Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) securities between October 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until January 7, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

If you purchased Evoqua securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Evoqua lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/aqua/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

