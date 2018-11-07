CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, DY and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Fitbit Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com