30,000 
Share-based compensation (f)9,791    9,791  9,336 
Monitoring and advisory fees (i)      1,028 
Acquisition-related revaluation adjustments (j)      2,389 
Other expense, net (k)4,346    4,346  6,269 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (l)1,789    1,789  102 
Combined Company adjusted EBITDA$158,489  $2,026  $160,515  $138,852 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.2

%

   

20.4

%

 

18.1

 %

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

       
Net (loss) income, as reported$(21,386) $31,337  $9,951  $(123,422)
Pre-merger inVentiv net loss      (105,577)
Combined Company net (loss) income, before adjustments(21,386) 31,337  9,951  (228,999)
Interest expense, net94,229    94,229  119,837 
Income tax expense (benefit)19,058  2,447  21,505  (15,663)
Depreciation53,224    53,224  57,860 
Amortization (b)150,333    150,333  218,488 
EBITDA295,458  33,784  329,242  151,523 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)10,543  (7,825) 2,718  27,014 
Restructuring and other costs (c)41,647    41,647  28,006 
Transaction and integration-related expenses (d)61,804    61,804  133,727 
Asset impairment charges (e)      30,000 
Share-based compensation (f)25,954    25,954  32,033 
Discretionary bonus accrual reversal (g)      (5,953)
R&D tax credit adjustment (h)      (6,030)
Monitoring and advisory fees (i)      7,538 
Acquisition-related revaluation adjustments (j)      4,408 
Other expense (income), net (k)(15,101)   (15,101) 22,085 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (l)3,914    3,914  102 
Combined Company adjusted EBITDA$424,219  $25,959  $450,178  $424,453 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.0

 %

   

19.2

 %

 

18.2

 %

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company adjusted net income:

       
Net (loss) income, as reported$(10,394) $8,619  $(1,775) $(147,998)
Pre-merger inVentiv net loss      (26,070)
Combined Company net (loss) income, before adjustments(10,394) 8,619  (1,775) (174,068)
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)2,937  (2,739) 198  13,198 
Amortization (b)50,395    50,395  71,039 
Restructuring and other costs (c)19,349    19,349  12,159 
Transaction and integration-related expenses (d)18,561    18,561  100,871 
Asset impairment charges (e)      30,000 
Share-based compensation (f)9,791    9,791  9,336 
Monitoring and advisory fees (i)      1,028 
Acquisition-related revaluation adjustments (j)      2,389 
Other expense, net (k)4,346    4,346  6,269 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (l)1,789    1,789  102 
Bridge financing fee (m)      5,815 
Income tax adjustment to normalized rate (n)(17,926) (4,409) (22,335) (21,592)
Combined Company adjusted net income$78,848  $1,471  $80,319  $56,546 
        

Combined Company diluted weighted average common shares outstanding:

       
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported103,012   103,012 87,152
Effect of certain securities considered anti-dilutive under GAAP (o)1,621    1,621  1,534 
Estimated additional dilutive shares outstanding as a result of the Merger (p)      16,961 
Combined Company diluted weighted average common shares outstanding104,633   104,633 105,647
        

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.75

    

$

0.77

  

$

0.54

 

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Combined Company Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2018

 

2018

 

2018

 

2017

 

ASC 606

 

ASC 605

 

As Reported

 

Adjustment

 

As Adjusted

 

As Reported

Combined Company adjusted net income:

       
Net (loss) income, as reported$(21,386) $31,337  $9,951  $(123,422)
Pre-merger inVentiv net loss      (105,577)
Combined Company net (loss) income, before adjustments(21,386) 31,337  9,951  (228,999)
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)10,543  (7,825) 2,718  27,014 
Amortization (b)150,333    150,333  218,488 
Restructuring and other costs (c)41,647    41,647  28,006 
Transaction and integration-related expenses (d)61,804    61,804  133,727 
Asset impairment charges (e)      30,000 
Share-based compensation (f)25,954    25,954  32,033 
Discretionary bonus accrual reversal (g)      (5,953)
R&D tax credit adjustment (h)      (6,030)
Monitoring and advisory fees (i)      7,538 
Acquisition-related revaluation adjustments (j)      4,408 
Other expense (income), net (k)(15,101)   (15,101) 22,085 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (l)3,914    3,914  102 
Bridge financing fee (m)      5,815 
Income tax adjustment to normalized rate (n)(57,053) (4,690) (61,743) (104,032)
Combined Company adjusted net income$200,655  $18,822  $219,477  $164,202 
        

Combined Company diluted weighted average common shares outstanding:

       
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported103,453 1,208  104,661 65,097
Effect of certain securities considered anti-dilutive under GAAP (o)1,208     1,275 
Estimated additional dilutive shares outstanding as a result of the Merger (p)      38,938 
Combined Company diluted weighted average common shares outstanding104,661 1,208  104,661 105,310
        

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.92

    

$

2.10

  

$

1.56

 

  1. Represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent elimination of revenue in purchase accounting in connection with business combinations.

  2. Represents the amortization of intangible assets associated with acquired customer relationships, backlog, and trademarks.

  3. Restructuring and other costs consist primarily of: (i) severance costs associated with a reduction/optimization of the Company's workforce in line with the Company's expectations of future business operations, (ii) consulting costs incurred for the continued consolidation of legal entities and restructuring of the Company's contract management process to meet the requirements of accounting regulation changes, and (iii) termination costs in connection with abandonment and closure of redundant facilities and other lease-related charges.

  4. Represents fees associated with corporate transactions and integration-related activities which primarily relate to the Merger in 2017.

  5. Represents impairment charges associated with the INC Research trade name due to the Company’s relaunch under the Syneos Health trade name in January 2018.

  6. Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense related to awards granted under equity incentive plans.

  7. Represents inVentiv Health discretionary bonus accruals from the prior year that were reversed in periods prior to the Merger.

  8. Represents additional research and development tax credits in certain international locations for expenses incurred and recorded as a reduction of direct costs.

  9. Represents the annual sponsor management fee previously paid pursuant to the THL and Advent Management Agreement with inVentiv Health.

  10. Represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of certain items such as facilities and vehicle leases in connection with inVentiv Health's Merger with Advent in 2016.

  11. Represents other (income) expense comprised primarily of foreign exchange gains and losses.

  12. Represents loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the debt prepayments and refinancing activities.

  13. Represents bridge financing fees incurred by the Company related to its 2017 Credit Agreement prior to the Merger.

  14. Represents the income tax effect of the Combined Company non-GAAP adjustments made to arrive at adjusted net income using an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 27.5% in 2018 and 35.0% in 2017. These rates have been adjusted to exclude tax impacts related to valuation allowances recorded against deferred tax assets.

  15. Represents the weighted average number of equity-based awards issued under the Company's equity incentive plans calculated using the treasury stock method that were excluded from shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share due to reporting a net loss under GAAP for the period.

  16. Represents the estimated impact on the dilutive weighted average shares outstanding of shares and equity-based awards issued by the Company as a result of the Merger had the Merger occurred on January 1, 2017. The amount consists of the shares issued to inVentiv Health's shareholders on August 1, 2017 and the fully vested stock option awards and restricted stock units issued under the equity incentive plans formerly related to inVentiv Health that were assumed by the Company in the Merger.

Syneos Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Full Year 2018 Guidance

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
 

Full Year 2018 - ASC 606

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share$(0.5) $(1.1) $(0.00) $(0.01)

Adjustments:

       
Amortization (a)200.0  200.0     
Share-based compensation (a)36.9  36.9     
Restructuring and other costs (a)51.5  51.5     
Transaction and integration-related expenses (a)77.0  77.0     
Merger-related deferred revenue adjustment (a)13.5  13.5     
Other (a)(11.0) (11.0)    
Income tax effect of above adjustments (b)(88.4) (73.8)    
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share$279.0  $293.0  $2.66  $2.80 

  1. Amounts are estimates with an estimated range of +/- 5% and are presented gross without the benefit of associated income tax deduction.

  2. Income tax expense is calculated and the adjustments are tax-affected at an approximate rate of 27% - 28%, which represents the estimated range of the Company's full year non-GAAP effective tax rate and takes into account the estimated effect of the enactment of the Tax Act.

