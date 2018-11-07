07/11/2018 17:52:50

Gym Source Sales to Benefit DAV from November 9-12

COLD SPRING, Ky., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Veterans Day less than a week away, Gym Source, America’s leading retailer of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment, is donating a portion of Veterans Day weekend sales to DAV (Disabled American Veterans), which works to ensure that veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

From November 9 through 12, five percent of the purchase price for items in store and online will go to DAV. In addition, customers have the opportunity to make donations to DAV both in store and online at www.gymsource.com/veterans. During a similar effort over Memorial Day Weekend, Gym Source raised $45,000 for DAV.

Gym Source has 35 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire, and offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment, and ellipticals for both commercial and home use. A complete list of locations is at www.gymsource.com.

“Gym Source is known for helping companies and athletes reach their maximum potential. They recognize the sacrifices veterans have made on behalf of our nation and we’re thrilled for their support to help those who were changed in service to achieve the best possible quality of life after they’ve sacrificed for our nation,” said Marc Burgess, DAV’s CEO. DAV helps more than one million veterans of all eras in life changing ways every year.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with

more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

Contact: Jackie Reau

Game Day Communications

(513) 929-4263 | jreau@gamedaypr.com

