07/11/2018 01:03:26

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ).

On July 17, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) National Beverage’s sales claims and the supposed underlying “proprietary techniques” lacked a verifiable basis; (ii) National Beverage’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (iii) as a result, National Beverage’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of National Beverage, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into National Beverage please go to https://bespc.com/fizz/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

