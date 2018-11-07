07/11/2018 21:58:11

ACWA Statement on Postponement of Bay-Delta Plan Update Decision by State Water Board

SACRAMENTO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timothy Quinn, executive director of the statewide Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA), issued the following statement today in response to the State Water Resources Control Board’s decision to postpone a vote on proposed amendments to the Bay-Delta Plan update for the Lower San Joaquin River and Southern Delta to Dec. 11 after a request by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov. Elect Gavin Newsom.

“By requesting a postponement of the State Water Board’s decision, Gov. Brown and Gov. Elect Newsom recognize the hard work underway to arrive at a voluntary agreement on Bay-Delta flows,” Quinn said. “I wholeheartedly agree that voluntary agreements are far preferable to the alternative and ACWA strongly supports all parties agreeing to a path forward through collaboration. ACWA and several water suppliers throughout California have consistently urged the State to embrace comprehensive, integrated strategies for fishery management that we believe would be better for fisheries and water supply. Everyone involved wants an outcome that supports a healthy environment and a fully restored fishery.”

Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham also urged the State Water Board to grant a continuance during its Nov. 7 State Water Board meeting.

The revised version of the State Water Board’s draft released in July proposed 40 percent of unimpaired flows for February through June, with an allowed adaptive range between 30 to 50 percent for the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced Rivers through to the San Joaquin River. The proposed flow objectives are intended to increase the required flows left in rivers for the protection of fish and wildlife but would significantly reduce water available to water users in the Lower San Joaquin River Watershed.

In written comments to the State Water Board, ACWA suggested updating the plan to provide for specific timing and function of river flows to achieve scientifically-determined outcomes in consideration of multiple variables. Such variables include predation, food, and habitat availability, and to incorporate non-flow solutions that reconnect land and water to restore habitat and address the full life cycle of species needs. These “functional flows” and “non-flow measures” would contribute real benefits to ecosystem recovery while maintaining water supply reliability.           

Voluntary agreements arrived at through collaboration between all stakeholders offer the best opportunity to successfully utilize an approach that uses all the tools available to water suppliers to achieve the coequal goals of ecosystem health and a reliable water supply. California’s agricultural and urban water managers are united in their vision for a future that includes a healthy economy as well as healthy ecosystems and fish populations. 

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545

