07/11/2018 20:01:20

First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of Orthopaedic and Spine care for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced the Company will host a conference call with the investment community on Thursday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, and Phillip Keller, CFO of First Choice.

To access the call, please use the following information:                         
Date:November 8, 2018                          
Time:11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT                          
Toll-free dial-in number:(866) 682-6100                          
International dial-in number:(862) 298-0702                          

Please call the conference telephone number 5 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gillian Lee at 321-725-0090 extension 160.           

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1527/26710

and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.myfchs.com/.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Interventional Pain Management, Physical Therapy and other ancillary and diagnostic services in key expansion markets throughout the U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 150,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.comwww.myfcmg.comwww.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Contact Information:

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Gillian Lee

Phone: 321-725-0090 ext. 160

Email: IR@myfchs.com

 

firstchoicelogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Nov
DANSKE
Nu er Danske Banks regnskab ude og jeg ser på Børsen denne overskrift:  "Regnskab i hvidvaskstorm: D..
30
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
16:11
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
17
01 Nov
DANSKE
Danske Bank skal roses for at have indberettet unormale overførsler til Britta Nielsen allerede i 20..
17
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Encourages FIZZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
4
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Immune Design Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ITG Investors to Contact the Firm
20:10
Talkdesk offers industry-first 100% uptime service level
20:05
Talkdesk Innovation Fund announced at Opentalk18
20:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) and Encourages AQUA Investors to Contact the Firm
20:01
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018
20:01
First Choice Healthcare Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on November 8, 2018
20:00
Talkdesk launches contact center future at Opentalk18
20:00
RAJANT/MADISON TECHNOLOGIES’ ALLIANCE REPRESENTS RAJANT’S FURTHER INVESTMENT INTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
19:51
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 November 2018 20:38:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-07 21:38:46 - 2018-11-07 20:38:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY