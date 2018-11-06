06/11/2018 15:29:37

Unified Office Recognized on 2018 CRN Next-Gen 250 List

Nashua, NH, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Unified Office Inc., a leading managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Unified Office to its 2018 Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list identifies IT solution providers who have embraced emerging technologies and are setting the pace for the rest of the channel in their adoption. Those on the list have been able to meet their customers’ ever-changing IT needs in leading-edge technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, virtualization, mobility, business analytics and business intelligence.

“We are very pleased to be named for the second year in a row to CRN’s 2018 Next-Gen 250 list,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office. “The rate of change in technology and consumer behavior is faster now than ever before and it’s disrupting entire industries from music and movies to healthcare, as evidenced by the impact that Amazon, Apple and social media has had on a broad range of markets. Unified Office helps channel partners and other businesses offer valuable, differentiated services in today’s impatient, real-time world. Services must not only demonstrate high quality and reliability but also be able to adapt simply and easily to each and every business. This enables businesses to react to changes as they occur rather than forcing them to adhere to a rigid, inflexible workflow environment.”

Total Connect Now

 is an easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools for resellers and business owners to help them better manage their operations. Unified Office provides at-a-glance real-time analytics for customer service and other operational metrics along with on-demand and scheduled reporting for any business location or company store. 

Unified Office’s Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP™) over the top transmission network paves the way for reliable, high quality VoIP/UC services, real-time analytics, IoT services and a host of other services offered by Unified Office. This HQRP™ network establishes highly diverse, reliable, end-to-end paths without the need for expensive legacy T1 circuits or MPLS tunnels and features an integrated LTE backup solution built into its premises devices. All of its services are integrated into a single software management platform allowing businesses to configure, monitor and manage their Unified Office services over a user-friendly portal.

“These innovative solution providers have adapted to a rapidly-evolving marketplace and learned to leverage new technology as a competitive advantage,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our 2018 Next-Gen 250 list is comprised of forward-thinking companies who deliver solutions designed to meet an unprecedented set of customer needs. We congratulate each team on its vision and influence in the overall progression of the IT channel.”

A sampling of the Next-Gen 250 list will be featured in the December issue of CRN. The complete list will be available online at www.crn.com/nextgen250.

About Unified Office 

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect Now service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links. 

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com

About the Channel Company 

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2018. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

Follow The Channel Company: TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

