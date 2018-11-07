07/11/2018 22:58:39

Hagens Berman Notifies Align (NADAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) of the January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.  The current class period is July 25, 2018 through and including October 24, 2018.

Hagens Berman is investigating possible disclosure violations on behalf of Align investors who purchased or acquired Align securities before and including the current class period.  If you invested in Align between January 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ALGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ALGN@hbsslaw.com

.

On October 24, 2018, Align and management announced the Company’s 3Q 2018 earnings.  They reported clear-aligner sales of $427.1 million, up 25% over the prior-year period but a sequential decline of 1.4%.  This drop stemmed primarily from lower average selling prices (“ASPs”) in the U.S. and internationally.  Align and management blamed the lower ASPs in part on promotional discounts.

This news drove the price of Align shares down as much as $87.71, or about 30%, during intraday trading on October 25, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and on the extent to which management’s statements concerning competition, sales, and promotions were misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Align should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ALGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

