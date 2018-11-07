Corporate Directors From Ace Hardware Corp., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., iRobot Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., Shutterfly Inc., and More Achieved NACD Fellowship at the 2018 Global Board Leaders’ Summit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 19,000 board members, today announced 90 corporate directors who have earned NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®. The directors earned NACD Fellowship® while attending the 2018 Global Board Leaders’ Summit in October. These corporate directors serve on the boards of Fortune 500, nonprofit, and private companies that include the following organizations:*

Ace Hardware Corp.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Columbia University

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Denny's Corp.

Edward Jones Mutual Funds

iRobot Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Paycom Software Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Perdue Farms

Shutterfly Inc.

Somos Inc.

SunTrust Banks Inc.

Susan G Komen Race for the Cure

The Hershey Co.

United Parcel Service Inc.

University of Miami

*Partial Listing

NACD Fellowship, the highest standard of credentialing for corporate directors, is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers directors with the latest boardroom insights, intelligence, and practices—equipping them to lead their boards with confidence.

Directors can earn one of two NACD Fellowship credentials—the NACD Governance Fellowship or the NACD Board Leadership Fellowship. NACD Governance Fellows build proficiencies in the fundamentals of governance, while NACD Board Leadership Fellows continue to refine their board leadership competencies year after year.

"NACD Fellowship keeps me abreast of the ongoing evolution of governance, and the impact of outside forces such as new regulations, market changes, or disruptive technologies," said Mary Beth Vitale, director, chair of governance and nominating committee at CoBiz Financial.

NACD Fellowship is backed by 40 years of NACD experience and represents thousands of the world’s largest and most-diverse companies. “As an active NACD Fellow, I have confidence knowing I am staying current. I am supported by a well-respected credential and the best director education possible,” said Dona Young, director at Aegon NV, Foot Locker, and Save the Children.

"Directors who choose to enhance their skills and acumen by becoming NACD Fellows demonstrate to company management, shareholders, and their peers a desire to perform their fiduciary duties to the best of their abilities," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "I am pleased to recognize these distinguished leaders, who are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance."

The new cadre of NACD Fellows includes 59 Board Leadership Fellows and 31 Governance Fellows, whose boards span a wide range of industries: aerospace and defense, agriculture, banking, computer software, energy and utilities, engineering, financial services, food services, health care, higher education, industrial machinery, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and more.

Individuals Named NACD Board Leadership Fellows

Rodney Adkins Michael Harrison Mary Murray Dann Angeloff Theresa Hennesy David Nettina Pamela Arway Luis Hernandez Craig Nordlund Cindy Baerman Jewell Hoover Anna Patruno John Bilbrey Leon Janks Gina Perini George Brack Alan Kaplan Mark Plastino Glenn Brooks Michelle Keeley Jeff Pratt Stephen Burt Ellen Lamale Joan Rockey Robert Carlile Daniele Levy Carlos Rodriguez-Ramos Andrew Caveney James Livingston Roberto Santa María-Ros Lynn Clarke Matthew Loeb Elizabeth Sartain Kathryn Collier Brian Lynott Frank Scruggs Michael Day Consuelo Madere Shiv Singh Bradley Feldmann Gail Marcus Carol Skarlat Patricia Fukami R. Eric McCarthey Alicia Syrett Cono Fusco James Mead William Thomas Amanda Goodie Andrew Miller Simon Upfill-Brown Vivian Gray Angela Minas Wendi Wasik Chris Grimm Jim Moffatt Alejandro Wolff José Gutiérrez Graham Moore

Individuals Named NACD Governance Fellows

Ria Berger Gabriel Kompkoff Philip Straub Alan Bernstein Joel Lambert Carol Strickland Thomas Casalino Howard Lee Andrew Studdert Dominic Cottone Thomas Loughlin Patrick Stutz Ronald Denheyer Brad Maiorino Olga Votis Stewart Elliott Zelda Marzec Michael Walsh Francis Gentile Robert Mills Chad Wiegand Kristin Grunder James Perdue Aaron Winters Janet Haugen Patrick Quinlan Penny Zuckerwise Michael Huerta Carla Sanders Amy Kaplanis Kala Schmidt

For more information about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship or contact Meghan Metzbower at Fellowship@NACDonline.org or 571-367-3638.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .

