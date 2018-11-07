06/11/2018 23:14:02

Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

All Amounts are in U.S. Dollars

Recent Key Developments

  • The Company submitted its D181 CHMP response to the EMA on October 16, 2018

    .

  • The Company’s financial condition remains strong with $16.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

  •  

    On October 31, 2018, our current licensing partner, Strongbridge Biopharma Plc, announced that it has entered into an agreement to transfer to Novo Nordisk A/S its interest in our license agreement with respect to the United States and Canadian rights to Macrilen™ (macimorelin)

    .

Commenting on recent key developments, Michael V. Ward, President and Chief Executive Officer for Aeterna Zentaris, stated, "We are very pleased with the progress we are making in the European Union and of the Company’s Day-181 CHMP submission of macimorelin to the European Medicines Agency last month and anticipate a decision from the European Commission in the first quarter of 2019.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Cash $16.8 million

     

  • Revenues $0.7 million (YTD $25.5 million)

     

  • Research and Development (“R&D") Costs $0.4 million (YTD $2.2 million)

     

  • General and Administrative (“G&A") Expenses $2.4 million (YTD $7.2 million)

 

  • Net loss $2.5 million (YTD net income $9.3 million)

    • The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference call by telephone using the following dial-in numbers:

    • Toll-Free: 877-407-8029, Confirmation #13684540

    • Toll: 201-689-8029, Confirmation #13684540

    A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website for a period of 30 days.

    For reference, the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the third quarter 2018, as well as the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, can be found at www.zentaris.com in the "Investors" section.

    About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

    Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing, principally through out-licensing arrangements, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), an oral ghrelin receptor agonist, to be administered in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.  Aeterna Zentaris has licensed Macrilen™ (macimorelin) to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.zentaris.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined by applicable securities legislation) made pursuant to the safe-harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect our current expectations regarding future events.  Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," "would," "could," "may," "anticipates," and similar terms that relate to future events, performance, or our results.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in this press release and in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, under the caption "Key Information - Risk Factors" filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities in lieu of an annual information form and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Known and unknown risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our now heavy dependence on the success of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) and related out-licensing arrangements and the continued availability of funds and resources to successfully launch the product, the ability of Aeterna Zentaris to enter into out-licensing, development, manufacturing and marketing and distribution agreements with other pharmaceutical companies and keep such agreements in effect, reliance on third parties for the manufacturing and commercialization of our product candidates, potential disputes with third parties, leading to delays in or termination of the manufacturing, development, out-licensing or commercialization of our product candidates, or resulting in significant litigation or arbitration, and, more generally, uncertainties related to the regulatory process, our ability to efficiently commercialize  or out-license Macrilen™ (macimorelin), the degree of market acceptance of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), our ability to obtain necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities to enable us to use the desired brand names for our products, the impact of securities class action litigation, the litigation involving two of our former officers, litigation brought by Cogas Consulting, LLC, or other litigation, on our cash flow, results of operations and financial position; any evaluation of potential strategic alternatives to maximize potential future growth and stakeholder value may not result in any such alternative being pursued, and even if pursued, may not result in the anticipated benefits, our ability to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to protect our intellectual property, the potential of liability arising from shareholder lawsuits and general changes in economic conditions. Investors should consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties and risk factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  We disclaim any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, unless required to do so by a governmental authority or applicable law.

    Contact:

    Leslie Auld

    Chief Financial Officer

    Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

    IR@aezsinc.com

    843-900-3201

     
     
    Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
    For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 
    (in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)
     

    Three months ended

    September 30,

    		 

    Nine months ended

    September 30,

    (Unaudited)

    2018

    		 

    2017

    		 

    2018

    		 

    2017

     

    $

    		 

    $

    		 

    $

    		 

    $

    Revenues

    		       
    Sales commission and other

    		  122  

    111

    		  406 
    Product sales

    663

    		    

    721

    		   
    Licensing revenue

    		  119  

    24,657

    		  339 

    Total revenues

    663

    		  241  

    25,489

    		  745 
    Cost of goods sold

    494

    		    

    691

    		   

    Gross income

    169

    		  

    241

    		  

    24,798

    		  

    745

    		 

    Operating expenses

    		       
    Research and development costs

    358

    		  4,124  

    2,165

    		  10,178 
    General and administrative expenses

    2,439

    		  1,665  

    7,229

    		  5,420 
    Selling expenses

    383

    		  1,652  

    2,521

    		  4,643 
    Total operating expenses

    3,180

    		  7,441  

    11,915

    		  20,241 

    (Loss) income from operations

    (3,011

    )

    		 (7,200) 

    12,883

    		  (19,496)
            
    (Loss) gain due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates

    (133

    )

    		 169  

    592

    		  430 
    Change in fair value of warrant liability

    58

    		  (2,617) 

    1,752

    		  2,700 
    Other finance income

    30

    		  17  

    174

    		  54 

    Net finance (loss) income

    (45

    )

    		 (2,431) 

    2,518

    		  3,184 
    (Loss) income before income taxes

    (3,056

    )

    		 (9,631) 

    15,401

    		  (16,312)
    Income tax recovery (expense)

    547

    		    

    (6,088

    )

    		  

    Net (loss) income

    (2,509

    )

    		 (9,631) 

    9,313

    		  (16,312)
            
    Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:       
            
    Foreign currency translation adjustments

    3

    		  (400) 

    (247

    )

    		 (1,192)
    Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:       
    Actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

    406

    		    

    611

    		  635 

    Comprehensive (loss) income

    (2,100

    )

    		 (10,031) 

    9,677

    		  (16,869)

    Net (loss) income per share [basic]

    (0.15

    )

    		 (0.61) 

    0.57

    		  (1.13)

    Net (loss) income per share [diluted]

    (0.15

    )

    		 (0.61) 

    0.56

    		  (1.13)
    Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

    16,440,760

    		  15,803,080  

    16,440,760

    		  14,457,421 
    Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

    16,440,760

    		  15,803,080  

    16,655,576

    		  14,457,421 
     

     

    Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
     (in thousands of US dollars)  

    (Unaudited)

    September 30, 2018

    		 

    December 31, 2017

     

    $

    		 

    $

    ASSETS

    		   
    Cash and cash equivalents

    16,800

    		  7,780 
    Trade and other receivables

    574

    		  221 
    Inventory

    1,608

    		  643 
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    571

    		  737 

    Restricted cash equivalents

    422

    		  381 

    Property, plant and equipment

    71

    		  101 

    Identifiable intangible assets

    86

    		  90 

    Other non-current assets

    		  150 

    Deferred tax asset

    		  3,479 

    Goodwill

    8,330

    		  8,613 

    Total assets

    28,462

    		  22,195 

     

    		   
    Payables and accrued liabilities

    2,280

    		  2,814 
    Current provision for restructuring costs and onerous contracts

    753

    		  2,469 
    Income taxes payable

    2,339

    		  

    		 
    Current portion of deferred revenues

    		  486 

    Deferred revenues

    		  55 

    Warrant liability

    2,145

    		  3,897 

    Employee future benefits

    13,040

    		  14,229 

    Long-term provision for restructuring costs and onerous contracts

    495

    		  1,028 

    Total liabilities

    21,052

    		  24,978 

    Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

    7,410

    		  (2,783)

    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

    28,462

     

     

    		22,195

     

    AeternaZentarisLOGOJPG.jpg

