First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of Orthopaedic and Spine care for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced the Company will host a conference call with the investment community on Thursday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, and Phillip Keller, CFO of First Choice.

To access the call, please use the following information: Date: November 8, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 682-6100 International dial-in number: (862) 298-0702

Please call the conference telephone number 5 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gillian Lee at 321-725-0090 extension 160.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1527/26710

and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.myfchs.com/.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Interventional Pain Management, Physical Therapy and other ancillary and diagnostic services in key expansion markets throughout the U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 150,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com , www.myfcmg.com , www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com .

