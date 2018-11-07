First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Reports Successful Acquisition of The Peoples Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”) today announced results as of and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net income totaled $0.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter, and was significantly impacted by one-time, nonrecurring expenses of $1.5 million associated with the acquisition of The Peoples Bank. These one-time expenses were partially offset by nonrecurring gains on the settlement of derivative contracts totaling $1.0 million. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $0.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Earnings during the 2017 period were positively impacted by nonrecurring gains on sale of investment securities totaling $0.2 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income totaled $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the corresponding period of 2017.

Acquisition and Merger of The Peoples Bank

As previously announced, on August 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of The Peoples Bank (“TPB”) and then merged TPB with and into its wholly owned subsidiary, First US Bank (the “Bank”).

“This is an exciting time for our institution,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “We have now added a talented banking team and an excellent customer base in the Knoxville, Tennessee and southwest Virginia areas. We believe that this expansion will provide significant opportunity for future growth, particularly with respect to commercial lending in the vibrant Knoxville market. As we complete the integration of our organizations and move beyond the nonrecurring acquisition expenses, the acquisition should quickly begin to bring improved efficiency and earnings growth.”

As of the acquisition date, TPB’s assets totaled $166.5 million, consisting primarily of pre-discounted gross loans totaling $156.8 million. Total deposits were $140.0 million. Preliminary purchase accounting adjustments were recorded as of the acquisition date, resulting in goodwill of $7.6 million. A table summarizing the assets acquired and liabilities assumed from TPB, along with the purchase accounting adjustments, is included in the financial tables herein.

Other Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Organic Loan Growth – Independent of the loan growth resulting from the acquisition, the Company’s net loan balances increased $9.1 million, or 10.5% (annualized), during the third quarter of 2018 and $18.6 million, or 7.2% (annualized), during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Organic loan growth at the Bank totaled $6.9 million for the nine-month period, while the Company’s finance company subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. (“ALC”), grew its loan portfolio by $11.7 million during the same period.

Growth in Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased by $0.8 million, or 11.0%, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 16.7%. Net interest income attributable to TPB, including accretion of the fair value discount on purchased loans and premium on time deposits, was $0.7 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net interest income exceeded the corresponding period of 2017 by $2.0 million, or 9.6%.

Asset Quality, Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), increased to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to $3.9 million as of June 30, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition of TPB. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.66% as of September 30, 2018, compared to 0.61% of total assets as of June 30, 2018 and 0.96% of total assets as of December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2018 and $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the provision for loan and lease losses totaled $2.1 million, compared to $1.5 million for the corresponding period of 2017. The increased provision expense in 2018 compared to 2017 resulted from more substantial loan growth in ALC’s loan portfolio, primarily in indirect point-of-sales lending. In general, ALC’s consumer loans require higher levels of loss provisioning than the Bank’s commercial loans. However, as a result of higher credit quality, ALC’s indirect point-of-sale lending has historically required lower provisioning than ALC’s traditional consumer loan portfolio.

As of September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $5.1 million, or 0.97% of gross loans outstanding, representing a decrease from 1.37% as of June 30, 2018 and 1.36% as of December 31, 2017. In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through the acquisition of TPB were recorded at fair value; accordingly, there was no allowance for loan losses associated with the acquired loan portfolio at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the need for an allowance on the acquired portfolio, factoring in the remaining net discount on the loans, which totaled $2.3 million, or 1.51% of gross purchased loans, as of September 30, 2018. Management believes that the allowance for loan and lease losses is sufficient as of September 30, 2018 to provide for losses in the existing portfolio.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2018 and $1.2 million during the third quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both previous quarters resulted primarily from the settlement of two forward interest rate swap contracts with the counterparty that netted a pre-tax gain of $1.0 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, non-interest income totaled $4.4 million, compared to $3.3 million for the corresponding period of 2017.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $7.5 million during the second quarter of 2018 and $7.2 million during the third quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both previous quarters resulted primarily from expenses associated with the TPB acquisition that totaled approximately $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2018. In addition, salaries and benefits expense increased by $0.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2018 and $0.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2017. These increases resulted primarily from merit and cost of living salary increases for the Company’s employees, combined with additional expense during the third quarter of 2018 for the assumption by the Bank of salaries and benefits for employees of TPB post-acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $23.9 million, compared to $21.1 million for the corresponding period of 2017.

Provision for Income Taxes – The provision for income taxes totaled $0.3 million during the third quarter of 2018, representing an effective tax rate of 52.8% for the quarter, compared to an effective tax rate of 18.4% during the second quarter of 2018 and 21.4% during the third quarter of 2017. The increased tax provisioning during the third quarter of 2018 resulted from the incurrence of acquisition-related expenses during the quarter, a portion of which are non-deductible under IRS regulations. This resulted in approximately $0.2 million of additional tax expense during the quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company’s effective tax rate was 29.8%, compared to 23.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock in the third quarter of 2018. This amount is consistent with the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations for the first and second quarters of 2018 and each quarter of 2017.

