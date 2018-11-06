06/11/2018 10:45:00

Trent Marchuk Joins CopperPoint as Assistant Vice President, Strategic Programs Office

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix-based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a regional multi-line commercial insurance company, announced Trent Marchuk has joined the company as Assistant Vice President, Strategic Programs Office for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Trent to CopperPoint where he will be responsible for leading the new program management function designed to help the company collaborate and holistically execute on our strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth,” said Scott Shader, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of CopperPoint Insurance Companies.

This newly-created position is a critical function for CopperPoint. Trent’s primary responsibility will be to help drive strategic value and orchestrate complex strategic programs. He will be instrumental in bringing people and ideas together, as he oversees key programs, and works with leaders to proactively identify and address opportunities, interdependencies and risks. Trent will also coordinate deliverables with our business partners, and ensure that all appropriate stakeholders are actively engaged and united.

“As the ‘quarterback’, Trent will lead a team that will help us better plan, design and executive on our strategic initiatives,” said Scott. “His team will be the central funnel for our strategic business initiatives.”

Trent’s background and experience are extremely relevant for his new role at CopperPoint. He has been in the Tech and Finance industries for 15-plus years, and has managed large-scale efforts to ensure business and IT programs meet organizational goals and strategies. His has experience in improving operational performance and leading global business transformation and expansion efforts.

Most recently, Trent was the Head of Program Management for Financial Systems Transformation at Google, where he worked for over five years. Prior to Google, he held leadership roles in strategic operations for Cisco, a multinational technology conglomerate.  Trent has received industry recognition for leading expansion and transformation initiatives, systems and process implementations, and the maturation of global business and IT operations.

Trent has dual Backer of Science degrees in Computer Information Systems and Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University, and earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkley. Trent holds a Graduate Certificate in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University and is a certified Cisco Six Sigma Plus Greenbelt and Project Management Professional (PMP).

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we serve.

CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners, their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. As a mutual insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for over 13,000 policyholders generating approximately $400 million in revenue.

Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in Westlake Village, California, our team of talented professionals embrace Corporate Responsibility through active engagement in the communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.copperpoint.com.

