goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter 2018

Loan book increase of 58%

Revenue increase of 26%

Net Income increase of 24%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 increased to a record $130 million, an increase of 26.5% over the same period in 2017. The increase was driven by the growth of the easyfinancial consumer loan portfolio, which reached $750 million by quarter's end, up 58.5% from $473 million as at September 30, 2017.

During the quarter the Company generated $221 million of loan originations, up 40.5% from the $158 million in the third quarter of 2017. The growth in originations was primarily fueled by consumer demand for the core unsecured loan product, further expansion of risk adjusted rate loans, the growth of secured lending and offering consumer loans through the easyhome leasing stores. The increased originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $63.0 million in the quarter, up 32.0% from the $47.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. The net charge-off rate in the quarter was 12.9%, down from 13.1% in the third quarter of 2017 and at the midpoint of the Company’s guided range of 12% to 14% for 2018.

The result of growing revenues and increasing scale produced record operating income, margins, net income, earnings per share and return on equity. Operating income grew to $32.9 million, up 37.5% from $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, while operating margin expanded to 25.3% up from 23.3%. Net income in the third quarter was $14.3 million, up 23.6% from $11.6 million in 2017, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.97, up 19.8% from the $0.81 in 2017. After adjusting for the effect of IFRS 9, which would have elevated the loan loss provision and bad debt expense in the prior year, diluted earnings per share were up 47.0% compared to the estimated $0.66 per share in the third quarter of 2017.

               

“It was a solid quarter for the company, highlighted by record financial results,” said David Ingram, goeasy’s Chief Executive Officer. “The strong revenue growth, combined with stable credit performance, led to improved margins, record earnings per share and a record return on equity of nearly 24%. We remain on track to finish 2018 near the mid-point of our guided range for both the ending consumer loan portfolio and the net charge-offs. During the quarter we also made several enhancements to our balance sheet. Securing lower cost capital in advance of its use reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.14 in the quarter, while the equity raise completed in October served to lower our total leverage.  Combined we were able to obtain the capital we need to fund our growth until the third quarter of 2020.”

Other Key Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Revenue increased to $95.7 million, up 39.2% from $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

  • 61.9% of net loan advances year to date have been issued to new customers, consistent with 2017.

  • Average loan book per branch improved to $2.7 million from $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 42.1%.

  • Average weekly delinquency rate throughout the quarter was 4.4%, consistent with the same period of 2017.

easyhome

  • Same store revenue increased 6.2%, up from 3.0% in the third quarter of 2017

  • Consumer lending portfolio within easyhome leasing stores of $17.2 million up from $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2017.

  • Revenue of $2.2 million from consumer lending, versus $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2017.

  • Operating margin of 17.2% for the quarter, an increase from the 16.4% reported in 2017.

  • Operating income of $5.9 million in the quarter compared with $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Overall

  • 34th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth.

  • 69th consecutive quarters of positive net income.

  • Total same store revenue growth of 26.2%, up from 21.3% in the third quarter of 2017.

  • Compound annual growth in diluted earnings per share of 37.0% since 2001.

  • Record return on equity of 23.8% in the quarter, up from 21.3% in the third quarter of 2017.

  • Net external debt to net capitalization of 68% as at September 30, 2018, below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%.

Future Outlook

In the second quarter of 2018, the Company provided revised 3-year targets for 2018 through 2020. These targets remain unchanged and are as follows:

 

2018

2019

2020

Gross Loan Receivable Portfolio at Year End$825M - $875M$1.1B - $1.2B$1.3B - $1.4B
easyfinancial Total Revenue Yield54% - 56%49% - 51%46% - 48%
New easyfinancial locations20 - 3010 - 2010 - 20
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable12% - 14%11.5% - 13.5%11% - 13%
easyfinancial Operating Margin38% - 40%42% - 44%44% - 46%
Total Revenue Growth26% - 28%20% - 22%14 - 16%
Return on Equity21%+24%+26%+
    

“With the fourth quarter already off to a strong start, we remain excited by our future initiatives and our ability to execute against the targets set for the next 3 years.” Mr. Ingram concluded. “We are still at the early stages of a significant period for growth that will continue to build our leadership position in the non-prime lending space. To this end, I am extremely proud to have guided the Company for the last 18 years and have always been inspired by the meaningful relationships that our front-line staff have worked tirelessly to build with the customers in their communities. In January when I take on the role of Executive Chairman, I will pass the reigns over to Jason Mullins to assume the role of CEO, who has demonstrated during his eight years with our Company the qualities and commitment to be an outstanding leader for the future of our organization.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $985 million as at September 30, 2018, an increase of 62.8% from $605 million as at September 30, 2017, primarily driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio and the additional cash on hand to fund future growth.

During the quarter, the Company issued US$150 million of Notes Payable due on November 1, 2022, which generated net proceeds of C$203 million. The issuance of the Notes Payable was at a premium to par resulting in an attractive interest rate (excluding the effect of financing charges) of 6.17%. On October 10, 2018, the Company also closed its offering of 920,000 common shares, at a price of $50.50 per common share for aggregate net proceeds of $44.3 million.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter, borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and the equity issuance subsequent to the end of the quarter the Company had approximately $340 million, which will allow the Company to achieve its targets for the growth of its consumer loans portfolio through to the third quarter 2020.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share payable on January 11, 2019 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 28, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”.  goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

goeasy Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)

     
 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

2018

2017

2018

2017

     

REVENUE

    
Interest income

 

67,597

   44,994 

 

182,163

   123,909
Lease revenue

 

29,506

   30,892 

 

90,308

   94,327
Commissions earned

 

29,387

   23,561 

 

85,514

   66,470
Charges and fees

 

3,421

   3,246 

 

10,046

   9,778
 

 

129,911

   102,693 

 

368,031

   294,484
     

EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

    
Salaries and benefits

 

27,149

   26,355 

 

85,339

   75,970
Stock-based compensation

 

1,727

   1,764 

 

5,081

   4,096
Advertising and promotion

 

3,352

   2,913 

 

12,942

   11,640
Bad debts

 

32,867

   17,729 

 

84,794

   49,019
Occupancy

 

8,628

   8,352 

 

25,858

   24,968
Other expenses

 

10,265

   8,940 

 

30,088

   27,092
 

 

83,988

   66,053 

 

244,102

   192,785
     

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

    
Depreciation of lease assets

 

10,091

   10,039 

 

30,144

   30,981
Depreciation of property and equipment

 

1,461

   1,389 

 

4,470

   4,044
Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,486

   1,288 

 

4,704

   3,731
 

 

13,038

   12,716 

 

39,318

   38,756
     
Total operating expenses

 

97,026

   78,769 

 

283,420

   231,541
     
Operating income

 

32,885

   23,924 

 

84,611

   62,943
     
Finance costs

 

12,894

   7,465 

 

32,989

   19,868
     
Income before income taxes

 

19,991

   16,459 

 

51,622

   43,075
     
Income tax expense (recovery)    
Current

 

9,266

   4,938 

 

20,601

   9,075
Deferred

 

(3,617

)

  (85)

 

(6,216

)

  3,234
 

 

5,649

   4,853 

 

14,385

   12,309
     

Net income

 

14,342

   11,606 

 

37,237

   30,766
     

Basic earnings per share

 

1.03

   0.86 

 

2.70

   2.28

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.97

   0.81 

 

2.53

   2.17
     

goeasy Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   
 

As At

As At

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

2018

2017

   

ASSETS

 

  
Cash

141,450

 109,370
Amounts receivable

15,249

 14,422
Prepaid expenses

5,237

 3,545
Consumer loans receivable

703,461

 513,425
Lease assets

49,602

 54,318
Property and equipment

19,934

 15,941
Deferred tax assets

14,326

 2,121
Intangible assets

14,602

 15,163
Goodwill

21,310

 21,310

TOTAL ASSETS

985,171

 749,615
   

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

  

Liabilities

  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,527

 43,071
Income taxes payable

7,846

 9,445
Dividends payable

3,123

 2,426
Deferred lease inducements

977

 1,294
Unearned revenue

5,513

 4,819
Convertible debentures

39,632

 47,985
Notes payable

624,542

 401,193
Derivative financial liability

10,692

 11,138

TOTAL LIABILITIES

733,852

 521,371
   

Shareholders' equity

  
Share capital

97,262

 85,874
Contributed surplus

14,350

 15,305
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,538

)

141
Retained earnings

142,245

 126,924

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

251,319

 228,244

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

985,171

 749,615
   

Segmented Reporting 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

     
Revenue     
Interest income

66,053

1,544

-

 

67,597

Lease revenue

-

29,506

-

 

29,506

Commissions earned

27,728

1,659

-

 

29,387

Charges and fees

1,877

1,544

-

 

3,421

 

95,658

34,253

-

 

129,911

Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization

55,906

17,660

10,422

 

83,988

Depreciation and amortization

2,004

10,712

322

 

13,038

Segment operating income (loss)

37,748

5,881

(10,744

)

32,885

Finance costs

 

 

 

12,894

Income before income taxes   

19,991

Income taxes

 

 

 

5,649

     
Net Income

 

 

 

14,342

     
Diluted earnings per share 

 

 

0.97

     
     

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

     
Revenue     
Interest income44,796198- 44,994
Lease revenue-30,892- 30,892
Commissions earned22,3241,237- 23,561
Charges and fees1,5911,655- 3,246
 68,71133,982- 102,693
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization38,79917,7129,542 66,053
Depreciation and amortization1,77210,706238 12,716
Segment operating income (loss)28,1405,564(9,780)23,924
Finance costs   7,465
Income before income taxes   16,459
Income taxes   4,853
     
Net Income   11,606
     
Diluted earnings per share   0.81
     
     

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

     
Revenue     
Interest income

178,808

3,355

-

 

182,163

Lease revenue

-

90,308

-

 

90,308

Commissions earned

80,829

4,685

-

 

85,514

Charges and fees

5,402

4,644

-

 

10,046

 

265,039

102,992

-

 

368,031

Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization

158,106

54,733

31,263

 

244,102

Depreciation and amortization

6,368

31,866

1,084

 

39,318

Segment operating income (loss)

100,565

16,393

(32,347

)

84,611

Finance costs

 

 

 

32,989

Income before income taxes   

51,622

Income taxes

 

 

 

14,385

     
Net Income

 

 

 

37,237

     
Diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

2.53

     
     

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

($ in 000's except earnings per share)

 

easyfinancial

easyhome

Corporate

Total

     
Revenue     
Interest income123,662247- 123,909
Lease revenue-94,327- 94,327
Commissions earned63,0173,453- 66,470
Charges and fees4,5585,220- 9,778
 191,237103,247- 294,484
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization112,01054,37626,399 192,785
Depreciation and amortization5,18732,853716 38,756
Segment operating income (loss)74,04016,018(27,115)62,943
Finance costs   19,868
Income before income taxes   43,075
Income taxes   12,309
     
Net Income   30,766
     
Diluted earnings per share   2.17
     

 

($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)

Three Months Ended

Variance

Variance

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

$ / bps

% change

Summary Financial Results

   

 

Revenue

129,911

 102,693 27,218 26.5%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization

83,988

 66,053 17,935 27.2%
EBITDA

35,832

 26,601 9,231 34.7%
EBITDA margin

27.6

%

25.9%170 bps6.6%
Depreciation and amortization expense

13,038

 12,716 322 2.5%
Operating income

32,885

 23,924 8,961 37.5%
Operating margin

25.3

%

23.3%200 bps8.6%
Finance costs

12,894

 7,465 5,429 72.7%
PTPP income

52,858

 34,188 18,670 54.6%
Effective income tax rate

28.3

%

29.5%(120 bps)(4.1%)
Net income

14,342

 11,606 2,736 23.6%
Diluted earnings per share

0.97

 0.81 0.16 19.8%
Return on Equity

23.8

%

21.3%250 bps11.7%
     

Key Performance Indicators

 
Same store revenue growth

26.2

%

21.3%490 bps23.0%
Same store revenue growth excluding easyfinancial

6.2

%

3.0%320 bps106.7%
     

Segment Financials

    
easyfinancial revenue

95,658

 68,711 26,947 39.2%
easyfinancial operating margin

39.5

%

41.0%(150 bps)(3.7%)
easyhome revenue

34,253

 33,982 271 0.8%
easyhome operating margin

17.2

%

16.4%80 bps4.9%
     

Portfolio Indicators

    
Gross consumer loans receivable

749,581

 473,063 276,518 58.5%
Growth in consumer loans receivable

63,008

 47,739 15,269 32.0%
Gross loan originations

221,340

 157,589 63,751 40.5%
Bad debt expense as a percentage of financial revenue

33.6

%

25.7%790 bps30.7%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable

12.9

%

13.1%(20 bps)(1.5%)
Potential monthly lease revenue

8,906

 9,226 (320)(3.5%)
Change in potential monthly lease revenue due to ongoing operations

(68

)

(110)42 38.2%
         

