Evine Live Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 28, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ: EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com), announced today that it will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, before the market opens at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Diana Purcel, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Porter, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. There will be a simultaneous audio webcast available at the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824050/F5231464052A1FF8BBB9E0E2A1248D25

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a limited time.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

Please visit www.evine.com/ir for more investor information.

CONTACTS

Media:

Liz Joseph

press@evine.com

(952) 943-6192

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@evine.com

(952) 943-6517

