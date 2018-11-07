Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within McGrath RentCorp, Shell Midstream Partners, National Retail Properties, FARO Technologies, Chesapeake Lodging Trust, and U S Concrete — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), and U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), and U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

MCGRATH RENTCORP (MGRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

McGrath RentCorp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, McGrath RentCorp reported revenue of $143.15MM vs $135.39MM (up 5.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.70 (up 47.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, McGrath RentCorp reported revenue of $462.03MM vs $424.08MM (up 8.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.41 vs $1.60 (up 300.63%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.26 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. (SHLX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Shell Midstream Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Shell Midstream Partners reported revenue of $153.50MM vs $121.80MM (up 26.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.31 (up 61.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Shell Midstream Partners reported revenue of $470.10MM vs $452.90MM (up 3.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.30 (down 1.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.75 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES (NNN) REPORT OVERVIEW

National Retail Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, National Retail Properties reported revenue of $155.33MM vs $147.71MM (up 5.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.35 (up 34.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, National Retail Properties reported revenue of $584.93MM vs $533.65MM (up 9.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.45 vs $1.39 (up 4.32%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.75 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FARO) REPORT OVERVIEW

FARO Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FARO Technologies reported revenue of $99.71MM vs $90.25MM (up 10.48%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs $0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FARO Technologies reported revenue of $360.92MM vs $325.58MM (up 10.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.87 vs $0.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.78 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST (CHSP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chesapeake Lodging Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported revenue of $156.35MM vs $158.28MM (down 1.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $0.24 (up 275.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported revenue of $598.27MM vs $619.70MM (down 3.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $1.13 (down 0.88%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.51 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

U S CONCRETE, INC. (USCR) REPORT OVERVIEW

U S Concrete's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, U S Concrete reported revenue of $404.27MM vs $354.63MM (up 14.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $1.50 (down 36.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, U S Concrete reported revenue of $1,336.04MM vs $1,168.16MM (up 14.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.60 vs $0.59 (up 171.19%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.86 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