Regulatory Capital – As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.28%. Its total capital ratio was 13.20%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.78%. These ratios are lower than those reported as of June 30, 2018 due to changes in the composition of risk-weighted assets and tangible capital resulting from the acquisition of TPB. However, throughout the third quarter of 2018 and as of September 30, 2018, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations.

Key Performance Measures – Key quarterly performance measures are provided in the table entitled “Selected Financial Data – Linked Quarters” in this press release. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, annualized return on average assets was 0.21%, compared to 0.32% for the corresponding period of 2017. Annualized return on average common equity and tangible common equity were 1.79% and 1.81%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, both annualized return on average equity and annualized return on tangible equity were 2.50%. Measures of the Company’s performance were significantly impacted by the nonrecurring items discussed earlier in this press release, including acquisition-related expenses and the settlement of derivative contracts.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Quarter Ended 2018 2017 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Results of Operations: Interest income $ 9,452 $ 8,390 $ 8,119 $ 8,087 $ 7,820 Interest expense 1,124 888 805 804 685 Net interest income 8,328 7,502 7,314 7,283 7,135 Provision for loan losses 789 702 658 523 373 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,539 6,800 6,656 6,760 6,762 Non-interest income 2,112 1,132 1,140 1,333 1,236 Non-interest expense 9,142 7,492 7,301 7,359 7,190 Income (loss) before income taxes 509 440 495 734 808 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 269 81 81 2,600 173 Net income (loss) $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) $ 635 Per Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 Dividends declared $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Key Measures (Period-End): Total assets $ 802,595 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 $ 614,599 Tangible assets 793,038 634,036 627,319 625,581 614,599 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 519,822 355,529 353,805 346,121 338,026 Allowance for loan losses 5,116 4,952 4,829 4,774 4,808 Investment securities, net 159,496 165,740 181,942 180,150 185,802 Total deposits 715,761 531,428 525,273 517,079 508,385 Short-term borrowings 192 10,366 10,298 15,594 10,635 Long-term debt 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Total shareholders’ equity 77,470 75,634 75,525 76,208 78,854 Tangible common equity 67,913 75,634 75,525 76,208 78,854 Book value per common share 12.30 12.41 12.41 12.53 12.98 Tangible book value per common share 10.79 12.41 12.41 12.53 12.98 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.27 % (1.18 % ) 0.41 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 1.25 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 % ) 3.21 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 1.30 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 % ) 3.21 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.24 % 5.09 % 5.11 % Net loans to deposits 72.6 % 66.9 % 67.4 % 66.9 % 66.5 % Net loans to assets 64.8 % 56.1 % 56.4 % 55.3 % 55.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.56 % 11.93 % 12.04 % 12.18 % 12.83 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans 0.97 % 1.37 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.40 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.66 % 0.61 % 0.86 % 0.96 % 0.94 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/ Rate % Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/ Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 315,278 $ 3,859 4.86 % $ 240,006 $ 2,578 4.26 % Loans – ALC 104,447 4,536 17.23 % 91,193 4,224 18.38 % Taxable investment securities 161,560 814 2.00 % 187,670 857 1.81 % Non-taxable investment securities 2,217 16 2.86 % 8,225 75 3.62 % Federal funds sold 15,102 79 2.08 % ― ― ― Interest-bearing deposits in banks 30,236 148 1.94 % 27,249 86 1.25 % Total interest-earning assets 628,840 9,452 5.96 % 554,343 7,820 5.60 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 61,923 58,786 Total $ 690,763 $ 613,129 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 156,142 $ 181 0.46 % $ 164,852 $ 161 0.39 % Savings deposits 134,673 277 0.82 % 82,201 53 0.26 % Time deposits 217,288 662 1.21 % 182,405 403 0.88 % Borrowings 5,888 4 0.27 % 20,099 68 1.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 513,991 1,124 0.87 % 449,557 685 0.60 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 92,841 77,723 Other liabilities 7,628 7,282 Shareholders’ equity 76,303 78,567 Total $ 690,763 $ 613,129 Net interest income $ 8,328 $ 7,135 Net yield on interest-earning assets 5.25 % 5.11 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET ASSETS ACQUIRED FROM THE PEOPLES BANK

AUGUST 31, 2018

(Dollars in Thousands)

Acquired from TPB Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value as of August 31, 2018 Assets Acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,085 $ ― $ 3,085 Investment securities 5,977 ― 5,977 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 565 ― 565 Loans 156,772 (2,395 ) 154,377 Allowance for loan losses (1,702 ) 1,702 ― Net loans 155,070 (693 ) 154,377 Premises and equipment, net 1,198 17 1,215 Other real estate owned 85 ― 85 Other assets 551 (245 ) 306 Core deposit intangible ― 2,048 2,048 Total assets acquired $ 166,531 $ 1,127 $ 167,658 Liabilities Assumed: Deposits 140,033 342 140,375 Short-term borrowings 10,000 ― 10,000 Other liabilities 437 ― 437 Total liabilities assumed 150,470 342 150,812 Shareholders’ Equity Assumed: Common stock 1,027 (1,027 ) ― Surplus 5,280 (5,280 ) ― Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 17 (17 ) ― Retained earnings 9,737 (9,737 ) ― Total shareholders’ equity assumed 16,061 (16,061 ) ― Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity assumed $ 166,531 $ (15,719 ) $ 150,812 Net assets acquired $ 16,846 Purchase price 24,398 Goodwill $ 7,552

