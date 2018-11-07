Egetæpper A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0060458206 Egetæpper B

Egetæpper A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that Selskabet af 5. November 2018 A/S will submit a voluntary takeover bid as soon as possible aimed at the remaining shareholders holding 13.2% of the B-shares in egetæpper A/S.

According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.

For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 7 November 2018.

________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66