Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Belden, Energous, Ladder Capital, Main Street Capital, Denny's, and Air Transport Services Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), and Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), and Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BELDEN INC (BDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Belden's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Belden reported revenue of $668.64MM vs $610.63MM (up 9.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.64 (down 23.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Belden reported revenue of $2,388.64MM vs $2,356.67MM (up 1.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.38 vs $2.67 (down 48.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.75 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ENERGOUS CORPORATION (WATT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Energous' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Energous reported revenue of $0.21MM vs $0.30MM (down 31.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.63. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Energous reported revenue of $1.15MM vs $1.45MM (down 20.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.31 vs -$2.60. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.13 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LADDER CAPITAL CORP (LADR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ladder Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ladder Capital reported revenue of $38.91MM vs $29.35MM (up 32.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.28 (up 146.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ladder Capital reported revenue of $117.55MM vs $115.55MM (up 1.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $1.08 (up 7.41%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.65 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $58.26MM vs $51.79MM (up 12.51%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.61 (up 85.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $205.74MM vs $178.34MM (up 15.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.01 vs $2.67 (up 12.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.56 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DENNY'S CORPORATION (DENN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Denny's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Denny's reported revenue of $158.02MM vs $132.38MM (up 19.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.14 (up 21.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Denny's reported revenue of $529.17MM vs $506.95MM (up 4.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.26 (up 123.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.74 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC (ATSG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Air Transport Services Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Air Transport Services Group reported revenue of $204.92MM vs $254.10MM (down 19.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.56 vs -$0.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Air Transport Services Group reported revenue of $1,068.20MM vs $768.87MM (up 38.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.38 (down 18.42%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.10 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

