07/11/2018 15:41:22

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer, David Pontius

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, issued the following press release.  Please see the Bluegreen press release below.

BBX Capital Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer

Phone: 954-940-5300

Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

---------

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer, David Pontius 

BOCA RATON, Fla. November 6, 2018 -- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or the “Company") announced today that David Pontius will be retiring as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in December 2018.

Mr. Pontius has been with Bluegreen Vacations for over 11 years and has held several positions starting as President of Bluegreen’s Resorts Division in 2007, Chief Strategy Officer in 2010 and a promotion to Chief Operating Officer in 2017. Mr. Pontius currently serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA).

Mr. Pontius has been a pillar in the industry for almost 40 years serving in an executive capacity across all industry disciplines. His achievements include founding his own marketing company, managing a finance company and holding various leadership positions at companies such as RCI, Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Hilton Grand Vacation Club and Bluegreen.

“Dave is an industry veteran and Bluegreen has benefited from his experience and leadership over the past eleven years. Bluegreen is a company known for strong relationships, unique product and impeccable service and Dave has made a strong contribution in all of these areas. Dave built a strong team of leaders in his areas who deliver outstanding service to our owners and guests. We expect that our high levels of service and performance will continue to be maintained by these strong leaders as we move forward with a more streamlined management team,” said Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO of Bluegreen Vacations.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: 

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of September 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com. 

About BBX Capital Corporation: 

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXcapital.com

Bluegreen Vacations Media Contact:

Nikki Sacks, 203-682-8263

Evelyn Infurna, 203-682-8265

Email: bluegreenvac@icrinc.com

For more information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

 

BBX Capital Corporation.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
3
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications Agrees to Renew the Concessions for TV Azteca Television Channels for a Period of 20 Years
5
WORLD TOURISM AWARDS 2018 HONORED ACTRESS MAGGIE Q, GOOD WILL AMBASSADOR FOR KAGENO, WITH THE WORLD TOURISM HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:47
SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Expands PASSPORT Ecosystem with Symantec’s Cloud-Delivered Security
16:45
Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day
16:44
Enterprise Bank NJ Announces a 49% increase in Net Income
16:40
Net Asset Value(s)
16:35
StackPath Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord
16:31
Issue of Equity
16:30
Sinequa Wins KM Promise Awards 2018
16:30
One Step Vending Corp. Announces Initiation to Pilot Phase of the CBD Kiosks Online Platform
16:27
CM Finance Inc Announces Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 17:05:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-07 18:05:50 - 2018-11-07 17:05:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY