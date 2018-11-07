07/11/2018 15:53:52

GATX Corporation to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 8, 2018.  The presentation will include an overview of GATX’s operations.

GATX’s presentation will begin at 8:30 AM Central Time and will be followed by a question and answer session.  To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.  The webcast will be archived for 90 days. 

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by calling the GATX Investor Relations Department.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jennifer McManus

Senior Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-6409

jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpg