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,809 $ 7,577 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 38,274 19,547 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,083 27,124 Federal funds sold 8,561 15,000 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 137,258 153,871 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 22,238 26,279 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 703 1,609 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,116 and $4,774, respectively 519,822 346,121 Premises and equipment, net 27,120 26,433 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,158 14,923 Accrued interest receivable 2,444 2,057 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 9,557 ― Other real estate owned 1,489 3,792 Other assets 8,162 8,372 Total assets $ 802,595 $ 625,581 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 715,761 $ 517,079 Accrued interest expense 355 381 Other liabilities 8,817 6,319 Short-term borrowings 192 15,594 Long-term debt ― 10,000 Total liabilities 725,125 549,373 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,560,914 and 7,345,946 shares issued, respectively; 6,296,712 and 6,081,744 shares outstanding, respectively 75 73 Surplus 13,385 10,755 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,882 ) (868 ) Retained earnings 87,317 86,673 Less treasury stock: 1,264,202 shares at cost (20,414 ) (20,414 ) Noncontrolling interest (11 ) (11 ) Total shareholders’ equity 77,470 76,208 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 802,595 $ 625,581

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,395 $ 6,802 $ 22,815 $ 19,928 Interest on investment securities 1,057 1,018 3,146 3,085 Total interest income 9,452 7,820 25,961 23,013 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,120 617 2,619 1,713 Interest on borrowings 4 68 198 189 Total interest expense 1,124 685 2,817 1,902 Net interest income 8,328 7,135 23,144 21,111 Provision for loan and lease losses 789 373 2,149 1,464 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 7,539 6,762 20,995 19,647 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 489 481 1,400 1,406 Credit insurance income 198 160 516 459 Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities ― 178 105 228 Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts 981 ― 981 ― Mortgage fees from secondary market 128 89 389 147 Other income, net 316 328 993 1,093 Total non-interest income 2,112 1,236 4,384 3,333 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,643 4,370 13,743 13,048 Net occupancy and equipment 983 806 2,745 2,276 Computer services 328 337 937 1,036 Fees for professional services 242 187 781 650 Acquisition expenses 1,492 ― 1,492 ― Other expense 1,454 1,490 4,237 4,080 Total non-interest expense 9,142 7,190 23,935 21,090 Income before income taxes 509 808 1,444 1,890 Provision for income taxes 269 173 431 435 Net income $ 240 $ 635 $ 1,013 $ 1,455 Basic net income per share $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.24 Diluted net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 Dividends per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial results presented in this press release, the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. As discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following non-operating items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Provision for loan and lease losses

Acquisition expenses

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of September 30, 2018 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented below is that the adjustments include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

Quarter Ended 2018 2017 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Net income (loss) $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) $ 635 Add back: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 269 81 81 2,600 173 Income before income taxes 509 440 495 734 808 Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (77 ) ― ― ― ― Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (59 ) ― ― ― ― Net adjustments to net interest income (136 ) ― ― ― ― Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities ― (102 ) (3 ) (1 ) (178 ) Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts (981 ) ― ― ― ― Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate (79 ) 152 (51 ) 27 196 Provision for loan and lease losses 789 702 658 523 373 Amortization of core deposit intangible 43 ― ― ― ― Acquisition expenses 1,492 ― ― ― ― Net non-interest adjustments 1,264 752 604 549 391 Operating income $ 1,637 $ 1,192 $ 1,099 $ 1,283 $ 1,199

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 2018 2017 2018 2017 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 802,595 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 $ 614,599 Less: Goodwill 7,552 ― ― ― ― Less: Core deposit intangible 2,005 ― ― ― ― Tangible assets (a) $ 793,038 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 $ 614,599 Total shareholders’ equity $ 77,470 $ 75,634 $ 75,525 $ 76,208 $ 78,854 Less: Goodwill 7,552 ― ― ― ― Less: Core deposit intangible 2,005 ― ― ― ― Tangible common equity (b) $ 67,913 $ 75,634 $ 75,525 $ 76,208 $ 78,854 Average shareholders’ equity $ 76,303 $ 75,447 $ 75,824 $ 78,960 $ 78,567 $ 75,858 $ 77,931 Less: Average goodwill 2,517 ― ― ― ― 839 ― Less: Average core deposit intangible 676 ― ― ― ― 225 ― Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 73,110 $ 75,447 $ 75,824 $ 78,960 $ 78,567 $ 74,794 $ 77,931 Net income (d) $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) $ 635 $ 1,013 $ 1,455 Common shares outstanding (e) 6,297 6,092 6,087 6,082 6,077 TANGIBLE MEASUREMENTS Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 10.79 $ 12.41 $ 12.41 $ 12.53 $ 12.98 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 8.56 % 11.93 % 12.04 % 12.18 % 12.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 1.30 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 %) 3.21 % 1.81 % 2.50 %

Calculation = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)

