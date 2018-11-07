Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Termination of Sale Process

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, 2017, Drummond Company, Inc. engaged Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor in connection with a possible sale of all or a portion of the Company’s interest in the Colombian coal mining operations and related transportation assets of Drummond International, LLC.

Drummond Company, Inc. today announced that it has terminated the sale process of its Colombian coal assets and Drummond’s coal operations in Colombia will continue to operate as usual.

Paulo E Gonzalez

Drummond Company, Inc.

2059456420

pgonzalez@drummondco.com