VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote

Mainstage announcement of beta versions for VMware Blockchain and Project Dimension

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at VMworld 2018 Europe , VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased how, in collaboration with its customers and partners, it is shaping the future of cloud, mobile, networking and security – as well as innovating in emerging areas like containers, IoT, edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. On stage at VMworld in Barcelona, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and CTO Ray O’Farrell previewed several technology innovations – including VMware Blockchain and Project Dimension – and discussed how to build and navigate the digital infrastructure that powers digital business.

“Tech innovation is vibrant across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is leading the way to shape the future in key areas such as 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Data Privacy, amongst others,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “With digital transformation underway worldwide, customers are increasingly relying on VMware to be their essential, ubiquitous digital foundation enabling their business transformation.”

Arvind Krishna, senior vice president, hybrid cloud, joined Pat Gelsinger on the main stage to discuss client momentum and news of the day including a new IBM Services offering to help migrate and extend mission-critical VMware workloads to the IBM Cloud, and new integrations to enable enterprises to modernize applications with Kubernetes and containers.

The VMworld 2018 Europe General Session Keynote featured several leading-edge technology previews and demonstrations including:

In Beta: VMware Blockchain

While blockchain is gaining popularity in companies worldwide, enterprises are working to find resources to deploy and manage blockchain and determine how blockchain fits into the overall IT strategy. Announced today, VMware Blockchain is a service that will provide permissioned blockchain for enterprise consortiums which is intrinsically more secure than public blockchains. VMware Blockchain will provide the foundation for decentralized trust while delivering enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, security and manageability. The service will be integrated into existing VMware tools to help protect the network and compute functions that underlie a true enterprise blockchain.

VMware is partnering with Dell Technologies, Deloitte and WWT to develop and support VMware Blockchain. Additionally, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions will support VMware Blockchain.

VMware Blockchain is being designed to solve challenges in three key areas:

True decentralized trust, with the ability to deploy nodes across multiple different cloud environments including on-premises managed nodes;

Robust day-two operations, supported by VMware Blockchain’s availability as a managed SaaS platform, single pane of glass management interface and enterprise monitoring and auditing tools

Developer-friendly offerings, which includes tooling for smart contract CI/CD; rich developer guides, API documentation and sample code and an open source foundation in Project Concord .

VMware Blockchain will be a platform that’s focused on moving enterprise blockchain consortiums from conception into full-scale production. VMware Blockchain is currently in beta.

In Beta: Project Dimension

First announced at VMworld US 2018, Project Dimension is on display at VMworld Europe. Now in beta, Project Dimension will enable customers to consume infrastructure that physically resides in data centers, branch or edge sites through a cloud-managed, as-a-Service approach. By taking the simplicity, agility and velocity of cloud-managed infrastructure-as-a-service and physically bringing it down to wherever infrastructure is required, Project Dimension will be able to power a host of edge, data center, and hybrid cloud use cases.

Project Dimension will extend the VMware Cloud to deliver a software-defined data-center (SDDC) in a hyperconverged appliance as-a-service, leveraging a hybrid architecture of cloud components and the full VMware SDDC stack running locally. Customers will be empowered to deploy on-premises data center technology with maximum simplicity, agility, security, and full infrastructure interoperability that VMware is known for.

