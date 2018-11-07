goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter 2018

Loan book increase of 58%

Revenue increase of 26%

Net Income increase of 24%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 increased to a record $130 million, an increase of 26.5% over the same period in 2017. The increase was driven by the growth of the easyfinancial consumer loan portfolio, which reached $750 million by quarter's end, up 58.5% from $473 million as at September 30, 2017.

During the quarter the Company generated $221 million of loan originations, up 40.5% from the $158 million in the third quarter of 2017. The growth in originations was primarily fueled by consumer demand for the core unsecured loan product, further expansion of risk adjusted rate loans, the growth of secured lending and offering consumer loans through the easyhome leasing stores. The increased originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $63.0 million in the quarter, up 32.0% from the $47.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. The net charge-off rate in the quarter was 12.9%, down from 13.1% in the third quarter of 2017 and at the midpoint of the Company’s guided range of 12% to 14% for 2018.

The result of growing revenues and increasing scale produced record operating income, margins, net income, earnings per share and return on equity. Operating income grew to $32.9 million, up 37.5% from $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, while operating margin expanded to 25.3% up from 23.3%. Net income in the third quarter was $14.3 million, up 23.6% from $11.6 million in 2017, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.97, up 19.8% from the $0.81 in 2017. After adjusting for the effect of IFRS 9, which would have elevated the loan loss provision and bad debt expense in the prior year, diluted earnings per share were up 47.0% compared to the estimated $0.66 per share in the third quarter of 2017.

“It was a solid quarter for the company, highlighted by record financial results,” said David Ingram, goeasy’s Chief Executive Officer. “The strong revenue growth, combined with stable credit performance, led to improved margins, record earnings per share and a record return on equity of nearly 24%. We remain on track to finish 2018 near the mid-point of our guided range for both the ending consumer loan portfolio and the net charge-offs. During the quarter we also made several enhancements to our balance sheet. Securing lower cost capital in advance of its use reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.14 in the quarter, while the equity raise completed in October served to lower our total leverage. Combined we were able to obtain the capital we need to fund our growth until the third quarter of 2020.”

Other Key Highlights

easyfinancial

Revenue increased to $95.7 million, up 39.2% from $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

61.9% of net loan advances year to date have been issued to new customers, consistent with 2017.

Average loan book per branch improved to $2.7 million from $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 42.1%.

Average weekly delinquency rate throughout the quarter was 4.4%, consistent with the same period of 2017.

easyhome

Same store revenue increased 6.2%, up from 3.0% in the third quarter of 2017

Consumer lending portfolio within easyhome leasing stores of $17.2 million up from $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Revenue of $2.2 million from consumer lending, versus $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Operating margin of 17.2% for the quarter, an increase from the 16.4% reported in 2017.

Operating income of $5.9 million in the quarter compared with $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Overall

34 th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth.

consecutive quarter of same store sales growth. 69 th consecutive quarters of positive net income.

consecutive quarters of positive net income. Total same store revenue growth of 26.2%, up from 21.3% in the third quarter of 2017.

Compound annual growth in diluted earnings per share of 37.0% since 2001.

Record return on equity of 23.8% in the quarter, up from 21.3% in the third quarter of 2017.

Net external debt to net capitalization of 68% as at September 30, 2018, below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%.

Future Outlook

In the second quarter of 2018, the Company provided revised 3-year targets for 2018 through 2020. These targets remain unchanged and are as follows:

2018 2019 2020 Gross Loan Receivable Portfolio at Year End $825M - $875M $1.1B - $1.2B $1.3B - $1.4B easyfinancial Total Revenue Yield 54% - 56% 49% - 51% 46% - 48% New easyfinancial locations 20 - 30 10 - 20 10 - 20 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 12% - 14% 11.5% - 13.5% 11% - 13% easyfinancial Operating Margin 38% - 40% 42% - 44% 44% - 46% Total Revenue Growth 26% - 28% 20% - 22% 14 - 16% Return on Equity 21%+ 24%+ 26%+

“With the fourth quarter already off to a strong start, we remain excited by our future initiatives and our ability to execute against the targets set for the next 3 years.” Mr. Ingram concluded. “We are still at the early stages of a significant period for growth that will continue to build our leadership position in the non-prime lending space. To this end, I am extremely proud to have guided the Company for the last 18 years and have always been inspired by the meaningful relationships that our front-line staff have worked tirelessly to build with the customers in their communities. In January when I take on the role of Executive Chairman, I will pass the reigns over to Jason Mullins to assume the role of CEO, who has demonstrated during his eight years with our Company the qualities and commitment to be an outstanding leader for the future of our organization.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $985 million as at September 30, 2018, an increase of 62.8% from $605 million as at September 30, 2017, primarily driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio and the additional cash on hand to fund future growth.

During the quarter, the Company issued US$150 million of Notes Payable due on November 1, 2022, which generated net proceeds of C$203 million. The issuance of the Notes Payable was at a premium to par resulting in an attractive interest rate (excluding the effect of financing charges) of 6.17%. On October 10, 2018, the Company also closed its offering of 920,000 common shares, at a price of $50.50 per common share for aggregate net proceeds of $44.3 million.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter, borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and the equity issuance subsequent to the end of the quarter the Company had approximately $340 million, which will allow the Company to achieve its targets for the growth of its consumer loans portfolio through to the third quarter 2020.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share payable on January 11, 2019 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 28, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

goeasy Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE Interest income 67,597 44,994 182,163 123,909 Lease revenue 29,506 30,892 90,308 94,327 Commissions earned 29,387 23,561 85,514 66,470 Charges and fees 3,421 3,246 10,046 9,778 129,911 102,693 368,031 294,484 EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Salaries and benefits 27,149 26,355 85,339 75,970 Stock-based compensation 1,727 1,764 5,081 4,096 Advertising and promotion 3,352 2,913 12,942 11,640 Bad debts 32,867 17,729 84,794 49,019 Occupancy 8,628 8,352 25,858 24,968 Other expenses 10,265 8,940 30,088 27,092 83,988 66,053 244,102 192,785 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 10,091 10,039 30,144 30,981 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,461 1,389 4,470 4,044 Amortization of intangible assets 1,486 1,288 4,704 3,731 13,038 12,716 39,318 38,756 Total operating expenses 97,026 78,769 283,420 231,541 Operating income 32,885 23,924 84,611 62,943 Finance costs 12,894 7,465 32,989 19,868 Income before income taxes 19,991 16,459 51,622 43,075 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 9,266 4,938 20,601 9,075 Deferred (3,617 ) (85 ) (6,216 ) 3,234 5,649 4,853 14,385 12,309 Net income 14,342 11,606 37,237 30,766 Basic earnings per share 1.03 0.86 2.70 2.28 Diluted earnings per share 0.97 0.81 2.53 2.17

goeasy Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As At As At September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash 141,450 109,370 Amounts receivable 15,249 14,422 Prepaid expenses 5,237 3,545 Consumer loans receivable 703,461 513,425 Lease assets 49,602 54,318 Property and equipment 19,934 15,941 Deferred tax assets 14,326 2,121 Intangible assets 14,602 15,163 Goodwill 21,310 21,310 TOTAL ASSETS 985,171 749,615 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 41,527 43,071 Income taxes payable 7,846 9,445 Dividends payable 3,123 2,426 Deferred lease inducements 977 1,294 Unearned revenue 5,513 4,819 Convertible debentures 39,632 47,985 Notes payable 624,542 401,193 Derivative financial liability 10,692 11,138 TOTAL LIABILITIES 733,852 521,371 Shareholders' equity Share capital 97,262 85,874 Contributed surplus 14,350 15,305 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,538 ) 141 Retained earnings 142,245 126,924 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 251,319 228,244 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 985,171 749,615

Segmented Reporting

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 66,053 1,544 - 67,597 Lease revenue - 29,506 - 29,506 Commissions earned 27,728 1,659 - 29,387 Charges and fees 1,877 1,544 - 3,421 95,658 34,253 - 129,911 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 55,906 17,660 10,422 83,988 Depreciation and amortization 2,004 10,712 322 13,038 Segment operating income (loss) 37,748 5,881 (10,744 ) 32,885 Finance costs 12,894 Income before income taxes 19,991 Income taxes 5,649 Net Income 14,342 Diluted earnings per share 0.97 Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 44,796 198 - 44,994 Lease revenue - 30,892 - 30,892 Commissions earned 22,324 1,237 - 23,561 Charges and fees 1,591 1,655 - 3,246 68,711 33,982 - 102,693 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 38,799 17,712 9,542 66,053 Depreciation and amortization 1,772 10,706 238 12,716 Segment operating income (loss) 28,140 5,564 (9,780 ) 23,924 Finance costs 7,465 Income before income taxes 16,459 Income taxes 4,853 Net Income 11,606 Diluted earnings per share 0.81 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 178,808 3,355 - 182,163 Lease revenue - 90,308 - 90,308 Commissions earned 80,829 4,685 - 85,514 Charges and fees 5,402 4,644 - 10,046 265,039 102,992 - 368,031 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 158,106 54,733 31,263 244,102 Depreciation and amortization 6,368 31,866 1,084 39,318 Segment operating income (loss) 100,565 16,393 (32,347 ) 84,611 Finance costs 32,989 Income before income taxes 51,622 Income taxes 14,385 Net Income 37,237 Diluted earnings per share 2.53 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 123,662 247 - 123,909 Lease revenue - 94,327 - 94,327 Commissions earned 63,017 3,453 - 66,470 Charges and fees 4,558 5,220 - 9,778 191,237 103,247 - 294,484 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 112,010 54,376 26,399 192,785 Depreciation and amortization 5,187 32,853 716 38,756 Segment operating income (loss) 74,040 16,018 (27,115 ) 62,943 Finance costs 19,868 Income before income taxes 43,075 Income taxes 12,309 Net Income 30,766 Diluted earnings per share 2.17

($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 129,911 102,693 27,218 26.5 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 83,988 66,053 17,935 27.2 % EBITDA 35,832 26,601 9,231 34.7 % EBITDA margin 27.6 % 25.9 % 170 bps 6.6 % Depreciation and amortization expense 13,038 12,716 322 2.5 % Operating income 32,885 23,924 8,961 37.5 % Operating margin 25.3 % 23.3 % 200 bps 8.6 % Finance costs 12,894 7,465 5,429 72.7 % PTPP income 52,858 34,188 18,670 54.6 % Effective income tax rate 28.3 % 29.5 % (120 bps) (4.1 %) Net income 14,342 11,606 2,736 23.6 % Diluted earnings per share 0.97 0.81 0.16 19.8 % Return on Equity 23.8 % 21.3 % 250 bps 11.7 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth 26.2 % 21.3 % 490 bps 23.0 % Same store revenue growth excluding easyfinancial 6.2 % 3.0 % 320 bps 106.7 % Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 95,658 68,711 26,947 39.2 % easyfinancial operating margin 39.5 % 41.0 % (150 bps) (3.7 %) easyhome revenue 34,253 33,982 271 0.8 % easyhome operating margin 17.2 % 16.4 % 80 bps 4.9 % Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 749,581 473,063 276,518 58.5 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 63,008 47,739 15,269 32.0 % Gross loan originations 221,340 157,589 63,751 40.5 % Bad debt expense as a percentage of financial revenue 33.6 % 25.7 % 790 bps 30.7 % Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 12.9 % 13.1 % (20 bps) (1.5 %) Potential monthly lease revenue 8,906 9,226 (320 ) (3.5 %) Change in potential monthly lease revenue due to ongoing operations (68 ) (110 ) 42 38.2 %