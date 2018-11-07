07/11/2018 20:01:51

Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands will host a conference call on Tuesday November 13, 2018 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results.  The results will be released prior to the call.

Date: Tuesday November 13, 2018

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time / 1:30 pm Pacific Time

U.S.: (877) 876-9176

International: (785) 424-1669

In addition, the call can be accessed at https://www.chanticleerholdings.com/investor-relations/ 

A replay will be available until Thursday, December 13, 2018 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 132116.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com

untitled.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
16:11
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
17
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ITG Investors to Contact the Firm
20:10
Talkdesk offers industry-first 100% uptime service level
20:05
Talkdesk Innovation Fund announced at Opentalk18
20:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
20:01
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018
20:01
First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
20:00
Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18
20:00
RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
19:51
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 20:38:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-07 21:38:59 - 2018-11-07 20:38:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY