06/11/2018 10:01:00

VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote

Related content
09:20 - 
VMware to Acquire Heptio to Accelerate Enterprise Adopt..
08:01 - 
VMware Unveils Innovations Across Intelligence-Driven W..
08:01 - 
VMware Cloud Innovations Accelerate Growth and Transfor..

Mainstage announcement of beta versions for VMware Blockchain and Project Dimension

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at VMworld 2018 Europe, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased how, in collaboration with its customers and partners, it is shaping the future of cloud, mobile, networking and security – as well as innovating in emerging areas like containers, IoT, edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. On stage at VMworld in Barcelona, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger and CTO Ray O’Farrell previewed several technology innovations – including VMware Blockchain and Project Dimension – and discussed how to build and navigate the digital infrastructure that powers digital business.

“Tech innovation is vibrant across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is leading the way to shape the future in key areas such as 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Data Privacy, amongst others,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “With digital transformation underway worldwide, customers are increasingly relying on VMware to be their essential, ubiquitous digital foundation enabling their business transformation.”

Arvind Krishna, senior vice president, hybrid cloud, joined Pat Gelsinger on the main stage to discuss client momentum and news of the day including a new IBM Services offering to help migrate and extend mission-critical VMware workloads to the IBM Cloud, and new integrations to enable enterprises to modernize applications with Kubernetes and containers.

The VMworld 2018 Europe General Session Keynote featured several leading-edge technology previews and demonstrations including:

In Beta: VMware Blockchain

While blockchain is gaining popularity in companies worldwide, enterprises are working to find resources to deploy and manage blockchain and determine how blockchain fits into the overall IT strategy. Announced today, VMware Blockchain is a service that will provide permissioned blockchain for enterprise consortiums which is intrinsically more secure than public blockchains. VMware Blockchain will provide the foundation for decentralized trust while delivering enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, security and manageability. The service will be integrated into existing VMware tools to help protect the network and compute functions that underlie a true enterprise blockchain.

VMware is partnering with Dell Technologies, Deloitte and WWT to develop and support VMware Blockchain. Additionally, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions will support VMware Blockchain.

VMware Blockchain is being designed to solve challenges in three key areas:

True decentralized trust, with the ability to deploy nodes across multiple different cloud environments including on-premises managed nodes;

Robust day-two operations, supported by VMware Blockchain’s availability as a managed SaaS platform, single pane of glass management interface and enterprise monitoring and auditing tools

Developer-friendly offerings, which includes tooling for smart contract CI/CD; rich developer guides, API documentation and sample code and an open source foundation in Project Concord.

VMware Blockchain will be a platform that’s focused on moving enterprise blockchain consortiums from conception into full-scale production. VMware Blockchain is currently in beta.

In Beta: Project Dimension

First announced at VMworld US 2018, Project Dimension is on display at VMworld Europe. Now in beta, Project Dimension will enable customers to consume infrastructure that physically resides in data centers, branch or edge sites through a cloud-managed, as-a-Service approach. By taking the simplicity, agility and velocity of cloud-managed infrastructure-as-a-service and physically bringing it down to wherever infrastructure is required, Project Dimension will be able to power a host of edge, data center, and hybrid cloud use cases. 

Project Dimension will extend the VMware Cloud to deliver a software-defined data-center (SDDC) in a hyperconverged appliance as-a-service, leveraging a hybrid architecture of cloud components and the full VMware SDDC stack running locally. Customers will be empowered to deploy on-premises data center technology with maximum simplicity, agility, security, and full infrastructure interoperability that VMware is known for. 

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Media Contact

Stefanie Cannon

VMware Global Communications

650-427-1828

scannon@vmware.com

Megan Lane

VMware Global Communications

Phone: +1 650-690-6867

lanem@vmware.com

VMware, VMworld, Project Dimension, and VMware Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

VMware,_Inc.-259492564616.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:01 VMW
VMware Unveils Breakthrough New Technologies During VMworld Europe General Session Keynote
09:20 VMW
VMware to Acquire Heptio to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Kubernetes On-Premises and across Multi-Cloud Environments
08:01 VMW
VMware Unveils Innovations Across Intelligence-Driven Workspace ONE Platform to Embrace Technology Heterogeneity in the Workplace
08:01 VMW
VMware Cloud Innovations Accelerate Growth and Transformation of Cloud Providers Across Europe
08:01 VMW
VMware and AWS Accelerate Global Roll Out of VMware Cloud on AWS
01 Nov VMW
VMware Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Partners with City of Palo Alto on Community Microgrid, as Part of Global Impact Initiative
01 Nov VMW
VMware and the City of Palo Alto Advance Sustainability Efforts with a Proof of Concept for a New Community Microgrid
24 Oct LOCO
New Research Coverage Highlights Vmware, Kala Pharmaceuticals, El Pollo Loco, Integer, AAC, and Vectren — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
23 Oct VMW
VMware Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure
17 Oct VMW
Embratel Selects VMware to Deliver New Software-Defined WAN Services in Brazil

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
New Study Suggests Zika Virus Eradication in the Americas May Become Impossible, Making the Need for a Vaccine Even More Critical
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Ocumension Therapeutics Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Durasert™ Three-Year Treatment for Posterior Segment Uveitis in the Greater China Region
3
Onconova Announces Four Presentations from Rigosertib Clinical Trials in Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition
4
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Continued Exploration Success in Northern Territory, New Mineralization Identified at Union Reefs
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALGN

Related stock quotes

Vmware Inc Common stock .. 142.94 1.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:25
Net Asset Value(s)
11:20
Syneos Health Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
11:16
Net Asset Value(s)
11:14
Net Asset Value(s)
11:07
Net Asset Value(s)
11:05
PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
10:46
Record Q3 ILS issuance as trigger preferences evolve
10:45
Trent Marchuk Joins CopperPoint as Assistant Vice President, Strategic Programs Office
10:41
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 November 2018 11:44:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-06 12:44:28 - 2018-11-06 11:44:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY