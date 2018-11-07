07/11/2018 19:30:28

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, DY and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
16:24 - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor S..
06 Nov - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
06 Nov - 
DY LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Secu..

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Fitbit Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:30 DY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, DY and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:24 DY
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Dycom Industries, Inc.
06 Nov DY
DY LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc.; Important Deadline – DY
06 Nov ALNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK APOG ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG DY IGC FIT SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Nov DY
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Nov DY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of USAT, JT and DY
04 Nov HON
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Nov DY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DY
02 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK PM QRTEA TRCO PVG COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG CWH DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
02 Nov CWH
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, CWH and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Related stock quotes

Dycom Industries Inc 75.87 1.7% Stock price increasing
Fitbit Inc Class A 6.240 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ITG Investors to Contact the Firm
20:10
Talkdesk offers industry-first 100% uptime service level
20:05
Talkdesk Innovation Fund announced at Opentalk18
20:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
20:01
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018
20:01
First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
20:00
Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18
20:00
RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
19:51
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 20:38:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-07 21:38:49 - 2018-11-07 20:38:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY